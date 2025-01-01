Menu
Nicky It's about distraction. It's about focus. The brain is slow and it can't multitask. Tap him here, take from there.
Nicky There's two kinds of people in this world. There's hammers and there's nails. You decide which one you want to be.
Jess Why did you come up here if you were on to us?
Nicky Professional curiosity, and I like boobs, so I considered it was a win win.
Nicky You see, there's a science to getting people to trust you. With women, it's all about emotion. Connection. That you feel the emotion as strongly as they do. They've been dreaming about that shit ever since they were little girls.
Nicky With her it was shared history. A friendly face. Set her off balance. Helps diffuse aggression. Start discussing emotional shit. They're disarmed. Now they're open. You know you got 'em when they start to unconsciously mimic you. A head nod. A hand gesture. It means you're in sync. Sociologists refer to it as the Gauchais Reaction.
Nicky And then, you move in for the kill. You tell them how they've changed you. Changed how you see the world. Then you close. A talisman. A gift that says: You've always been in my thoughts.
Nicky [shouting] Where are the black people?
Jess [suddenly sitting at his table] Will you be my boyfriend? Just for a minute. You're not a serial killer, are you?
Nicky That depends. How many times does it take to get to "serial"?
Jess Five.
Nicky Oh, no, we're good.
Nicky I wish you the best of luck.
Garriga With friends like you, who needs luck?
Owens There's a lazy Sunday softness to your generation. Makes me uncomfortable. I like to be on my feet. I'll lie down when I get cancer. Or if I fuck. Both of which will be done on my back, in case you were wondering.
Nicky Actually, I wasn't wondering. But thank you for sharing that.
Owens Sarcasm. Another pillar of your generation. You wanna tell somebody to fuck off, tell them to fuck off. Don't say, "Gee, what a great jacket." It's weakness.
Nicky You need to put some clothes on.
Jess Excuse me?
Nicky There's Australian people here.
Jess What is that supposed to mean?
Nicky I'm just sayin', Jess, they shipped all those people down there for a reason.
Owens He is *not* gonna die! You hear me? He is *not* gonna die!
Owens Probably.
Farhad Who's the girl?
Nicky Her name is Jess, Farhad. She's our internal.
Farhad Ah. You're hittin' that?
Jess [from in the back seat of the car] I'm right here.
Nicky No, Farhad, I'm not hitting that.
Farhad You should hit that.
Jess Yeah. Hi. I'm still right here.
[waving her hand in his face]
Nicky I can convince anyone of anything. I once convinced a man that an empty warehouse was the federal reserve, so I'm good.
Pretty Woman Maybe you should slow down a little.
Nicky No, no, no. I just wanna talk to the man. This is a free country. Buenos Aires is a free country, right?
Pretty Woman No, Buenos Aires is a city.
Owens I took you off the street. Taught you my trade. I taught you my passion. Three generations of skills. And in spite of all my earnest efforts, in spite of all my hard work, you turned into a good person.
Nicky I'm all crewed up, sweetie.
Jess Oh come on, PLEASE. Can we just skip the part where I speak through thinly veiled allure and lead you to believe there is some earth-shattering hump in the works, cause I suck at that kind of stuff. I just want in.
Nicky There is no earth-shattering hump in the works?
Jess Yep.
Nicky I don't even get thinly veiled allure?
Jess No
Nicky No baby voice. No lingering eye contact?
Jess I'm hopeless.
Nicky That's all my favorite shit.
Jess I'm sorry.
Nicky Can I suggest you learn. Professionally.
Jess [seductively] I mean, you could show me. In your room.
Nicky [pauses] That is so BAD.
Jess Is it?
Nicky Does it feel sexy on your face?
Jess A little.
Nicky It does? Ok, let's go.
Jess Wait... Where... Wait... Wait... Am I in?
Nicky No. This is Horst.
Horst Hello Jess.
Jess Hi
Horst Nicky told me you were coming.
Jess [hits Nicky] You are such a dick.
Horst He gets that a lot. Let's go. Are you a size 4?
[last lines]
Jess [limping toward emergency room] We'll be fine.
Nicky How?
Jess Trust me. I got you.
Nicky Here's the thing about lying. Here's the problem: it fucks up all your options. Paints you into a corner.
Owens What the fuck you talking about? You out of your mind?
Nicky And then you're forced to do some *really* *dumb* *shit*.
Owens You wanna die?
Nicky Well, if I die, I die telling the truth. And if I lie, I'm gonna lie like normal people lie.
Nicky You are not going to slap my face, are you?
Jess Why?
Nicky You would if you knew where my hand was.
Nicky This is a game of focus
[Shows Jess the ring he just stole]
Jess [Takes ring back] Very clever.
Nicky Now attention is like a spotlight, and our job, is to dance in the darkness.
[shows her watch he just stole]
Jess I didn't even feel you take that.
Nicky The human brain is slow, and it can not multitask.
[shows ring he stole again]
Jess Jesus.
Owens Love'll get you killed in this racket. No place for that shit here. No happiness with that. You know how they say there's honor among thieves? Well, you're no thief, Mellow. You made your choice.
Nicky You get that focus, you can take whatever you want.
Nicky [after Jess passes Horst's test] You're in!
Jess [excited & giggly] Really?
Horst [stern & no nonsense] Congratulations, you're a criminal.
Owens You die with the lie, Mellow. And you just might.
Nicky [Walking around empty office space] So why do I like this place?
Horst Lots of space. It does not open for a month or two. We can tie into multiple lines, diffuse our footprint. Keep on the anti stress. Plus, military grade fiber.
Nicky How many bathrooms? Fat ass Farhad is flying in.
Horst Two. Coed. He still get irritable bowel?
Nicky Yeah.
Horst Man, he should do a cleanse.
Nicky Horst, he is a 400 pound Persian. He is not going to do a cleanse.
Horst Where have you been staying? Hyatt again?
Nicky Yeah, I love the brunch. You should stop by.
Horst I don't do brunch. I'm doing a cleanse.
Jess So what about the big con? I though you were all big time.
Nicky Oh, you mean the one where we make so much money, we can all retire and get yachts and boob jobs? Now, that's a fantasy. We are in the volume business. It's safer that way.
Owens I got a little red hair on my taint that tickles when something's afoot. And lately? I've been scratching my nethers like a fucking macaque.
Nicky Ok.
Nicky So we are about 30 strong. Everybody gets a percentage. We cover bribes, and bail money for anyone who gets pinched, knock wood. We sell the ATM data to a guy in Singapore. The shopaholics here buy merchandise which we overnight back to ourselves and sell on the grey market. Yesterday, we bought 200 MacBook Airs.
Nicky There's card games everywhere, and they let anyone with enough cash in. Chances are, at least one of the guys you don't know is a mechanic who can work a deck like Bill Clinton works a room.
Nicky But at the end of the day... this is a game of focus.
Jess I'm not falling for your sh** again.
Nicky There's a flight landing every two minuets at Louis Armstrong. Whoever is not here for the game, is here for the party. Everyone of them is looking to drink big, bet big, and cheat on their spouses. And it all costs money. There are boost teams at all the major hotels. Make is quick and get out before anyone knows what happens.
