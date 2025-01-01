Menu
Ouija Movie Quotes

Ouija Movie Quotes

Laine Morris Laine Morris, Sarah Morris, Trevor: As friends we've gathered, hearts are true, spirits near we call to you.
Laine Morris Debbie if you can hear us, give us a sign.
Laine Morris I just want to stop whatever is happening. My friends are dying.
[Sarah makes a sarcastic joke about using the Quija board]
Sarah Morris How are you even supposed to talk to someone using a board game? I mean, yo, can you hear me? Signal's real bad. I only got, like, one bar in here.
Sarah Morris It's been a really shitty day and I just want it to be over.
Sarah Morris Laine, what do we do? Laine!
Laine Morris Get the board.
Laine Morris Sarah, if you're pushing it that is really messed up.
Sarah Morris I'm not pushing it.
Paulina Zander She'll come for you next, little girl, and you will hear the voices as well.
Sarah Morris Hey Liz, it's okay, it's just a game.
[last lines]
Sarah Morris Hey. Feeling any better?
Laine Morris Yeah. Yeah. I guess so. I just miss them. All the time.
Sarah Morris Yeah, me too.
Laine Morris I guess you never really feel like you get to say goodbye, and maybe that's okay.
Sarah Morris Oh well... Maybe there are no goodbyes. Not really. I keep wondering about that night. That poor little girl. All of those dark spirits that were in her. Where do you think they went?
[first lines]
[young Laine and young Debbie play with the Quija board]
Young Laine I don't know if I want to do this.
Young Debbie Relax, Laine, it's fun.
Young Debbie First, the rules.
Young Debbie You can never, ever play alone. You can never play in a graveyard. And you always have to say goodbye. To start, you circle the board once for each player. Then we say, as friends we gather, hearts are true.
Young Laine [repeats] As friends we gather, hearts are true.
Young Debbie Spirits near we call to you.
Young Laine [repeats] Spirits near we call to you.
Young Debbie Is someone here with us?
[the planchette moves with the hands of the girls to the word Yes on the Quija board]
Young Laine Debbie, cut it out!
Young Debbie If a ghost is here, you can see them through the planchette. It's the eye to the other side. If someone is here with us, make yourself known.
[young Laine looks around the room through the eye of the planchette and sees the shadow of a child by the bedroom door]
Young Debbie [young Laine screams before realizing it's her sister]
Young Sarah What are you guys doing?
Young Laine Get out of here, Sarah!
Young Debbie Calm down, it's only a game.
[while eating lunch and discussing the passing of Debbie]
Laine Morris I don't know. When I'm in the house, it just feel strange.
Isabelle You miss Debbie. I mean we all do.
Laine Morris No, this is different. I can't explain it.
[stammering]
Laine Morris It's like she's there.
Trevor Lainey, listen. Everyone is still in shock, okay? But those things you were telling me the other day about feeling guilty, you don't have to keep doing this to yourself.
Laine Morris Do you ever feel like, even after someone you love has died, there's still a way you can talk to them?
Trevor But you can't do that. She's gone.
Laine Morris The board. Isn't that what you're supposed to do with it?
[Laine visits Paulina Zander to discuss Doris]
Paulina Zander My mother practiced mediumship. And if practice makes perfect, let me tell you, she was pretty damn good, depending on your point of view. She conducted séances, she used spirit boards. Anything. A bit reckless, actually. Doris loved my mother. She wanted to help. She was fascinated by it all. And when the séances got bigger and my mother really made connections, she needed a vessel. A vessel to give them a voice.
Laine Morris Who?
Paulina Zander The spirits. She used Doris. And then something went wrong with Mother. Chasing the dead and living in all those shadows, something snapped. She couldn't turn it off. She couldn't break the connection. Mother was consumed by them. She was insane.
[Laine and her friends play the Ouija board for the first time]
Laine Morris Is there something you wanna tell us?
Pete [the planchette begins to move over the letters] H-I...
Pete [the planchette continues to spell] It spelled "hi, friend."
Laine Morris Hi, friend.
[Laine watches a video of an internet expert of the Quija board through her phone]
Internet Expert This idea of messages from the board is nothing more than our unconscious minds. It's known as the ideomotor effect. Involuntary motor muscles kick in which drive the movement of the planchette. We're simply telling ourselves what we wanna believe.
[Laine hears a door in her home open]
Grief Counselor [a grief psychologist is speaking to Laine about how she should 'move on' from her dead friends. He doesn't sound genuinely concerned, sympathetic or caring at all, but he smiles and pretends to be] We care about you...
[He slides a pamphlet towards Laine, which has a picture of a crying teenage boy on it and says "Moving On from Loss" on the front of it]
Laine Morris [Sounding disgusted] You have NO idea what you're talking about.
Paulina Zander You have to pray that Doris can deal with Mother.
[Debbie decides to cancel on going to the basketball game with Laine]
Laine Morris What's going on? Are you sick?
Debbie Galardi No.
Laine Morris Did you and Pete have a fight?
Debbie Galardi No, nothing like that.
Laine Morris Then what is it?
Debbie Galardi Nothing.
Laine Morris Debbie, tell me.
Debbie Galardi I just don't wanna go out tonight.
Laine Morris No secrets between us, remember?
Debbie Galardi Remember that game we used to play, where you ask questions about the future?
Laine Morris The Quija board.
Debbie Galardi A couple of weeks ago, I played it. Just messing around and...
[sighs]
Debbie Galardi I don't know. I don't know. That is just a game.
Laine Morris You know you've always been like this, right?
Debbie Galardi Like what?
Laine Morris Just a total and complete spaz.
[smiles]
Debbie Galardi [chuckles] You're right, I'm being crazy.
