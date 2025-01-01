Menu
Films
Song of the Sea
Song of the Sea Movie Quotes
Song of the Sea Movie Quotes
Bronagh
My son, remember me in your stories and in your songs. Know that I will always love you, always.
[first lines]
Bronagh
Come away oh human child, to the waters and the wild, with a fairy, hand in hand, for the world's more full of weeping than you can understand.
Saoirse
Ben
[last lines]
Saoirse
Granny
Conor
[on his daughter's seal skin]
I threw it away... I should've done it years ago
Conor
[locks his daughter's seal skin in a chest which he throws overboard]
I lost you Bron... I can't lose her as well
[repeated line]
Ben
Holey Moley
Ben
[to his sister]
are you really a selkie?
