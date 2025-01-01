Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Blackfish Blackfish Movie Quotes

Blackfish Movie Quotes

Howard Garrett - Orca Researcher There is no record of an orca doing any harm to a human in the wild.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John Hargrove Those are not your whales. Ya know, you love them, and you think, I'm the one that touches them, feeds them, keeps them alive, gives them the care that they need. They're NOT your whales. They own them!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Christopher Porter - Former Trainer, Sealand When you know the animal and have a relationship with it. You know, that he's not killing, because he's a savage. He's not killing, because he's crazy or because he doesn't know what he's doing. He's killing, because he's frustrated and has aggrevation. And when he's... He has no outlet for it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Himself - OSHA Expert Witness, Whale Researcher The First Nations people and the old fisherman on the coast, they call them "blackfish". They're an animal that possesses great spiritual power and they're not to be meddled with. I've spent a lot of time around killer whales and they're always in charge. I never get out of the boat and I never mess with them. The speed and power is quite amazing. Rule are the same as the pool hall - keep one foot on the floor at all times.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Whoopi Goldberg We don't speak Whale.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Self - Former SeaWorld Trainer Well, clearly management thought there was some reason to exercise caution around him. You know, clearly they knew more than they were telling us.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more