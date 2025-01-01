Crooked ManThere was a crooked man... and he walked a crooked mile; The crooked man stepped forth and... rang the crooked bell; And thus his crooked soul... spiralled into a crooked Hell; Murdered his crooked family... and laughed a crooked laugh.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorraine WarrenYou are VALAK! The Defiler! The Profane! The Maquis of Snakes! In the name of the Father, and the Son, and the Holy Spirit - I condemn you back to Hell!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ed Warren[when Lorraine doesn't comment on his painting]I know I'm no Picasso, but I didn't think it was *that* bad.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Bill WilkinsThis is my house!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ed WarrenCome on, Bill. You're not a psychiatrist, and we're not here to talk about my father. What do you say we get down to business?
Anita GregoryLast year I was conned by a Welsh family pretending to be possessed by demons. And honestly, I don't know what was worse: the demons or the people who prey on our willingness to believe in them.