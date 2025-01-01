Menu
The LEGO Batman Movie Movie Quotes

Alfred Pennyworth Were you looking at the old family pictures again?
Batman At the what? The old family... Oh, yes! I see what you mean. Look at that! The old gang. Yeah. No, I wasn't.
Alfred Pennyworth I see. Sir, if you don't mind my saying, I'm a little concerned. I've seen you go through similar phases in 2016 and 2012 and 2008 and 2005 and 1997 and 1995 and 1992 and 1989 and that weird one in 1966. Do you want to talk about how you're feeling right now?
Batman I don't talks about feelings, Alfred. I don't have any, I've never seen one. I'm a night-stalking, crime-fighting vigilante, and a heavy metal rapping machine. I don't feel anything emotionally, except for rage. 24/7, 365, at a million percent. And if you think that there's something behind that, then you're crazy. Good night, Alfred.
Alfred Pennyworth Sir, it's morning.
Robin My name's Richard Grayson, but all the kids at the orphanage call me Dick.
Batman Well, children can be cruel.
[first lines]
Batman [voice over] Black. All important movies start with a black screen... And music... Edgy, scary music that would make a parent or studio executive nervous... And logos... Really long and dramatic logos... Warner Bros. Why not "Warner Brothers"? I don't know... DC... The house that Batman built. Yeah, what, Superman? Come at me, bro. I'm your Kryptonite... Hmm... Not sure what RatPac does, but that logo is macho. I dig it... Okay. Get yourself ready for some... reading. "If you want to make the world a better place, take a look at yourself and make a change. Hooo." No. I said that. Batman is very wise. I also have huge pecs and a nine-pack. Yeah, I've got an extra ab. Now, let's start the movie.
Computer What is the password?
Batman Iron Man sucks.
[from trailer]
Batgirl Why did you build this thing with only one seat?
Batman Because last I checked I only had one butt.
[from trailer]
Robin What?
[Sees Batcave]
Robin It's the Batcave! Ohmygosh ohmygosh ohmygosh ohmygosh ohmygooo-!
[Bumps into Batman]
Robin Batman, woah!
Batman You're darn right, woah!
Robin Wait, does Batman live in Bruce Wayne's basement?
Batman No, Bruce Wayne lives in Batman's attic.
The Joker Hold on a sec. Are you trying to tell me that Bruce Wayne is Batman... 's roommate?
Batman [from trailer] Hey mom, hey dad, I um, I saved the city again today, I think you would have been really proud.
The Joker Hey Batman! Joker's home.
[laughts]
The Joker I'm rubbing my butt all over your stuff. We're go gonna have to rename this the Butt-mobile.
The Riddler [after he and the rest of the villains are trapped inside a giant box] Riddle me this! What just happened?
Batman What am I gonna do? Get a bunch of criminals together to fight the criminals? That's a stupid idea.
The Joker [from trailer] You wanna play games, do you, Batman? Save the city or catch your greatest enemy!
Batman You think you're my greatest enemy?
The Joker Who else drives you to one-up them the way I do?
Batman Superman.
The Joker Superman's not a bad guy!
Batman I like to fight around.
The Joker You're seriously saying that there's nothing special about us?
Batman There is no "us". Never will be.
The Joker [Continuing to list villains] Mr. Freeze, Penguin, Crazy Quilt, Eraser, Polka-Dot Man, Mime, Tarantula, King Tut, Orca, Killer Moth, March Harriet, Zodiac Master, Gentlemen Ghost, Clock King, Calendar Man, Kite Man, Catman, Zebra-Man, and the Condiment King!
Pilot Bill Okay, are you making some of those up?
The Joker Nope, they're all real. Probably worth a Google.
Killer Croc [Arming a bomb] I did something.
The Joker Are you seriously saying there is nothing, nothing special about our relationship?
Batman Whoa. Let me tell you something, J-bird. Batman doesn't do 'ships.
The Joker [Confused] What?
Batman As in "relationships." There is no "us." Batman and Joker are not a thing. I don't need you. I don't need anyone. You mean nothing to me. No one does.
The Joker And rounding out the evil all-stars, Wicked Witch, Medusa, and British robots!
Daleks Exterminate!
The Joker Ask your nerd friends.
Batman [from trailer] I deserve this today, today I deserve it.
[eats lobster]
Batman [Batman's song] Who never skips leg day?
Chorus Batman!
Batman Who always pays their taxes?
Batman Batman, Chorus: Not Batman!
Robin Hey, I was thinking. If I'm gonna be a superhero, and go on awesome superhero missions like this one, can we use code names? Mine can be Robin.
Batman I'm sorry, say that again?
Robin Robin.
Batman As in the small, Midwestern frail bird?
Robin Yeah, and I already have a catch phrase. Tweet, tweet, on the street.
Batman Hard pass.
Robin And a song.
[singing]
Robin Fly, Robin, fly.
Batman Harder pass.
Alfred Pennyworth Ha! You just got union jacked!
Batman [from trailer] Hey, 'puter, I'm home.
[echoes]
Computer Welcome home, sir. Initializing Batcave music. So, did anything exciting happen today?
Batman I saved the city again. It was off the chain. Anyway, I should probably have some grub.
Computer Alfred left your lobster thermidor in the fridge.
Batman Oh, that's my favorite. I can't wait.
[Batman puts the lobster in the microwave, and mistakenly sets it up for 20 minutes]
Batman Not 20 minutes. Stupid.
[He sets it up for 2 minutes and presses the start button]
Batgirl If you call me Batgirl, can I call you Batboy?
The Joker [Releasing the villains from the Phantom Zone] He's evil, he's magic, and it's about to get tragic. It's Voldemort!
Voldemort Magic!
[Starts zapping police]
Voldemort You are a fish! You, a frog! You are a fish-frog!
The Joker He's a 9,000-year-old incarnation of evil, with an eye for jewelry. Give it up for Sauron!
Sauron Good afternoon, Gotham City.
[Fires a beam of fire at Gotham]
The Joker He likes long, violent walks on historic builds. It's King Kong!
King Kong Come at me, Gotham!
Pilot Bill Gotham Tower, this is McGuffin Airlines Flight 1138. We are transporting 11 million sticks of dynamite, 17,000 pounds of C-4, about 150 cute little classic bomb-type bombs...
Pilot Bill Pilot Bill, Captain Dale: [simultaneously] ... and two best friends!
Pilot Bill We request permission to fly over the most crime-ridden city in the world. Over.
Batman [from trailer]
[Kicks Alfred into piano]
Batman Alfred, I am so sorry. I have incredible reflexes.
Alfred Pennyworth I should have known better than to sneak up on you, Master Bruce.
Batman Okay, Robin. Together, we're gonna punch these guys so hard, words describing the impact are gonna spontaneously materialize out of thin air.
Batgirl Engine one down.
Batman Not a big deal. Don't worry about it. It's fine.
Batgirl Engine two down.
Batman It does that sometimes.
Batgirl We've lost engine three.
Batman Oh, could live without it.
Batgirl Engine four!
Batman That I do need to fix.
King Kong Building survey! This building's not up to code!
Batman [to Joker] You're the reason why I get up at 4:00 in the afternoon and pump iron until my chest is positively sick.
Barbara Gordon Why did you build this thing with only one seat?
Batman 'Cause last time I checked, I only have one butt.
Barbara Gordon Batman's been on the job for a very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very long time.
Bruce Wayne He has aged phenomenally.
The Joker It's gotta be one or the other, Batman. Save the city, or catch your greatest enemy. You can't do both.
Batman I'm sorry, what did you just say?
The Joker You can't do both, I said.
Batman No, I mean the other thing.
The Joker Save the city, or catch your greatest enemy.
Batman You think you're my greatest enemy?
The Joker Yes! You're obsessed with me!
Batman [blows a raspberry] No, I'm not.
The Joker Yes you are.
Batman No I'm not.
The Joker Yes, you are! Who else drives you to one-up them the way that I do?
Batman Bane.
The Joker No, he doesn't.
Batman Superman.
The Joker Superman's not a bad guy!
The Joker Your city is under attack by Gotham's greatest criminal minds. Including... The Riddler... Scarecrow...
Scarecrow Pizza delivery.
The Joker Bane.
Bane Hello!
The Joker Two-Face.
Two-Face We need that door open, baby.
The Joker Catwoman.
Catwoman Meow, meow. You're in! Meow, meow.
Robin Wow! Look, it's the Bat-Sub!
Batman Wait, don't touch that!
Robin Over there! It's the Bat-Space Shuttle!
Batman Please keep your hands off that.
Robin Look, it's the Bat-Zeppelin!
Batman Don't touch that, either!
Robin It's the Bat-Train!
Batman No!
Robin It's the Bat-Kayak!
Batman No!
Robin It's the Bat-Dune Buggy!
Batman No!
Robin It's the Bat... Shark Repellent?
Batman [pause] Uh, actually, you can touch that. It's completely useless.
Batman Batman's life lesson number two. Vigilantes don't have bedtimes.
Robin Yes! So, what's the vigilante policy on cookies?
Batman Unlimited!
Barbara Gordon [sees Robin for the first time] Who is that?
Robin Hi, police lady!
Barbara Gordon Is that your son?
Robin Yes, I am!
Batman [laughs nervously] Is that my son? No, that's just weird.
Barbara Gordon It's weirder if it's not your son.
The Joker Madam Mayor! Thanks for dropping by.
Mayor McCaskill I've only got one thing to say to you, Joker.
The Joker Well, you'd better make it fast.
Mayor McCaskill Do you like to gamble?
The Joker Oh, I certainly do.
Mayor McCaskill Do you ever play roulette?
The Joker On occasion.
Mayor McCaskill Well, let me give you a word of advice.
The Joker I'm all ears.
Mayor McCaskill When playing roulette...
The Joker Yes?
[the Mayor pulls her mask off, revealing herself to be Batman in disguise]
Batman Always bet on black.
Batman So, are you ready to follow Batman and maybe learn a few life lessons along the way?
Robin I sure am, Dad Two! But first, where's the seat belt?
Batman The first lesson is, life doesn't give you seat belts! Let's go!
Pilot Bill Captain Dale, is everything okay?
The Joker I'm afraid Captain Dale had to bail. I'm your new co-pilot, and I always come to work with a smile!
[Joker smiles evilly. Pilot Bill just glares back]
The Joker You should be terrified.
Pilot Bill Why?
The Joker Because I will be taking over the city.
Pilot Bill Hmmm...
The Joker What?
Pilot Bill Batman will stop you.
[Joker blows a raspberry]
Pilot Bill He always stops you.
The Joker No, he doesn't!
Pilot Bill What about that time with the two boats?
The Joker This is better than the two boats.
Pilot Bill Hmmm...
The Joker Well, tonight is going to be different! Tonight is my greatest plan yet, and trust me, Batman's never going to see it coming.
Pilot Bill Like the time with the parade and the Prince music?
The Joker HEY, QUIET!
Bane Bane is feeling warm and fuzzy!
Robin Woo-hoo! A month ago, I had no dads. Then I had one dad. Now I have two dads, and one of them is Batman!
Batman Yeah!
Robin [singing] It's raining dads...
Batman Hey, kid!
Robin Yes, sir?
Batman You're super nimble, right?
Robin I sure am!
Batman And small?
Robin Very.
Batman And quiet?
Robin [whispering] When I desire to be.
Batman And 110% expendable?
Robin I don't know what that means, but okay!
Batman We are gonna steal the Phantom Zone projector from Superman.
Robin [frowns] Steal?
Batman Yeah. We have to right a wrong. And sometimes, in order to right a wrong, you have to do a wrong-right. Gandhi said that.
Robin Are we sure Gandhi said that?
Batman I'm paraphrasing.
[last lines]
Batman White. All important movies end with a white screen.
[last lines]
Batman [laughing] Wow, that was fun! Really hope nobody was recording that. Let me see. Oh, this thing is on. This thing is recording.
Phyllis You know, Mr. Batman, when you're a talking brick, working at the Phantom Zone, you see a lot of crazy things. But I've finally seen a man, in order to make the world a better place, take a look at himself and make a change.
Batman Hooo.
Phyllis Superman.
Batman WHAT?
Phyllis I'm kidding. It's you.
Scarecrow Pizza delivery.
Jerry Maguire You... complete me.
[Batman laughs]
Dorothy Boyd Shut up. You had me at hello.
Batman [he laughs] Love it.
Batman All right, kid. We need to avoid Commissioner Gordon. So, lesson number three. When going stealth, you gotta hide every part of you, physically and emotionally. Got it?
Robin Yeah!
Batman So, when going stealth you've got to hide every part of you physically and emotionally.
Robin [Robin runs behind trash can] Yeah!
[Voice echoes through trash can]
Batman Already failed.
Robin Uh... Batman?
Batman What's up, buddy?
Robin Are we nearly at Wayne Manor?
Batman Why?
Robin Uh... your Number Two needs to go number one.
Batman [groans] I though I told you to go back at the prison.
Robin I tried, but Bane was in there.
Batman So?
Robin He had sort of a "get out of this bathroom now" vibe.
Batman I knew I shouldn't have given you that water. Can you hold it in like a big boy?
Jim Gordon [answers the phone] Hello? Batman?
The Joker Hi, Jimmy! It's the Jokes!
Jim Gordon Nobody calls you that.
The Joker [indignant] Yes, people do call me that!
Batman Alfred, there's something wrong with the Batcomputer. Watch this. 'Puter. Nothing. 'Puter. Do you see what I'm saying?
Alfred Pennyworth There's nothing wrong with it, sir. I have just taken away your computer privileges.
Batman The parental lock? You can't do that.
Alfred Pennyworth Oh, I can. I've been reading Setting Limits for Your Out-of-Control Child.
Batman You know what? Doesn't matter, 'cause I have a double-secret super password that unlocks the parental lock.
Alfred Pennyworth You mean, "Alfred da Butt-ler," with two T's?
Phyllis [watching clips of Batman's life] Huh. You're not a traditional bad guy. But you're not exactly a good guy, either. You even abandoned your friends.
Batman What?
[clip of Batman sending Dick, Barbara, and Alfred away in the Scuttler]
Batman Abandoned? No! No, I was trying to protect them.
Phyllis By pushing them away?
Batman Well, yeah...
Phyllis Are they really the ones you're protecting?
Phyllis Your whole thing screams "bad guy".
The Joker Oh, yeah, I'm a really bad person.
Phyllis But with vulnerabilities.
The Joker Who, me? No way.
Harleen Quinzel [to Commissioner Gordon] Delivery from Phantom's Own Laundry.
Batman Phantom Zone?
Guard Going up, ma'am?
Harleen Quinzel No. You're...
[She reveals herself]
Harley Quinn ...Going down.
[She beats the guards]
Harley Quinn Look out! Smash! I guess you're right. I am going up. Ding.
[She presses the elevator]
