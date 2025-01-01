Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Last Passenger
Last Passenger Movie Quotes
Last Passenger Movie Quotes
[last lines]
Jan Klimowski
If I had bought ticket, I could have got refund.
[laughter]
Max Shaler
It's okay dad, the ambulance is coming.
Sarah Barwell
You're determined to go into a hospital tonight, aren't you?
Peter Carmichael
[On their driver]
He wants to go out in a big bang and be in all the newspapers
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Iddo Goldberg
Dzhoshua Keynama
Kara Tointon
David Schofield
