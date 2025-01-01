Menu
Perfect Sisters Movie Quotes

Beth Anderson We lied about killing our mom. We like to mess with people a lot.
Detective Santiago Gates That's a pretty sick thing to be telling people.
Beth Anderson Well, what can I say? We're pretty messed up. But there is a big difference between being a pathological liar, and a murder.
Sandra Anderson You know, now that she's gone, now that mom's gone, I guess from here on in, we're the only people we have to blame for our stupid, shitty lives. Now we will have to be by ourselves.
[first lines]
Beth Anderson Ever since I can remember, it was always my sister and me against the big bad world.
Beth Anderson You helped us do it. No matter how far you distance yourself from us, nothing can change the fact that you helped us.
Sandra Anderson I did it alone. I killed mommy alone.
Sandra Anderson You know Beth, you are just a junior, Okay? A little tiny caterpillar, who can't even begin to appreciate the magnitude of my butterflyness, Okay? You will some day.
Sandra Anderson Just let me go!
Beth Anderson No! I love you more than anything you stupid idiot!
Sandra Anderson You didn't see her die!
Beth Anderson Sometimes I'm amazed we share the same genetic material.
