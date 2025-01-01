Menu
Dolphin Tale 2 Movie Quotes

Dr. Cameron McCarthy [on Winter] Does she ever come out?
Dr. Clay Haskett Not much, it's hard to even coax her out to eat.
Dr. Cameron McCarthy You ever try bacon? It works with my cat.
Rebecca [from trailer]
Rebecca [Referring to Rufus] What on Earth is wrong with that bird?
Hazel Haskett Where do I start?
Dr. Cameron McCarthy I love that fish!
Lorraine Nelson Aw, she's not a fish.
Dr. Cameron McCarthy Looks like a fish, smells like a fish...
Hazel Haskett [seeing Rufus at the window] Great, now he's a bodyguard.
Dr. Clay Haskett You can't just throw two dolphins in the water together.
Bethany Hamilton Winter's been such an inspiration to me. Isn't she amazing?
Dr. Cameron McCarthy I've got jars of peanut butter older than you!
Lorraine Nelson Honey, sometimes in life, we just have to make a decision.
Dr. Cameron McCarthy It's a big world, Sawyer. Too many opportunities out there to spend your life in a box. No matter how nice the box is.
