Kinoafisha Films The Conjuring 2 The Conjuring 2 Movie Quotes

Ed Warren [from trailer] LORRAAAAAAINEEE!
Janet Hodgson [referring to the demon] It said it wants to hurt you.
Lorraine Warren When did it say that?
Janet Hodgson Right now.
Crooked Man There was a crooked man... and he walked a crooked mile; The crooked man stepped forth and... rang the crooked bell; And thus his crooked soul... spiralled into a crooked Hell; Murdered his crooked family... and laughed a crooked laugh.
Lorraine Warren You are VALAK! The Defiler! The Profane! The Maquis of Snakes! In the name of the Father, and the Son, and the Holy Spirit - I condemn you back to Hell!
Ed Warren [when Lorraine doesn't comment on his painting] I know I'm no Picasso, but I didn't think it was *that* bad.
[repeated line]
Bill Wilkins This is my house!
Ed Warren Come on, Bill. You're not a psychiatrist, and we're not here to talk about my father. What do you say we get down to business?
Bill Wilkins Knock, knock.
Maurice Grosse [sighs] Who's there?
Bill Wilkins Bill... Bill... Bill... Bill...
Crooked Man [to Billy] There was a crooked man. He walks a crooked mile.
Billy Hodgson Mum! Mum!
Peggy Hodgson What? What is it?
Billy Hodgson The... the crooked man!
Peggy Hodgson The crooked... what? Tell me what happened, honey.
Billy Hodgson The... crooked... man!
Crooked Man [to everyone] The crooked man stepped forth and rang the crooked bell. And thus his crooked soul spurre into a crooking hell.
Janet Hodgson ...Murdered his crooked family and laughed a crooked laugh!
[laughs]
Lorraine Warren Do you know when the voice is going to speak?
Janet Hodgson Sometimes.
Lorraine Warren And when it does, does it feel like it is coming from inside of you?
Janet Hodgson No, it is more like it is coming from behind me, like I'm being used.
Lorraine Warren Your name gives me dominion over you, demon, and I do know your name!
Lorraine Warren Look, I know how it is. I know what it's like to lose your friends because you're different. But I also know that one person can change everything, and you just have to open up to them.
Janet Hodgson How did you know you could trust the people you opened up to?
Lorraine Warren I didn't, and sometimes I got hurt. And it took a long time, but I finally found someone who believed me.
Janet Hodgson What did you do then?
Lorraine Warren I married him.
Anita Gregory Last year I was conned by a Welsh family pretending to be possessed by demons. And honestly, I don't know what was worse: the demons or the people who prey on our willingness to believe in them.
Lorraine Warren The demons... are worse.
Bill Wilkins Janet's asleep
[voice gets deeper]
Bill Wilkins and I'm talking.
Lorraine Warren Ed, this is as close to hell as I ever want to get.
Bill Wilkins I am not a Heaven man.
[first lines]
Lorraine Warren After everything we've seen, there isn't much that rattles either of us anymore. But this one... this one still haunts me.
Ed Warren Sometimes we have to have a leap of faith; to believe when no one else will.
