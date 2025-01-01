Howard Garrett - Orca ResearcherThere is no record of an orca doing any harm to a human in the wild.
John HargroveThose are not your whales. Ya know, you love them, and you think, I'm the one that touches them, feeds them, keeps them alive, gives them the care that they need. They're NOT your whales. They own them!
Christopher Porter - Former Trainer, SealandWhen you know the animal and have a relationship with it. You know, that he's not killing, because he's a savage. He's not killing, because he's crazy or because he doesn't know what he's doing. He's killing, because he's frustrated and has aggrevation. And when he's... He has no outlet for it.
Himself - OSHA Expert Witness, Whale ResearcherThe First Nations people and the old fisherman on the coast, they call them "blackfish". They're an animal that possesses great spiritual power and they're not to be meddled with. I've spent a lot of time around killer whales and they're always in charge. I never get out of the boat and I never mess with them. The speed and power is quite amazing. Rule are the same as the pool hall - keep one foot on the floor at all times.