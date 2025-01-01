Menu
How to Be Single Movie Quotes

[I've been thinking that the time we have to be single, is really the time we have to get good at being alone]
[But, how good at being alone do we really want to be?]
[Isn't there a danger that you'll get so good at being single, so set in your ways, that you'll miss out on the chance to be with somebody great?]
Alice The thing about being single is, you should cherish it. Because, in a week, or a lifetime, of being alone, you may only get one moment. One moment, when you're not tied up in a relationship with anyone. A parent, a pet, a sibling, a friend. One moment, when you stand on your own. Really, truly single. And then... It's gone.
Tom Marriage! The end of spontaneous sex, travelling by yourself, and buying whatever you want without having to ask permission. Right?
Robin It's like Gandalf is staring right at me. "No penis shall pass!"
Robin If you use an emoji, I will tit punch you.
Alice I'm so obsessed with the idea of being in love that I just, it's like, I completely lose myself. Like, I forget what I want and I just disappear. I'm like the horse in 'The Neverending Story'.
Alice Do you want to go see the Rockefeller tree?
Robin No, Buzz-Cut and Dimples are visiting from Italy, and they want to know all about American Christmas traditions like us sitting on their faces.
[Alice gets into a taxi cab]
Cabbie Where to?
Alice Home. I'm going home.
[beat]
Cabbie Woman! I don't know where the fuck you live!
Alice Oh! I'm sorry! Can I go to South 2nd and Berry?
Josh I didn't need an experiment to know that I loved you. And I'm not an idiot.
Josh You're, I guess, done with whatever you've been doing, with whoever you've been doing, and you can come running back to me? No, thanks. I'll pass.
