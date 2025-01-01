Jimmy ConlonI've done terrible things in my life. Things for which I can never be forgiven. I betrayed friends, turned my back on the ones closest to me. I've always known that my sins would eventually catch up to me. No sin goes unpunished in this life. Your life doesn't flash before your eyes when you are dying. That's bullshit. It's your regrets that haunt you in your final moments. Everything you've failed to be. Everyone you let down. Everything you'd go back and change, if only you had more time.
Shawn MaguireI'm the only one ever cared about you. And all of that ended an hour ago when you killed my son. I'm comin' after your boy with everything I got.
Shawn MaguireYou got no choice. And when it's done, and it will be done, you and I are gonna meet back here at this restaurant, at this same table that I used to share with my boy, and I'm gonna look you in the eyes just like you're lookin' me in the eyes right now. And I'm gonna see how empty they are without your son in the world. Same thing I saw in my wife's eyes; same thing you're seein' in my eyes. And when I see that... then I'll let you die.
KirstenMommy, Santa smells funny.
Jimmy ConlonDo you think mommy wants to sit on Santa's other knee?
Jimmy ConlonGive me a call if you wanna break the Irish curse. I'm skinny, but I'm long.
Jimmy ConlonThe things I did, the things I've seen, it becomes who you are. You can't just go home and scrub it off. The only way I could protect you was to walk away. Forget about you and your mom. I wanted a better life for you than the one I chose for myself.
Jimmy ConlonI'm giving you one more chance to walk away from this.