The Judge Movie Quotes

Hank Palmer Why'd you pull me out of Boy Scouts?
Judge Joseph Palmer As punishment for blowing up the McCraws' mailbox with M80s.
Hank Palmer I was 13. *That* you remember. *That*!
Judge Joseph Palmer Oh, old enough to know better.
Hank Palmer You didn't come to my high school graduation or college. Why?
Judge Joseph Palmer [Overlapping] Oh, boo-fucking-hoo. "Why?" Jail time, truancy, I don't get to reward anything! None of your shit!
Hank Palmer I graduated from *law school*, for Christ's sake.
Judge Joseph Palmer As opposed to what? Dropping out?
Hank Palmer Fuck you!
Judge Joseph Palmer Let me tell you something, OK? I put a roof over your head, money in your pocket, clothes on your back... *food* in your *mouth*! Who paid for that college education? I never showed up to kiss your ass, but your mother? She's a housewife! Why couldn't you swallow your Goddamned pride and just come home to her? You tell me why!
Hank Palmer [On the verge of tears] You know, you'd invite people at the end of their parole back to court... You'd *recognize* those who did their time, turned their lives around, made something of themselves. Everyone in the court applauded, and you made sure they did! Tell them how *proud* you were... Proud of *fucking* strangers!
Judge Joseph Palmer Is that all you wanted, Henry, was a kind word? An 'atta boy? Then to use your words, you should have *come* the *fuck* home! We all waited, *quietly*, but you never came. OK? And I was the one she'd blame, because you wouldn't come home. Me. Now, was I tough on you? Yes. How'd you turn out, Henry? Waiting tables? A bum?
Hank Palmer You put me in Juvenile Detention... you sent me to fucking Vanderburgh!
Judge Joseph Palmer [Interrupting] No, no, no, no, no, you put yourself there.
Hank Palmer Did I?
Judge Joseph Palmer Yes.
Hank Palmer The prosecutor recommended community service. That was *your* call!
Judge Joseph Palmer No, no, no, it wouldn't have *helped* you!
Hank Palmer I didn't need *help*, I needed *you*!
Judge Joseph Palmer You were high, you rolled a car with your brother in it! He had a Major-League career ahead of him, a 90 mile-an-hour fast ball, and he runs a turnip shop! You crippled him, you stole his future, and you call *me* an asshole?
Hank Palmer What do you want from me? I was 17 when that happened. I was *17*.
Judge Joseph Palmer Oooh, "I was 13", "I was 17." You were headed down the wrong path! I did what I thought was right.
Hank Palmer [Holding back tears] You know, I didn't just graduate from law school, I graduated first in my class... I was *first* in my class... I did *really* well, Dad.
Judge Joseph Palmer You're welcome.
[Walks out of the room]
Hank Palmer [Grits his teeth and clenches his fist; he sits at the kitchen table, speaking in a barely audible voice] Fuck... Damn this house... God damn this *fucking* house...
Hank Palmer Everyone wants Atticus Finch until there's a dead hooker in a bathtub.
[Note: Atticus Finch is the lawyer in "To Kill a Mockingbird."]
[from trailer]
Hank Palmer My father is a lot of unpleasant things, but murderer is not one of them.
Mike Kattan And how does it feel, Hank? Knowing that every client you represent is guilty?
Hank Palmer It's fine. Innocent people can't afford me.
Hank Palmer Did you know 90% of the country believes in ghosts? Less than a third in evolution? 35% can correctly identify Homer Simpson's fictional town in which he resides, less than 1% knows the name Thurgood Marshall. But... when you put 12 Americans together in a jury and you ask for justice? Something just south of brilliance happens. Often as not, they get it right.
Hank Palmer I don't buy it. It can't be the first time someone's insulted you. It's your job. Why did you go easy on him the first time? Of all the judges in Indiana, the one with the tightest... You gave him 30 days. He threatened her, discharged a firearm at her residence.That's six months. A year. Easy. What was your reasoning? A hundred and 80 days, that's solid. Maybe he'd have cooled off. Maybe he doesn't kill Hope. Maybe we're not here. Of all the years you sat on that bench... all the people that stood before you, the leniency... the understanding, the free ride goes to Mark Blackwell? How do you explain that lapse in judgment?
Judge Joseph Palmer I looked at him and saw you. Same willful disobedience... same recklessness. I looked at him and saw my middle son.My little boy. My little boy. I watched him cry right there. I wanted to put my arms around him and tell him it didn't have to be like this. I wanted someone to help him... like I'd want someone to help my boy... if he lost his way. It was my chance to be... that someone. Is that so much to ask? Maybe so. Maybe so.
Hank Palmer I have memories. Of us. You, me. Then I don't. How come? Why?
Judge Joseph Palmer Why? Why? I looked at you and I saw him.
[Hank closes his eyes and a tear fell]
Judge Joseph Palmer [the judge closed his eyes in despair]
[from trailer]
Judge Joseph Palmer You and I are finally done.
Hank Palmer Oh, we're not done.
Samantha Powell Dammit, Hank. I loved you then and I love you now. I do. I love how you are simultaneously the most selfish and the most generous person I know. I love how you hate a bully while being one. But your constant second-guessing of others, that crystal-ball bullshit? That hyperverbal vocabulary-vomit thing that you do? I disappeared around you, Hank.
Hank Palmer Say it again.
Samantha Powell All of it?
Hank Palmer You think there's something else after we die?
Judge Joseph Palmer You asking me if I believe in God?
Hank Palmer Do you?
Judge Joseph Palmer I'm 72 with stage 4 cancer. What choice do I have?
Dwight Dickham You're a shined-up wooden nickel, Mr Palmer. A bully with a bag of tricks. But unlike you, I have one simple belief. That the law is the only thing that's capable of making people equal. Now you may think that Mark Blackwell is white trash, and he may very well have been. But in the eyes of the state, his life matters. I'm going to impale your client on a first-degree murder charge. And you get a front row seat.
Hank Palmer Shit happens.
Judge Joseph Palmer Like your marriage.
Dwight Dickham The law is the only thing capable of making people equal
Doc Morris Wow, this isn't an act, is it? You really aren't a pleasant person.
Hank Palmer Right now? I'm a summer breeze. Once I subpoena you, get you on the stand and extract the truth from your ass like tree sap THEN you'll realize in THAT moment, correct, I'm not a pleasant person.
Hank Palmer Imagine a far away place, Hank, where people value your opinion. Now go there.
Hank Palmer This family's a fucking Picasso painting.
C.P. Kennedy Now, what exactly is our target juror?
Judge Joseph Palmer Intelligent people who will listen to instructions and follow the evidence.
Hank Palmer Crackpots. Those I can persuade to swallow their own tongue. Anyone who's seen a Sasquatch. Moon-landing deniers. Those are our people.
Hank Palmer Grandpa Schneider is kind of, you know, nice and affable. He'd maybe take you for ice cream, maybe read to you. Grandpa Palmer doesn't wanna do any of that. If you ask him to read, he might throw the book at you.
Hank Palmer Tell me what happened.
Judge Joseph Palmer I don't remember.
Hank Palmer Because you were drunk?
Judge Joseph Palmer No, because I *can't* remember. Don't you think I *want* to remember? I *can't*! For all I know, I never hit any thing or any body!
Hank Palmer So, I was in the liquor cabinet. What kind of recovering alcoholic keeps his dark, liquor cabinet?
Judge Joseph Palmer No, no, no, no, *recovered*. It's a reminder that I'm stronger, it holds no power over me.
Hank Palmer Right now, that cop Hanson is on his way to the mini-mart, to ask some scared shitless high school clerk with half a joint in his front pocket... if you had the odour of an alcoholic beverage on your breath! Did you?
Judge Joseph Palmer No.
Hank Palmer Bloodshot eyes.
Judge Joseph Palmer No!
Hank Palmer Slurred speech?
Judge Joseph Palmer *No!*
Dale Palmer [Hank slams the breaks on his car and backs into the driveway. Glenn and Dale look on, fully aware of the tension rising between the two despite not being in the car with them] They shouldn't drive together.
Samantha Powell Whatever had or hadn't happened in the past, I was gonna be the hero of my own story.
Hank Palmer [addressing crowd of ruffians] Possession of a controlled substance? Domestic violence? That's you. You all right, honey? What other random myriad of fucking misdemeanors is gonna come to light while you're drying out in the slammer? Failure to appear? Bench warrants? Come on. And because I'm the only one that actually isn't driving with a suspended license, I'll be driving your gals home. So who lives closer? Uh, bad skin muffin-top, or Red Bull semen breath?
[a brief scuffle]
Redneck Asshole!
Hank Palmer Throw that punch. You like County food?
Dale Palmer What line were we in when they were distributing testicles?
Samantha Powell Stop staring. I know I look good.
Samantha Powell Yeah, well, it's my bullshit, kindly remove your shoes from it.
Juror #8 Gun control means using both hands.
Judge Joseph Palmer You gonna be OK at the funeral tomorrow? That camera makes an appearance, we both know where it's heading, right?
Dale Palmer Up my ass.
Judge Joseph Palmer Good man.
Lauren Palmer Daddies don't get lonely. They only marry younger mommies.
Hank Palmer Well, we'll figure it all out, baby.
Lauren Palmer It happened to Megan. Then it happened to Kaitlyn. I just didn't think it'd happen to me.
Hank Palmer Me neither.
[first lines]
Mike Kattan [stomping into the mens room] You're not getting away with this. Palmer, you asshole!... Hey!
Hank Palmer [turning toward him getting him wet] Yeah. Oops.
Hank Palmer Dial down the crazy, now. Dial it down.
Glen Palmer Don't pat me. Don't pat me. I'm the big brother here. Don't pat me.
Hank Palmer Tell me about Lauren. Likes-dislikes? What the future may hold for you? Where you leaning? Teacher? Doctor? Lawyer! Seems popular lately.
Lauren Palmer [while licking ice cream] Race car driver. I just like to go really fast.
Dale Palmer [seeing Hank backs the car wildly up the driveway with his father in the car] They shouldn't drive together.
Mike Kattan Is this the first time your mom passed away, or is it something you do on all cases you're about to lose?
Judge Carter I'm sorry for your loss.
Hank Palmer First time...
Judge Joseph Palmer Lisa played hide the pickle with someone else.
Lauren Palmer So, Grandpa Palmer's dead too?
Hank Palmer No, Granda Palmer's dead to me. It's like a figure of speech.
Lauren Palmer It sounds complicated. I should go with you.
Hank Palmer Trust me, nobody wants to go to Carlinville, Indiana.
Hank Palmer Deputy Hanson, you were previously an officer in Detroit?
Dwight Dickham Objection, the deputy's credentials are not in question.
Hank Palmer I was gonna say 'welcome to Carlinville'.
[Officer smiles awkwardly]
Hank Palmer Who the fuck is Carla's dad? Please.
Samantha Powell [Overlapping] Oh, go to the court house; pull her birth certificate.
Hank Palmer I did. There's no father's name listed.
Samantha Powell No, there is not. Because Carla's father was never gonna be her father.
Hank Palmer Hey judge, where are you going? Indiana state penitentiary is this way.
Judge Joseph Palmer Is that your new truck out front?
Mr. Williams Yeah.
Judge Joseph Palmer 'Yeah' is not an affirmation a man uses in court.
Mr. Williams Yes, sir, Judge.
Judge Joseph Palmer [to bailiff] Keys. Will you give those to Mr. Williams' ex-wife, please. Then escort Mr. Williams to his ex-truck. You're gonna sign that vehicle over to her. And you, Ma'am, will go down to DeVaney Motors, ask for Mike DeVaney- the father, not the nit-wit son, and sell your new truck back to him for whatever the turnip here put down on it.
Mr. Williams This ain't fair, how do...
Judge Joseph Palmer Hey! One more word, go on. Look around you. You're standing in one of the last great cathedrals in this country, built on the premise that you and you alone are responsible for the consequences of your actions.
