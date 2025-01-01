[first lines]
[young Laine and young Debbie play with the Quija board]
Young Laine
I don't know if I want to do this.
Young Debbie
Relax, Laine, it's fun.
Young Debbie
First, the rules.
Young Debbie
You can never, ever play alone. You can never play in a graveyard. And you always have to say goodbye. To start, you circle the board once for each player. Then we say, as friends we gather, hearts are true.
Young Laine
[repeats]
As friends we gather, hearts are true.
Young Debbie
Spirits near we call to you.
Young Laine
[repeats]
Spirits near we call to you.
Young Debbie
Is someone here with us?
[the planchette moves with the hands of the girls to the word Yes on the Quija board]
Young Laine
Debbie, cut it out!
Young Debbie
If a ghost is here, you can see them through the planchette. It's the eye to the other side. If someone is here with us, make yourself known.
[young Laine looks around the room through the eye of the planchette and sees the shadow of a child by the bedroom door]
Young Debbie
[young Laine screams before realizing it's her sister]
Young Sarah
What are you guys doing?
Young Laine
Get out of here, Sarah!
Young Debbie
Calm down, it's only a game.