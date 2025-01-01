[echoes]

Computer Welcome home, sir. Initializing Batcave music. So, did anything exciting happen today?

Batman I saved the city again. It was off the chain. Anyway, I should probably have some grub.

Computer Alfred left your lobster thermidor in the fridge.

Batman Oh, that's my favorite. I can't wait.

[Batman puts the lobster in the microwave, and mistakenly sets it up for 20 minutes]

Batman Not 20 minutes. Stupid.