Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Dolphin Tale 2
Dolphin Tale 2 Movie Quotes
Dolphin Tale 2 Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Soundtrack
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Dr. Cameron McCarthy
[on Winter]
Does she ever come out?
Dr. Clay Haskett
Not much, it's hard to even coax her out to eat.
Dr. Cameron McCarthy
You ever try bacon? It works with my cat.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rebecca
[from trailer]
Rebecca
[Referring to Rufus]
What on Earth is wrong with that bird?
Hazel Haskett
Where do I start?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Cameron McCarthy
I love that fish!
Lorraine Nelson
Aw, she's not a fish.
Dr. Cameron McCarthy
Looks like a fish, smells like a fish...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hazel Haskett
[seeing Rufus at the window]
Great, now he's a bodyguard.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Clay Haskett
You can't just throw two dolphins in the water together.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bethany Hamilton
Winter's been such an inspiration to me. Isn't she amazing?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Cameron McCarthy
I've got jars of peanut butter older than you!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorraine Nelson
Honey, sometimes in life, we just have to make a decision.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Cameron McCarthy
It's a big world, Sawyer. Too many opportunities out there to spend your life in a box. No matter how nice the box is.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Morgan Freeman
Harry Connick Jr.
Juliana Harkavy
Ashley Judd
Now Playing
New Releases
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree