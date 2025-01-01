Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Song of the Sea Song of the Sea Movie Quotes

Song of the Sea Movie Quotes

Bronagh My son, remember me in your stories and in your songs. Know that I will always love you, always.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Bronagh Come away oh human child, to the waters and the wild, with a fairy, hand in hand, for the world's more full of weeping than you can understand.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Saoirse Ben
[last lines]
Saoirse Granny
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Conor [on his daughter's seal skin] I threw it away... I should've done it years ago
Conor [locks his daughter's seal skin in a chest which he throws overboard] I lost you Bron... I can't lose her as well
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Ben Holey Moley
Ben Holey Moley
[repeated line]
Ben Holy Mary and Joseph
Ben Holy Mary and Joseph
Ben [to his sister] are you really a selkie?
Ben [to his sister] are you really a selkie?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Lisa Hannigan
Brendan Gleeson
Brendan Gleeson
David Rawle
David Rawle
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more