Perfect Sisters
Perfect Sisters Movie Quotes
Perfect Sisters Movie Quotes
Quotes
Beth Anderson
We lied about killing our mom. We like to mess with people a lot.
Detective Santiago Gates
That's a pretty sick thing to be telling people.
Beth Anderson
Well, what can I say? We're pretty messed up. But there is a big difference between being a pathological liar, and a murder.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sandra Anderson
You know, now that she's gone, now that mom's gone, I guess from here on in, we're the only people we have to blame for our stupid, shitty lives. Now we will have to be by ourselves.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Beth Anderson
Ever since I can remember, it was always my sister and me against the big bad world.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beth Anderson
You helped us do it. No matter how far you distance yourself from us, nothing can change the fact that you helped us.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sandra Anderson
I did it alone. I killed mommy alone.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sandra Anderson
You know Beth, you are just a junior, Okay? A little tiny caterpillar, who can't even begin to appreciate the magnitude of my butterflyness, Okay? You will some day.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sandra Anderson
Just let me go!
Beth Anderson
No! I love you more than anything you stupid idiot!
Sandra Anderson
You didn't see her die!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beth Anderson
Sometimes I'm amazed we share the same genetic material.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
