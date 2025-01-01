Hank Palmer Why'd you pull me out of Boy Scouts?

Judge Joseph Palmer As punishment for blowing up the McCraws' mailbox with M80s.

Hank Palmer I was 13. *That* you remember. *That*!

Judge Joseph Palmer Oh, old enough to know better.

Hank Palmer You didn't come to my high school graduation or college. Why?

Judge Joseph Palmer [Overlapping] Oh, boo-fucking-hoo. "Why?" Jail time, truancy, I don't get to reward anything! None of your shit!

Hank Palmer I graduated from *law school*, for Christ's sake.

Judge Joseph Palmer As opposed to what? Dropping out?

Hank Palmer Fuck you!

Judge Joseph Palmer Let me tell you something, OK? I put a roof over your head, money in your pocket, clothes on your back... *food* in your *mouth*! Who paid for that college education? I never showed up to kiss your ass, but your mother? She's a housewife! Why couldn't you swallow your Goddamned pride and just come home to her? You tell me why!

Hank Palmer [On the verge of tears] You know, you'd invite people at the end of their parole back to court... You'd *recognize* those who did their time, turned their lives around, made something of themselves. Everyone in the court applauded, and you made sure they did! Tell them how *proud* you were... Proud of *fucking* strangers!

Judge Joseph Palmer Is that all you wanted, Henry, was a kind word? An 'atta boy? Then to use your words, you should have *come* the *fuck* home! We all waited, *quietly*, but you never came. OK? And I was the one she'd blame, because you wouldn't come home. Me. Now, was I tough on you? Yes. How'd you turn out, Henry? Waiting tables? A bum?

Hank Palmer You put me in Juvenile Detention... you sent me to fucking Vanderburgh!

Judge Joseph Palmer [Interrupting] No, no, no, no, no, you put yourself there.

Hank Palmer Did I?

Hank Palmer The prosecutor recommended community service. That was *your* call!

Judge Joseph Palmer No, no, no, it wouldn't have *helped* you!

Hank Palmer I didn't need *help*, I needed *you*!

Judge Joseph Palmer You were high, you rolled a car with your brother in it! He had a Major-League career ahead of him, a 90 mile-an-hour fast ball, and he runs a turnip shop! You crippled him, you stole his future, and you call *me* an asshole?

Hank Palmer What do you want from me? I was 17 when that happened. I was *17*.

Judge Joseph Palmer Oooh, "I was 13", "I was 17." You were headed down the wrong path! I did what I thought was right.

Hank Palmer [Holding back tears] You know, I didn't just graduate from law school, I graduated first in my class... I was *first* in my class... I did *really* well, Dad.

[Walks out of the room]