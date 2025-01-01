Menu
Films
Hansel & Gretel: Warriors of Witchcraft
Hansel & Gretel: Warriors of Witchcraft Movie Quotes
Ms. Keegan
Bring me more children. I'm still hungry!
Ella
The circle isn't helping anyone! You're not helping anyone cross over! You're sacrificing them to the Witch of the Woods!
Jonah
Well, Gretel?
Ella
Yes, Hansel?
Jonah
Let's slay some witches!
Charles
Just remember one thing.
Jonah
What's that?
Charles
Watch yourself! Around here you either eat or get eaten.
Jonah
I think I can take care of myself.
Charles
We'll see.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Vanessa Angel
Fivel Stewart
Boo Boo Stewart
Now Playing
New Releases
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
2025, USA, Sport
