[Siskel and Ebert are on "The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson" seated next to Chevy Chase]
Johnny Carson
Is there something out there that is really so bad?
Roger Ebert
I can't really recommend ¡Three Amigos!. It's the Christmas picture I like the least.
[audience groans]
Johnny Carson
This is the happy hour. I don't think I'd ask you if I knew you were gonna say that.
Roger Ebert
Chevy Chase has made a lot of good movies, and God willing, he will make a lot more good movies in the future.
Chevy Chase
With your help.
[as Ebert continues to talk, Chevy begins miming Ebert behind his back mockingly; the audience is giggling]
Roger Ebert
There is a tendency for somebody... who is naturally funny, as Chevy is, to try to get laughs by standing there and ad-libbing when somebody else is trying to talk!