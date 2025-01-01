Sortilège[narrating]Inherent vice in a maritime insurance policy is anything that you can't avoid. Eggs break, chocolate melts, glass shatters, and Doc wondered what that meant when it applied to ex-old ladies.
JadeOh sure, Glenn! He comes in here. He eats pussy!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sortilège[narrating]Well Mornin' Sam, like a bad luck planet in today's horoscope, here's the old hippie-hating mad dog himself in the flesh: Lieutenant Detective Christian F. "Bigfoot" Bjornsen. SAG member, John Wayne walk, flat top of Flintstone proportions and that evil, little shit-twinkle in his eye that says Civil Rights Violations.
Doc Sportello[in regards to Puck Beaverton]Is that a swastika on that man's face?
Dr. ThreeplyNo, it isn't. That's an ancient Hindu symbol meaning "all is well". It brings good fortune, luck and well-being.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sortilège[Narrating]Was it possible that at every gathering, concert, peace rally, love-in, be-in, freak-in, here up north, back east, where ever, some dark crews had been busy all along reclaiming the music, the resistance to power, the sexual desire from epic to everyday? All they could sweep up for the ancient forces of greed and fear? Gee he thought... I don't know.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sortilège[Opening Lines]She came along the alley and up the back steps the way she always used to. Doc hadn't seen her for over a year. Nobody had. Back then it was always sandals, bottom half of a flower-print bikini, faded Country Joe & the Fish t-shirt. Tonight she was all in flatland gear, hair a lot shorter than he remembered, looking just like she swore she'd never look.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sauncho Smilax, EsqI'm gonna have the house anchovy loaf to start and the Devil Ray Filet. Can I get that deep-fried in beer batter?
ChlorindaIt's your stomach. What can I get for you, little buddy?
Doc SportelloI'll take the Jellyfish Teriyaki Croquettes and the Eel Trovatore, please.
ChlorindaOkay. And to drink, gentlemen? You're gonna wanna get good and fucked up before this meal.
SortilègeBack when they were together she could go weeks without anything more complicated than a pout. Now she was laying some heavy combination of face ingredients on Doc that he couldn't read at all.
Sortilège[referring to the police station]On principle he tried to spend as little time around the glass house as possible. All this strange alternative cop history and cop politics, cop dynasties, cop heroes and evil doers, saintly cops and psycho cops, cops too stupid to live and cops too smart for their own good, insulated by secret loyalties and codes of silence from the world they'd all been given the control.
SortilègeIf it's a quiet night out at the beach and your ex-old lady suddenly out of nowhere shows up with a story about her current billionaire- developer boyfriend, and his wife, and her boyfriend, and a plot to kidnap the billionaire and throw him in a loony bin...
Sortilège[Narrating]Coy's band, The Boards, were currently renting a place in Topanga Canyon from a bass player turned record company executive, which trend watchers took as further evidence of the end of Hollywood, if not the world, as they had known it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sortilège[Narrating, after Bigfoot drops Sportello off and leaves in a hurry]Pssst. Doper's ESP, Doc... doper's ESP... ohhhhh, no, Bigfoot, you motherfucker! Okay, Doc, you have what looks to be a 20-kilo inconvenience in your trunk.
Sortilège[Narrating]Doc ran through all the things he hadn't asked Shasta. Like how much she'd come to depend on Wolfmann's guaranteed level of ease and power? And least askable of all, how passionately did she really feel about old Mickey? Doc knew the likely reply, "I love him", what else? With the unspoken footnote that the word these days was being way too overused.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sortilège[from trailer]
[when the end of the trailer displays the word "December"]
SortilègeComing just in time for Christmas.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hope HarlingenI had just run into this bathroom stall without checking first, and I already had my finger down my throat to vomit up this big balloon of dope I had just scored, and there Coy sat, gringo digestion, about to take this giant shit. And we both let go at the same time, and there's just vomit and shit all over the place, and- put my head in his lap, and to complicate things, he had this hard-on.
Crocker FenwayAnd you'd like to know if I did it? What possible motive would I have? Just because the man preyed on an emotionally vulnerable child, forced her to engage in sexual practices that might appall even a sophisticate like yourself - does that mean I'd have any reason to see his miserable pedophile career come to an end? What a vindictive person you must imagine me.
Doc SportelloHmmm, I - I did suspect he was fucking his receptionist but, what dentist doesn't. It's an oath they all take in dentist school, and anyhow that's a long way from strange and weird sex. Isn't it?
Crocker FenwayHow about when he forced my little girl to listen to original cast albums of Broadway musicals while he had his way with her? Or the - tastelessness of the - decor of - resort hotel rooms he took her to during endodontist conventions? The wallpaper. The lamps!
Crocker FenwayPeople like you lose all claim to respect the first time they pay anybody rent.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lt. Det. Christian F. "Bigfoot" BjornsenAfter a long and busy day of civil rights violations, I found myself in the neighborhood and compelled to drop in. Just to check and see the current state of affairs of my old stomping grounds. Seeing as your effort to keep lines of communication had been - limited. To say the least.
Shasta Fay HepworthRemember that day? The Ouija board set us off into that big storm? This feels the same way tonight. Just us. Together. Almost like being underwater. The world - everything - gone someplace else.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Puck BeavertonAcid invites you through a door. PCP opens that door, shoves you through it, slams the door behind you - and locks it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
SortilègeThere is no avoiding time. The sea of time. The sea of memory and forgetfulness. The years of promise gone and unrecoverable. Of the land almost allowed to claim its better destiny only to have that claim jumped by evildoers known all too well and taken instead and held hostage to the future we must live in now, forever.
SortilègeWhen Doc and Denis came in that night, it wasn't just the usual hungry doper thing. It was something else. And with Neptune moving at last out of the Scorpio death-trip and rising into the Sagittarian light of the higher mind, it was bound to be something love-related.
SortilègeCan't tell you enough: change your hair, change your life.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Aunt ReetMickey's eccentric. More and more lately. I'd say, stoned out of his fucking mind since he discovered drugs. No offense to you, Doc.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lt. Det. Christian F. "Bigfoot" BjornsenLook, I've been referred to, more than one time, by the L.A. Times as a Renaissance detective. Okay? Which means I am many things. One thing I am not is stupid - so purely out of noblesse oblige, I extend this assumption to cover you as well. What the fuck?
SortilègeDoc would bet an ounce of seedless Hawaiian and throw in a pack of Zig-Zags that Sloane and old Riggs here were fucking regularly.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hope HarlingenSo you never heard of him or his music? Inside the surf-sax category he was this towering figure - because he improvised once in a while. Instead of repeating the second and third chorus note for note.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Coy HarlingenWhen I first started snitching, I realized how often people ask questions they already know the answers to. They just wanna hear it from another voice. Like one outside their head.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Richard Nixon[on the TV]Problems for which government has...
JadeI drove up with Bambi. She heard Spotted Dick was staying here, so I had to come along and try and keep her out of trouble. She's possessed. She's got Spotted Dick blacklight posters on the walls, Spotted Dick sheets and pillow cases on the bed, Spotted Dick T-shirts, souvenir roach clips..
JadeIt's 24 hours a day. She's got Spotted Dick albums on stereo, man.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mrs. Chastity BjornsenI fail to understand your spineless response to that dirty, hippie piece of shit! Would you get the fuck up? Get the fuck up, Christian. Christian, get the fuck up! Now, Christian, please! And would you stop acting like a beaten dog.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sauncho Smilax, EsqFBI stuff. They need somebody else on the Strip who's not Italian. You dig? Like Howard Hughes when he bought the Desert Inn.
LuzAnd I never got to do anything on that groovy bed in there.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
SortilègeThese were perilous times, astrologically speaking, for dopers. Especially those of high school age, who'd been born, most of them, under a 90-degree aspect, the unluckiest angle possible, between Neptune, the doper's planet, and Uranus, the planet of rude surprises.
Doc SportelloWell, thing is that depends on what - are you sure you wanna be doing that?
Shasta Fay HepworthSubmissive, brainwashed, horny, little teeners who do exactly what you want before you even know what that is. You don't have to say a word out loud. They get it all by ESP. Your kind of chick, Doc?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shasta Fay HepworthMickey could have taught all you swinging beach bums a thing or two. He was just so powerful. Sometimes he could almost make you feel invisible. Fast. Brutal. Not what you'd call a considerate lover. But we adored it about him. Me - and Sloane and Luz. It's so nice to be made to feel invisible that way sometimes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doc SportelloOne County Supervisor with a bug up his ass is all it takes to bring you down, Bigfoot.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shasta Fay HepworthHe might as well have been bringing me in on a leash. He kept me in those micro-minidresses, never allowing me to wear anything underneath. Just offering me up to whoever wanted to stare or grab. Sometimes, he'd fix me up with some of his friends and I'd have to do whatever they wanted.
Adrian PrussiaWrong answer. How much - of your own time do you think you got left, kid?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shasta Fay HepworthIf my girlfriend had run off to be the bought-and-sold whore of some scumbag developer, I'd just be so angry, I don't know what I'd do. No. I'm even lying about that. I know what I'd do.