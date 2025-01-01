Jake Tilton We box bolts and straps for a living. That's what we do. We take bolts and straps, and we put 'em in a box. Like, what kid wants to do that when they grow up?

Tony Cobb You gonna do other things. You're still young.

Jake Tilton Still young. You know what, what do I have to look forward to, Cobb? I got my mom. She's dying of cancer. Then my Brother... He's calling me all the time asking me to help him pay these bills, and I can't afford a car to walk... I'm walking all aorund town trying to get where I'm going. I got the scum bucket of a boss married to my ex-girlfriend. It's like ever since I left that girl, man, it's just like the first domino in this long line of bad decisions.

Tony Cobb Things work out. Like I say, you're still young.

Jake Tilton Are you listening to me?

Tony Cobb Yeah, I'm listening to you, man. Why don't you listen to me for a minute. Hey, look at this. You know what that is? That's a court order. Let me tell you a story. The old man fall in love, yeah with a younger girl. I thought she loved me too. We had a kid together. I mean, I'm thinking wedding bells, white picket fences, whew! I guess she wasn't thinking that way because this is what love looks like, man. That's a court order. That says that I cannot come within 500 yards of my own son. My own son! I mean, she can rot in hell, but I would like to see my boy now and again. Yeah, you got problems, huh? I tell you something about the courts. They gonna side with the woman every time, don't matter if she's a woman of your dreams or a frigid cold, vindictive bitch. Anyway, we all got problems, Jake.

Jake Tilton Hey man, I am sorry about that. I didn't know you had a kid.

Tony Cobb That's alright. Don't matter. All I'm saying is we all get dealt cards. It's how you play 'em and man, play yours better than I played mine.