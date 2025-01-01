Jake TiltonYeah, you think she likes the old ones, huh?
Tony CobbNo. Not the older ones, the classy ones. Hey, speaking of which, did you see that GT out in the yard?
Jake TiltonOh, hell yeah.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jake TiltonWe box bolts and straps for a living. That's what we do. We take bolts and straps, and we put 'em in a box. Like, what kid wants to do that when they grow up?
Tony CobbYou gonna do other things. You're still young.
Jake TiltonStill young. You know what, what do I have to look forward to, Cobb? I got my mom. She's dying of cancer. Then my Brother... He's calling me all the time asking me to help him pay these bills, and I can't afford a car to walk... I'm walking all aorund town trying to get where I'm going. I got the scum bucket of a boss married to my ex-girlfriend. It's like ever since I left that girl, man, it's just like the first domino in this long line of bad decisions.
Tony CobbThings work out. Like I say, you're still young.
Jake TiltonAre you listening to me?
Tony CobbYeah, I'm listening to you, man. Why don't you listen to me for a minute. Hey, look at this. You know what that is? That's a court order. Let me tell you a story. The old man fall in love, yeah with a younger girl. I thought she loved me too. We had a kid together. I mean, I'm thinking wedding bells, white picket fences, whew! I guess she wasn't thinking that way because this is what love looks like, man. That's a court order. That says that I cannot come within 500 yards of my own son. My own son! I mean, she can rot in hell, but I would like to see my boy now and again. Yeah, you got problems, huh? I tell you something about the courts. They gonna side with the woman every time, don't matter if she's a woman of your dreams or a frigid cold, vindictive bitch. Anyway, we all got problems, Jake.
Jake TiltonHey man, I am sorry about that. I didn't know you had a kid.
Tony CobbThat's alright. Don't matter. All I'm saying is we all get dealt cards. It's how you play 'em and man, play yours better than I played mine.