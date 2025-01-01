Judge Joseph PalmerLet me tell you something, OK? I put a roof over your head, money in your pocket, clothes on your back... *food* in your *mouth*! Who paid for that college education? I never showed up to kiss your ass, but your mother? She's a housewife! Why couldn't you swallow your Goddamned pride and just come home to her? You tell me why!
Hank Palmer[On the verge of tears]You know, you'd invite people at the end of their parole back to court... You'd *recognize* those who did their time, turned their lives around, made something of themselves. Everyone in the court applauded, and you made sure they did! Tell them how *proud* you were... Proud of *fucking* strangers!
Judge Joseph PalmerIs that all you wanted, Henry, was a kind word? An 'atta boy? Then to use your words, you should have *come* the *fuck* home! We all waited, *quietly*, but you never came. OK? And I was the one she'd blame, because you wouldn't come home. Me. Now, was I tough on you? Yes. How'd you turn out, Henry? Waiting tables? A bum?
Hank PalmerYou put me in Juvenile Detention... you sent me to fucking Vanderburgh!
Judge Joseph PalmerYou were high, you rolled a car with your brother in it! He had a Major-League career ahead of him, a 90 mile-an-hour fast ball, and he runs a turnip shop! You crippled him, you stole his future, and you call *me* an asshole?
Hank PalmerWhat do you want from me? I was 17 when that happened. I was *17*.
Judge Joseph PalmerOooh, "I was 13", "I was 17." You were headed down the wrong path! I did what I thought was right.
Hank Palmer[Holding back tears]You know, I didn't just graduate from law school, I graduated first in my class... I was *first* in my class... I did *really* well, Dad.
Hank PalmerDid you know 90% of the country believes in ghosts? Less than a third in evolution? 35% can correctly identify Homer Simpson's fictional town in which he resides, less than 1% knows the name Thurgood Marshall. But... when you put 12 Americans together in a jury and you ask for justice? Something just south of brilliance happens. Often as not, they get it right.
Hank PalmerI don't buy it. It can't be the first time someone's insulted you. It's your job. Why did you go easy on him the first time? Of all the judges in Indiana, the one with the tightest... You gave him 30 days. He threatened her, discharged a firearm at her residence.That's six months. A year. Easy. What was your reasoning? A hundred and 80 days, that's solid. Maybe he'd have cooled off. Maybe he doesn't kill Hope. Maybe we're not here. Of all the years you sat on that bench... all the people that stood before you, the leniency... the understanding, the free ride goes to Mark Blackwell? How do you explain that lapse in judgment?
Judge Joseph PalmerI looked at him and saw you. Same willful disobedience... same recklessness. I looked at him and saw my middle son.My little boy. My little boy. I watched him cry right there. I wanted to put my arms around him and tell him it didn't have to be like this. I wanted someone to help him... like I'd want someone to help my boy... if he lost his way. It was my chance to be... that someone. Is that so much to ask? Maybe so. Maybe so.
Hank PalmerI have memories. Of us. You, me. Then I don't. How come? Why?
Samantha PowellDammit, Hank. I loved you then and I love you now. I do. I love how you are simultaneously the most selfish and the most generous person I know. I love how you hate a bully while being one. But your constant second-guessing of others, that crystal-ball bullshit? That hyperverbal vocabulary-vomit thing that you do? I disappeared around you, Hank.
Dwight DickhamYou're a shined-up wooden nickel, Mr Palmer. A bully with a bag of tricks. But unlike you, I have one simple belief. That the law is the only thing that's capable of making people equal. Now you may think that Mark Blackwell is white trash, and he may very well have been. But in the eyes of the state, his life matters. I'm going to impale your client on a first-degree murder charge. And you get a front row seat.
Dwight DickhamThe law is the only thing capable of making people equal
Doc MorrisWow, this isn't an act, is it? You really aren't a pleasant person.
Hank PalmerRight now? I'm a summer breeze. Once I subpoena you, get you on the stand and extract the truth from your ass like tree sap THEN you'll realize in THAT moment, correct, I'm not a pleasant person.
Hank PalmerImagine a far away place, Hank, where people value your opinion. Now go there.
Hank PalmerCrackpots. Those I can persuade to swallow their own tongue. Anyone who's seen a Sasquatch. Moon-landing deniers. Those are our people.
Hank PalmerGrandpa Schneider is kind of, you know, nice and affable. He'd maybe take you for ice cream, maybe read to you. Grandpa Palmer doesn't wanna do any of that. If you ask him to read, he might throw the book at you.
Judge Joseph PalmerNo, because I *can't* remember. Don't you think I *want* to remember? I *can't*! For all I know, I never hit any thing or any body!
Hank PalmerSo, I was in the liquor cabinet. What kind of recovering alcoholic keeps his dark, liquor cabinet?
Judge Joseph PalmerNo, no, no, no, *recovered*. It's a reminder that I'm stronger, it holds no power over me.
Hank PalmerRight now, that cop Hanson is on his way to the mini-mart, to ask some scared shitless high school clerk with half a joint in his front pocket... if you had the odour of an alcoholic beverage on your breath! Did you?
Dale Palmer[Hank slams the breaks on his car and backs into the driveway. Glenn and Dale look on, fully aware of the tension rising between the two despite not being in the car with them]They shouldn't drive together.
Samantha PowellWhatever had or hadn't happened in the past, I was gonna be the hero of my own story.
Hank Palmer[addressing crowd of ruffians]Possession of a controlled substance? Domestic violence? That's you. You all right, honey? What other random myriad of fucking misdemeanors is gonna come to light while you're drying out in the slammer? Failure to appear? Bench warrants? Come on. And because I'm the only one that actually isn't driving with a suspended license, I'll be driving your gals home. So who lives closer? Uh, bad skin muffin-top, or Red Bull semen breath?
Judge Joseph Palmer[to bailiff]Keys. Will you give those to Mr. Williams' ex-wife, please. Then escort Mr. Williams to his ex-truck. You're gonna sign that vehicle over to her. And you, Ma'am, will go down to DeVaney Motors, ask for Mike DeVaney- the father, not the nit-wit son, and sell your new truck back to him for whatever the turnip here put down on it.
Mr. WilliamsThis ain't fair, how do...
Judge Joseph PalmerHey! One more word, go on. Look around you. You're standing in one of the last great cathedrals in this country, built on the premise that you and you alone are responsible for the consequences of your actions.