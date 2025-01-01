BenYeah. But I'm pretty sure Mark Twain said it first.
BenI just know there's a hole in my life and I need to fill it... soon.
BenI still have music in me, absolutely positive about that!
Jules[distraught and ranting]I don't want to be buried alone. Paige'll be with her husband, and Matt'll be with his new family, and I will be buried with strangers. I'll be buried in the strangers singles section of the cemetery. Not that that is a reason to stay together. But it's just, you know, a scary sidebar.
BenLet's take that one off your plate right now. You can be buried with me and Molly. I happen to have space, okay?
JulesSo we were always told we could be anything, do anything. And I think guys got, maybe not left behind, but not quite as nurtured, you know? I mean, like, we were the generation of "you go, girl."We had Oprah. And I wonder sometimes how guys fit in, you know? They still seem to be trying to figure it out. They're still dressing like little boys. They're still playing video games. Well, they've gotten great. So...
JulesHow, in one generation, have men gone from guys like jack Nicholson and Harrison Ford to... take Ben, here. A dying breed. You know? Look and learn, boys. Because if you ask me, this is what cool is.
[leaning on Ben]
Fiona[Fiona is giving him a massage at his desk and is getting rather intimate]I'm Fiona, the house masseuse. Love that there's another oldie but goodie here... How's that, Ben?
Davis[Hands him a newspaper to cover his lap]Here you go... You're not as old as I thought you were.
JulesIt's 2015, are we really still critical of working moms?
JulesThe truth is... something about you makes me feel calm, or more centered, or something. And I could use that. Obviously.
MattI can't tell you how s-Sorry and ashamed I am. I thought I could do it. I thought I could be the guy that I told you I was going to be. And then, somewhere along the way... I thought I was losing you. But it was actually me. I got lost. It's a confusing world out there, and who I am got messed up for a minute. And now I'm watching you ready to give all this up for me. I will not let that happen. I love you, and I will do so much better if you'll let me. Please, Jules. Let me make it right again.
Jules[crying her eyes out]You know what would be good? If you carried a handkerchief.
[last lines]
BenBreathe and relax for inner balance... Breathe deeply, Jules.
Jules[Waves to daughter's friend who hides behind her mom's legs]Hi, Maddie.
Paige[In a stage whisper]Bipolar!
JulesNobody calls men "men" anymore. Have you noticed? Women went from "girls" to "women."Men went from "men" to "boys?" This is a problem in the big picture. Do you know what I mean?
Jules[Alluding to age difference]I'm glad you also see the humor in this.