The Intern Movie Quotes

The Intern Movie Quotes

Ben "You're never wrong to do the right thing."
Jules Who said that, you?
Ben Yeah. But I'm pretty sure Mark Twain said it first.
Ben I just know there's a hole in my life and I need to fill it... soon.
Ben I still have music in me, absolutely positive about that!
Jules [distraught and ranting] I don't want to be buried alone. Paige'll be with her husband, and Matt'll be with his new family, and I will be buried with strangers. I'll be buried in the strangers singles section of the cemetery. Not that that is a reason to stay together. But it's just, you know, a scary sidebar.
Ben Let's take that one off your plate right now. You can be buried with me and Molly. I happen to have space, okay?
Jules Oh. Thank you so much.
Jules Mark Zuckerberg never brought in a CEO - and he was a teenager!
Jules Here's my theory about this. We all grew up during the "take your daughter to work day" thing, right?
Ben Mm-Hmm.
Jules So we were always told we could be anything, do anything. And I think guys got, maybe not left behind, but not quite as nurtured, you know? I mean, like, we were the generation of "you go, girl."We had Oprah. And I wonder sometimes how guys fit in, you know? They still seem to be trying to figure it out. They're still dressing like little boys. They're still playing video games. Well, they've gotten great. So...
Davis I love video games!
Lewis Oh, boy.
Jules How, in one generation, have men gone from guys like jack Nicholson and Harrison Ford to... take Ben, here. A dying breed. You know? Look and learn, boys. Because if you ask me, this is what cool is.
[leaning on Ben]
Fiona [Fiona is giving him a massage at his desk and is getting rather intimate] I'm Fiona, the house masseuse. Love that there's another oldie but goodie here... How's that, Ben?
Ben Oh, hmm, oh boy
Davis [Hands him a newspaper to cover his lap] Here you go... You're not as old as I thought you were.
Jules It's 2015, are we really still critical of working moms?
Jules The truth is... something about you makes me feel calm, or more centered, or something. And I could use that. Obviously.
Matt I can't tell you how s-Sorry and ashamed I am. I thought I could do it. I thought I could be the guy that I told you I was going to be. And then, somewhere along the way... I thought I was losing you. But it was actually me. I got lost. It's a confusing world out there, and who I am got messed up for a minute. And now I'm watching you ready to give all this up for me. I will not let that happen. I love you, and I will do so much better if you'll let me. Please, Jules. Let me make it right again.
Jules [crying her eyes out] You know what would be good? If you carried a handkerchief.
[last lines]
Ben Breathe and relax for inner balance... Breathe deeply, Jules.
Jules [Waves to daughter's friend who hides behind her mom's legs] Hi, Maddie.
Paige [In a stage whisper] Bipolar!
Jules Nobody calls men "men" anymore. Have you noticed? Women went from "girls" to "women."Men went from "men" to "boys?" This is a problem in the big picture. Do you know what I mean?
Jules [Alluding to age difference] I'm glad you also see the humor in this.
Ben [Smiles wryly] It would be hard not to.
Ben Back in action. Thank god!
Fiona Sitting is the new smoking.
Davis Whoa! Is this your closet? Busy man about town. What's in all these drawers?
Ben Boxers, T-shirts, pocket squares, handkerchiefs...
Davis Okay, what's the deal with the handkerchief? That one I just don't get at all.
Ben Okay. It's essential. That your generation doesn't know that is criminal. The best reason to carry a handkerchief is to lend it.
Davis Hmm.
Ben Ask Jason about this. Women cry, Davis. We carry it for them. One of the last vestiges of the chivalrous gent.
Jules Well, I was going to say intern slash best friend.
Ben How do I spend rest of my days? You name it. Golf. Books. Movies. Pinochle. Tried yoga, learned to cook, bought some plants, took classes in mandarin.
[in mandarin]
Ben Believe me I've tried everything.
[in english]
Ben Translation... believe me, I've tried everything.
Matt We're like your sister wives.
Ben You should feel nothing but great about what you've done, and I'd hate to see you let anyone take that away from you.
Ben I'm Ben Whittaker. I've got an appointment with Miss Ostin.
Becky I thought she was meeting with her new intern.
Ben That's me.
Becky How old are you?
Ben 70, you?
Becky I'm 24. I know I look older. It's the job. It ages you, which won't be great in your case... Sorry.
Jules So you're on Facebook, eh?
Jules I'll call you when I have something for you to do.
Lewis So, wait, you're saying you shave every day of your life -- even on Sundays and even if you know you're not going to see anyone you know...
[Ben rolls his eyes]
