Sortilège [from trailer]

[narrating]

Sortilège If it's a quiet night out at the beach and your ex-old lady suddenly out of nowhere shows up with a story about her current billionaire- developer boyfriend, and his wife, and her boyfriend, and a plot to kidnap the billionaire and throw him in a loony bin...

Shasta Fay Hepworth [approaches Doc] I need your help, Doc!

Sortilège [continues narrating] Maybe you should just look the other way.

[pause]