[first lines]

[young Laine and young Debbie play with the Quija board]

Young Laine I don't know if I want to do this.

Young Debbie Relax, Laine, it's fun.

Young Debbie First, the rules.

Young Debbie You can never, ever play alone. You can never play in a graveyard. And you always have to say goodbye. To start, you circle the board once for each player. Then we say, as friends we gather, hearts are true.

Young Laine [repeats] As friends we gather, hearts are true.

Young Debbie Spirits near we call to you.

Young Laine [repeats] Spirits near we call to you.

Young Debbie Is someone here with us?

[the planchette moves with the hands of the girls to the word Yes on the Quija board]

Young Laine Debbie, cut it out!

Young Debbie If a ghost is here, you can see them through the planchette. It's the eye to the other side. If someone is here with us, make yourself known.

[young Laine looks around the room through the eye of the planchette and sees the shadow of a child by the bedroom door]

Young Debbie [young Laine screams before realizing it's her sister]

Young Sarah What are you guys doing?

Young Laine Get out of here, Sarah!