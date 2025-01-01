NickyIt's about distraction. It's about focus. The brain is slow and it can't multitask. Tap him here, take from there.
NickyThere's two kinds of people in this world. There's hammers and there's nails. You decide which one you want to be.
JessWhy did you come up here if you were on to us?
NickyProfessional curiosity, and I like boobs, so I considered it was a win win.
NickyYou see, there's a science to getting people to trust you. With women, it's all about emotion. Connection. That you feel the emotion as strongly as they do. They've been dreaming about that shit ever since they were little girls.
NickyWith her it was shared history. A friendly face. Set her off balance. Helps diffuse aggression. Start discussing emotional shit. They're disarmed. Now they're open. You know you got 'em when they start to unconsciously mimic you. A head nod. A hand gesture. It means you're in sync. Sociologists refer to it as the Gauchais Reaction.
NickyAnd then, you move in for the kill. You tell them how they've changed you. Changed how you see the world. Then you close. A talisman. A gift that says: You've always been in my thoughts.
OwensThere's a lazy Sunday softness to your generation. Makes me uncomfortable. I like to be on my feet. I'll lie down when I get cancer. Or if I fuck. Both of which will be done on my back, in case you were wondering.
NickyActually, I wasn't wondering. But thank you for sharing that.
OwensSarcasm. Another pillar of your generation. You wanna tell somebody to fuck off, tell them to fuck off. Don't say, "Gee, what a great jacket." It's weakness.
NickyI can convince anyone of anything. I once convinced a man that an empty warehouse was the federal reserve, so I'm good.
Pretty WomanMaybe you should slow down a little.
NickyNo, no, no. I just wanna talk to the man. This is a free country. Buenos Aires is a free country, right?
Pretty WomanNo, Buenos Aires is a city.
OwensI took you off the street. Taught you my trade. I taught you my passion. Three generations of skills. And in spite of all my earnest efforts, in spite of all my hard work, you turned into a good person.
JessOh come on, PLEASE. Can we just skip the part where I speak through thinly veiled allure and lead you to believe there is some earth-shattering hump in the works, cause I suck at that kind of stuff. I just want in.
NickyThere is no earth-shattering hump in the works?
NickySo we are about 30 strong. Everybody gets a percentage. We cover bribes, and bail money for anyone who gets pinched, knock wood. We sell the ATM data to a guy in Singapore. The shopaholics here buy merchandise which we overnight back to ourselves and sell on the grey market. Yesterday, we bought 200 MacBook Airs.
NickyThere's card games everywhere, and they let anyone with enough cash in. Chances are, at least one of the guys you don't know is a mechanic who can work a deck like Bill Clinton works a room.
NickyBut at the end of the day... this is a game of focus.
NickyThere's a flight landing every two minuets at Louis Armstrong. Whoever is not here for the game, is here for the party. Everyone of them is looking to drink big, bet big, and cheat on their spouses. And it all costs money. There are boost teams at all the major hotels. Make is quick and get out before anyone knows what happens.