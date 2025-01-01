Himself - OSHA Expert Witness, Whale Researcher The First Nations people and the old fisherman on the coast, they call them "blackfish". They're an animal that possesses great spiritual power and they're not to be meddled with. I've spent a lot of time around killer whales and they're always in charge. I never get out of the boat and I never mess with them. The speed and power is quite amazing. Rule are the same as the pool hall - keep one foot on the floor at all times.