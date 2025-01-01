Menu
Hansel & Gretel: Warriors of Witchcraft Movie Quotes

Hansel & Gretel: Warriors of Witchcraft Movie Quotes

Ms. Keegan Bring me more children. I'm still hungry!
Ella The circle isn't helping anyone! You're not helping anyone cross over! You're sacrificing them to the Witch of the Woods!
Jonah Well, Gretel?
Ella Yes, Hansel?
Jonah Let's slay some witches!
Charles Just remember one thing.
Jonah What's that?
Charles Watch yourself! Around here you either eat or get eaten.
Jonah I think I can take care of myself.
Charles We'll see.
