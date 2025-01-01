Menu
The Monkey's Paw Movie Quotes

The Monkey's Paw Movie Quotes

Tony Cobb You still drinking beer?
Jake Tilton Hey, man, does a frog scratch his ass before he farts?
Tony Cobb Here's to the life, huh?
Jake Tilton Yeah. Carry on.
Tony Cobb She likes me.
Jake Tilton Yeah, you think she likes the old ones, huh?
Tony Cobb No. Not the older ones, the classy ones. Hey, speaking of which, did you see that GT out in the yard?
Jake Tilton Oh, hell yeah.
Jake Tilton We box bolts and straps for a living. That's what we do. We take bolts and straps, and we put 'em in a box. Like, what kid wants to do that when they grow up?
Tony Cobb You gonna do other things. You're still young.
Jake Tilton Still young. You know what, what do I have to look forward to, Cobb? I got my mom. She's dying of cancer. Then my Brother... He's calling me all the time asking me to help him pay these bills, and I can't afford a car to walk... I'm walking all aorund town trying to get where I'm going. I got the scum bucket of a boss married to my ex-girlfriend. It's like ever since I left that girl, man, it's just like the first domino in this long line of bad decisions.
Tony Cobb Things work out. Like I say, you're still young.
Jake Tilton Are you listening to me?
Tony Cobb Yeah, I'm listening to you, man. Why don't you listen to me for a minute. Hey, look at this. You know what that is? That's a court order. Let me tell you a story. The old man fall in love, yeah with a younger girl. I thought she loved me too. We had a kid together. I mean, I'm thinking wedding bells, white picket fences, whew! I guess she wasn't thinking that way because this is what love looks like, man. That's a court order. That says that I cannot come within 500 yards of my own son. My own son! I mean, she can rot in hell, but I would like to see my boy now and again. Yeah, you got problems, huh? I tell you something about the courts. They gonna side with the woman every time, don't matter if she's a woman of your dreams or a frigid cold, vindictive bitch. Anyway, we all got problems, Jake.
Jake Tilton Hey man, I am sorry about that. I didn't know you had a kid.
Tony Cobb That's alright. Don't matter. All I'm saying is we all get dealt cards. It's how you play 'em and man, play yours better than I played mine.
Jake Tilton Hey, thanks man.
Tony Cobb What is that?
Gillespie It's just some ugly old thing my daddy gave me as a boy. I should have got rid of it a long time ago. It's a monkey's paw.
Tony Cobb What?
Gillespie Monkey's paw. My dat said it'll do magic if you want it to.
Tony Cobb Hey, monkey magic? Some kind of hoodoo?
Detective Margolis Mr. Tilton? Detective Margolis. So, this man you say is making threats against you. When did you see him last?
Jake Tilton This morning. He assaulted me.
Detective Margolis Got some bruises I see.
Jake Tilton He also murdered my mother.
Detective Margolis Yeah, about that, I spoke with the attending over at Charity, and they're saying heart failure. When was the last time you saw Kevin Weese?
Jake Tilton What does this have to do with anything?
Detective Margolis You know he's dead? Somebody crushed him in one of your industrial presses over at the supply warehouse where you and he and this Mr. Cobb all work.
Jake Tilton Tony Cobb. He did this, man. You got to believe me.
Detective Margolis How long have you been seeing the late Mr. Weese's wife?
Jake Tilton Where are you getting your information?
Detective Margolis An anonymous tip.
Jake Tilton Tony Cobb.
Detective Margolis You haven't denied it yet.
Jake Tilton Tony Cobb is behind all this.
Detective Margolis I remember you. You were here the other morning. You looked like you needed someone to talk to. What's on your mind?
Jake Tilton Am I under arrest?
Detective Margolis No. No, not yet. But if you leave town, that could be a big problem.
The Guard Aggravation I do not need! Hey! Hey! Are you insane? I'm gonna get fired! You got to be out of your damn mind! Drunk driver, you almost... oh.
Tony Cobb Almost?
The Guard I'm just gonna... I'm just gonna go, all right?
Detective Margolis Bad things happen all the time, especially around here.
[last lines]
Tony Cobb I'm so tired... so very tired
Tony Cobb [after being resurrected] Am I still dead?
Tony Cobb [to Kevin in a vice] Push a button that's all I do and I can't do that right
[last lines]
Gillespie's Father Don't wish on it son
[last lines]
Charlie [hitting Cobb to no effect] Take this you son of a bitch
Gillespie [On giving the paw to Jake] I had a share of bad luck... I figure you should have some
Jake Tilton [On Cobb's resurrection] He's come back different... psychotic
Gillespie [Correcting him] Soulless
