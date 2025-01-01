Menu
Inherent Vice Movie Quotes

Inherent Vice Movie Quotes

Sortilège [narrating] Inherent vice in a maritime insurance policy is anything that you can't avoid. Eggs break, chocolate melts, glass shatters, and Doc wondered what that meant when it applied to ex-old ladies.
Lt. Det. Christian F. "Bigfoot" Bjornsen [in Japanese restaurant] Chotto, Kenichiro, Dozo! Motto panukeiku... motto panukeiku! MOTTO PANUKEIKU!
Jade Hi, I'm Jade. Welcome to Chick Planet Massage! Please take a look at today's Pussy Eater's special which is good all day until closing time.
Doc Sportello How much is it?
Jade $14.95.
Doc Sportello Errr, not that $14.95 ain't a totally groovy price, but I'm really trying to locate this guy who works for Mr. Wolfmann?
Jade Oh, does he eat pussy?
Doc Sportello A fella by the name of Glenn Charlock?
Jade Oh sure, Glenn! He comes in here. He eats pussy!
Sortilège [narrating] Well Mornin' Sam, like a bad luck planet in today's horoscope, here's the old hippie-hating mad dog himself in the flesh: Lieutenant Detective Christian F. "Bigfoot" Bjornsen. SAG member, John Wayne walk, flat top of Flintstone proportions and that evil, little shit-twinkle in his eye that says Civil Rights Violations.
Dr. Threeply Any questions?
Doc Sportello [in regards to Puck Beaverton] Is that a swastika on that man's face?
Dr. Threeply No, it isn't. That's an ancient Hindu symbol meaning "all is well". It brings good fortune, luck and well-being.
Sortilège [Narrating] Was it possible that at every gathering, concert, peace rally, love-in, be-in, freak-in, here up north, back east, where ever, some dark crews had been busy all along reclaiming the music, the resistance to power, the sexual desire from epic to everyday? All they could sweep up for the ancient forces of greed and fear? Gee he thought... I don't know.
Sortilège [Opening Lines] She came along the alley and up the back steps the way she always used to. Doc hadn't seen her for over a year. Nobody had. Back then it was always sandals, bottom half of a flower-print bikini, faded Country Joe & the Fish t-shirt. Tonight she was all in flatland gear, hair a lot shorter than he remembered, looking just like she swore she'd never look.
Sauncho Smilax, Esq I'm gonna have the house anchovy loaf to start and the Devil Ray Filet. Can I get that deep-fried in beer batter?
Chlorinda It's your stomach. What can I get for you, little buddy?
Doc Sportello I'll take the Jellyfish Teriyaki Croquettes and the Eel Trovatore, please.
Chlorinda Okay. And to drink, gentlemen? You're gonna wanna get good and fucked up before this meal.
Sauncho Smilax, Esq That's for sure.
Chlorinda I have some recommendations. Maybe the Tequila Zombie?
Sauncho Smilax, Esq Make it two.
Doc Sportello [from trailer]
[stumbling at the top of a staircase with his gun]
Doc Sportello Did I hit you?
Sortilège Back when they were together she could go weeks without anything more complicated than a pout. Now she was laying some heavy combination of face ingredients on Doc that he couldn't read at all.
Dr. Rudy Blatnoyd, D.D.S. Ms. Fenway may appear a little psychotic today.
Denis Groovy.
Dr. Rudy Blatnoyd, D.D.S. What?
Denis It's groovy being insane man, where you at?
Aunt Reet [on the phone] Honey, make it quick. I got a live one tonight and I totally fucked up my face.
Doc Sportello Aw. Oh, okay. Mickey Wolfmann, what can you tell me?
Aunt Reet Powerhouse in L.A. real estate. From the desert to the sea. Technically Jewish, but wants to be a Nazi.
Doc Sportello How would I forget something like that?
Deputy D.A. Penny Kimball Grass. And who knows what else?
Doc Sportello I'm only a light smoker.
Deputy D.A. Penny Kimball How many joints have you had today?
Doc Sportello I have to check the logbook.
Sortilège [referring to the police station] On principle he tried to spend as little time around the glass house as possible. All this strange alternative cop history and cop politics, cop dynasties, cop heroes and evil doers, saintly cops and psycho cops, cops too stupid to live and cops too smart for their own good, insulated by secret loyalties and codes of silence from the world they'd all been given the control.
Doc Sportello Are you okay, brother?
Lt. Det. Christian F. "Bigfoot" Bjornsen I'm not your brother.
Doc Sportello No, but you could use a keeper.
Shasta Fay Hepworth I went on a boat ride.
Doc Sportello A three hour tour?
Shasta Fay Hepworth They told me I was precious cargo that couldn't be insured because of inherent vice.
Doc Sportello What's that?
Shasta Fay Hepworth I don't know.
Denis Like Godzilla says to Mothra man, let's go eat some place.
Doc Sportello Saunch, who you working for?
Sauncho Smilax, Esq Clients pay me for work, Doc. Clients pay me for work, Doc!
Sortilège [from trailer]
[narrating]
Sortilège If it's a quiet night out at the beach and your ex-old lady suddenly out of nowhere shows up with a story about her current billionaire- developer boyfriend, and his wife, and her boyfriend, and a plot to kidnap the billionaire and throw him in a loony bin...
Shasta Fay Hepworth [approaches Doc] I need your help, Doc!
Sortilège [continues narrating] Maybe you should just look the other way.
[pause]
Sortilège But if you're Doc, it may all start to get a little peculiar after that...
Shasta Fay Hepworth It isn't what you're thinking, Doc.
Doc Sportello Don't worry. Thinking comes later. What else?
Michael Z. Wolfmann I spent my whole life... I spent my whole life making people pay for shelter and all along I didn't realise... I didn't realise it was supposed to be for free. For free.
Sortilège [from trailer]
[narrating]
Sortilège Doc may not be a "Do-Gooder" but he's done good.
[pause]
Sortilège Good luck, Doc!
Hope Harlingen Then, along comes little Amethyst. I don't know if you have the stomach for it, but this is what we had her looking like.
[passes Doc a photograph]
Hope Harlingen Everybody helpfully pointed out how the heroin was actually coming through my breast milk, but...
[Doc looks at the photo, screams, then immediately calms down]
Doc Sportello Mmm-hmm.
Hope Harlingen Who could afford formula, you know? It's a long way from where we are now.
Doc Sportello Yeah, no, seems like you're doing real good.
Hope Harlingen I'm a drug counselor.
Doc Sportello Can I be frank a minute?
Agent Flatweed Why stop now?
Agent Borderline Please.
Doc Sportello You be Deano, you be the other guy, and tell Penny Davis Jr. what a lovely day we had.
Lt. Det. Christian F. "Bigfoot" Bjornsen I've decided I'm gonna kick Mr. Sportello.
Sauncho Smilax, Esq You're gonna kick him? That's assault!
Deputy D.A. Penny Kimball [from trailer]
[as Doc walks in the office]
Deputy D.A. Penny Kimball Whoa!
Detective Are you alright?
Deputy D.A. Penny Kimball Am I?
Doc Sportello Are you?
Detective #2 Ordinarily, we're the ones asking the questions...
Coy Harlingen And your question is, which side am I on?
Doc Sportello Good question!
Man at Desk [smirking] Wrong answer...
Doc Sportello Where you stayin'?
Coy Harlingen House in Topanga Canyon. Band I used to play for, the Boards, none of them know it's me.
Doc Sportello How can they not know it's you?
Coy Harlingen Even when I was alive they didn't know it was me.
Sortilège [Narrating] Coy's band, The Boards, were currently renting a place in Topanga Canyon from a bass player turned record company executive, which trend watchers took as further evidence of the end of Hollywood, if not the world, as they had known it.
Sortilège [Narrating, after Bigfoot drops Sportello off and leaves in a hurry] Pssst. Doper's ESP, Doc... doper's ESP... ohhhhh, no, Bigfoot, you motherfucker! Okay, Doc, you have what looks to be a 20-kilo inconvenience in your trunk.
Doc Sportello [Referring to the Golden Fang] And the ship?
Sauncho Smilax, Esq Man... they removed any traces of soul she once had, it's a horror story.
Doc Sportello Are you emotionally involved? With the boat?
Sauncho Smilax, Esq She's not just a boat Doc... she's much more than that.
Sortilège [Narrating] Doc ran through all the things he hadn't asked Shasta. Like how much she'd come to depend on Wolfmann's guaranteed level of ease and power? And least askable of all, how passionately did she really feel about old Mickey? Doc knew the likely reply, "I love him", what else? With the unspoken footnote that the word these days was being way too overused.
Sortilège [from trailer]
[when the end of the trailer displays the word "December"]
Sortilège Coming just in time for Christmas.
Hope Harlingen I had just run into this bathroom stall without checking first, and I already had my finger down my throat to vomit up this big balloon of dope I had just scored, and there Coy sat, gringo digestion, about to take this giant shit. And we both let go at the same time, and there's just vomit and shit all over the place, and- put my head in his lap, and to complicate things, he had this hard-on.
Doc Sportello Sure.
Hope Harlingen One thing leads to another, and we pretty much started shooting up together on a regular basis.
Petunia Leeway Well, it's dark and lonely work, but somebody's gotta do it, right?
Lt. Det. Christian F. "Bigfoot" Bjornsen You smell like a patchouli fart!
Japonica Fenway Are you The Great Beast?
Dr. Rudy Blatnoyd, D.D.S. No that's a policeman.
Lt. Det. Christian F. "Bigfoot" Bjornsen [from trailer] Michael Z. Wolfmann...
Sauncho Smilax, Esq Mickey Wolfmann...
Young Woman Mickey Wolfmann!
Lt. Det. Christian F. "Bigfoot" Bjornsen -has vanished!
Doc Sportello So- so, where would I- uh... find him?
Doc Sportello So, what've you been up to?
Japonica Fenway Escaping, mostly, and I escape real good.
Sloane Wolfmann Do you like the lighting?
Doc Sportello Uh-huh.
Doc Sportello You know I, uh, I think I saw old Japonica the other day at my doctor's office. You ever run into a dentist named Rudy Blatnoyd?
Crocker Fenway The son of a bitch who until recently was corrupting my daughter? Yes, I do seem to recall the name. He perished in a trampoline accident, didn't he?
Doc Sportello The LAPD's not sure it was an accident.
Crocker Fenway And you'd like to know if I did it? What possible motive would I have? Just because the man preyed on an emotionally vulnerable child, forced her to engage in sexual practices that might appall even a sophisticate like yourself - does that mean I'd have any reason to see his miserable pedophile career come to an end? What a vindictive person you must imagine me.
Doc Sportello Hmmm, I - I did suspect he was fucking his receptionist but, what dentist doesn't. It's an oath they all take in dentist school, and anyhow that's a long way from strange and weird sex. Isn't it?
Crocker Fenway How about when he forced my little girl to listen to original cast albums of Broadway musicals while he had his way with her? Or the - tastelessness of the - decor of - resort hotel rooms he took her to during endodontist conventions? The wallpaper. The lamps!
Doc Sportello Uh... Japonica is of legal age now, isn't she?
Crocker Fenway In a father's eye, they're always too young.
Adrian Prussia Far out, man. Right. Psychedelic. Done.
Lt. Det. Christian F. "Bigfoot" Bjornsen Want a banana, Adrian? Bend over and I'll stick it in for you.
Adrian Prussia Fuck you and fuck your banana.
Crocker Fenway People like you lose all claim to respect the first time they pay anybody rent.
Lt. Det. Christian F. "Bigfoot" Bjornsen After a long and busy day of civil rights violations, I found myself in the neighborhood and compelled to drop in. Just to check and see the current state of affairs of my old stomping grounds. Seeing as your effort to keep lines of communication had been - limited. To say the least.
Doc Sportello Well, I've been busy.
Lt. Det. Christian F. "Bigfoot" Bjornsen Trying to figure out which side of the Zig-Zag paper's the sticky side?
Shasta Fay Hepworth Remember that day? The Ouija board set us off into that big storm? This feels the same way tonight. Just us. Together. Almost like being underwater. The world - everything - gone someplace else.
Puck Beaverton Acid invites you through a door. PCP opens that door, shoves you through it, slams the door behind you - and locks it.
Sortilège There is no avoiding time. The sea of time. The sea of memory and forgetfulness. The years of promise gone and unrecoverable. Of the land almost allowed to claim its better destiny only to have that claim jumped by evildoers known all too well and taken instead and held hostage to the future we must live in now, forever.
Doc Sportello This don't mean we're back together.
Shasta Fay Hepworth Of course not.
Shasta Fay Hepworth This don't mean we're back together.
Doc Sportello Of course not.
Clancy Charlock Bummer. Well, as someone who's been down this particular exit ramp: You can only cruise the boulevards of regret so far. Then you gotta get back up onto the freeway again. Good luck.
Sortilège Does it ever end? Of course it does.
Jade That copper?
Doc Sportello Bigfoot?
Jade He's a warped sheet of plastic.
Sortilège There's Sloane. Maybe not so much English rose as English daffodil.
Lt. Det. Christian F. "Bigfoot" Bjornsen God help us all. Dentists on trampolines.
Doc Sportello Where do we...?
Bambi Not you, Bong Brain.
Sortilège When Doc and Denis came in that night, it wasn't just the usual hungry doper thing. It was something else. And with Neptune moving at last out of the Scorpio death-trip and rising into the Sagittarian light of the higher mind, it was bound to be something love-related.
Doc Sportello Were you in a gang?
Tariq Khalil The Black Guerrilla Family.
Doc Sportello And you say you did business with who now? The Aryan Brotherhood?
Tariq Khalil Listen, we found we share some of the similar opinions about the U.S. Government. That's all.
Doc Sportello I can dig.
Sortilège Can't tell you enough: change your hair, change your life.
Aunt Reet Mickey's eccentric. More and more lately. I'd say, stoned out of his fucking mind since he discovered drugs. No offense to you, Doc.
Lt. Det. Christian F. "Bigfoot" Bjornsen Look, I've been referred to, more than one time, by the L.A. Times as a Renaissance detective. Okay? Which means I am many things. One thing I am not is stupid - so purely out of noblesse oblige, I extend this assumption to cover you as well. What the fuck?
Lt. Det. Christian F. "Bigfoot" Bjornsen Do you think that Glen and Shasta were - F-U-C-K-I-N-G-ing?
Doc Sportello Fucking-ing?
Lt. Det. Christian F. "Bigfoot" Bjornsen Congratulations, hippie scum.
Sauncho Smilax, Esq What's up, Doc?
Denis Hey, what's up, Doc?
Michael Z. Wolfmann What's up, Doc?
Doc Sportello Puck Beaverton. Interesting fellow, I hear.
Clancy Charlock He's a major-league asshole.
Doc Sportello Sounds like you dated.
Clancy Charlock Him and his roommate.
Doc Sportello Two at a time?
Clancy Charlock That's my preference.
Lt. Det. Christian F. "Bigfoot" Bjornsen I hope this won't be another one of those unabridged paranoid hippie monologues I seem obliged to sit through.
Doc Sportello So, what if someone dies, but is resurrected?
Lt. Det. Christian F. "Bigfoot" Bjornsen Not, at first glance, a matter for Homicide.
Sortilège Doc would bet an ounce of seedless Hawaiian and throw in a pack of Zig-Zags that Sloane and old Riggs here were fucking regularly.
Hope Harlingen So you never heard of him or his music? Inside the surf-sax category he was this towering figure - because he improvised once in a while. Instead of repeating the second and third chorus note for note.
Coy Harlingen When I first started snitching, I realized how often people ask questions they already know the answers to. They just wanna hear it from another voice. Like one outside their head.
Richard Nixon [on the TV] Problems for which government has...
Doc Sportello Freedom. Heavy on the "dumb."
Deputy D.A. Penny Kimball [on the phone] You're a dirty, filthy hippie. What would a nice clean girl like me do with you?
Doc Sportello Well, you could bring your soap and clean my feet.
Deputy D.A. Penny Kimball Eww. No, thank you. But then again, I could bring you a pizza. I can hear your pants growing.
Doc Sportello So?
Deputy D.A. Penny Kimball I'll be there in an hour. And wash your feet first.
Jade I drove up with Bambi. She heard Spotted Dick was staying here, so I had to come along and try and keep her out of trouble. She's possessed. She's got Spotted Dick blacklight posters on the walls, Spotted Dick sheets and pillow cases on the bed, Spotted Dick T-shirts, souvenir roach clips..
Doc Sportello All right, she's keen on the Dick.
Jade It's 24 hours a day. She's got Spotted Dick albums on stereo, man.
Mrs. Chastity Bjornsen I fail to understand your spineless response to that dirty, hippie piece of shit! Would you get the fuck up? Get the fuck up, Christian. Christian, get the fuck up! Now, Christian, please! And would you stop acting like a beaten dog.
Sauncho Smilax, Esq FBI stuff. They need somebody else on the Strip who's not Italian. You dig? Like Howard Hughes when he bought the Desert Inn.
Doc Sportello Howard Hughes was Italian?
Sauncho Smilax, Esq No. They want white people. They want white, Anglo owners on the Strip.
Jade Last thing I remember was eating Bambi's pussy.
Lt. Det. Christian F. "Bigfoot" Bjornsen No Cielo Drive for Bigfoot. No TV movie rights or book deals for Bigfoot.
Luz Cute, huh? My tits aren't really that big, but it's the thought that counts.
Lt. Det. Christian F. "Bigfoot" Bjornsen She went all groovy on us.
Luz You know Mickey used to take me in the shower to fuck?
Doc Sportello Oh, yeah?
Luz And I never got to do anything on that groovy bed in there.
Sortilège These were perilous times, astrologically speaking, for dopers. Especially those of high school age, who'd been born, most of them, under a 90-degree aspect, the unluckiest angle possible, between Neptune, the doper's planet, and Uranus, the planet of rude surprises.
Sauncho Smilax, Esq Doc, I thought you were done with all that sad bullshit.
Shasta Fay Hepworth [naked] What kind of girl do you need, Doc?
[starts caressing her nipple]
Shasta Fay Hepworth Maybe a thing for one of those Manson chicks?
Doc Sportello Well, thing is that depends on what - are you sure you wanna be doing that?
Shasta Fay Hepworth Submissive, brainwashed, horny, little teeners who do exactly what you want before you even know what that is. You don't have to say a word out loud. They get it all by ESP. Your kind of chick, Doc?
Shasta Fay Hepworth Mickey could have taught all you swinging beach bums a thing or two. He was just so powerful. Sometimes he could almost make you feel invisible. Fast. Brutal. Not what you'd call a considerate lover. But we adored it about him. Me - and Sloane and Luz. It's so nice to be made to feel invisible that way sometimes.
Doc Sportello One County Supervisor with a bug up his ass is all it takes to bring you down, Bigfoot.
Shasta Fay Hepworth He might as well have been bringing me in on a leash. He kept me in those micro-minidresses, never allowing me to wear anything underneath. Just offering me up to whoever wanted to stare or grab. Sometimes, he'd fix me up with some of his friends and I'd have to do whatever they wanted.
Lt. Det. Christian F. "Bigfoot" Bjornsen Tough little wop monkey, as my friend Fatso Judson always says.
Deputy D.A. Penny Kimball Would you be willing to let me depone you?
Doc Sportello Sure would.
Deputy D.A. Penny Kimball You would?
Doc Sportello What is it?
Adrian Prussia Who are you working for today?
Doc Sportello All on spec. All on my own time.
Adrian Prussia Wrong answer. How much - of your own time do you think you got left, kid?
Shasta Fay Hepworth If my girlfriend had run off to be the bought-and-sold whore of some scumbag developer, I'd just be so angry, I don't know what I'd do. No. I'm even lying about that. I know what I'd do.
