What to watch
TV Shows
Search Party
Search Party Movie Quotes
Search Party Movie Quotes
Nardo
We're not in Spain.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
MacDonaldson
[on the phone]
Who's this?
Nardo
Well, who are you?
MacDonaldson
This is Kyle MacDonaldson.
Nardo
You've got a great speaking voice. Are you black? What's that... What's that like?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Evan
[paralyzed]
Don't you usually take kidneys from the back?
Hugo
Yeah, that's how doctors do it. We go in the front, though. Just scoop everything out until we find the kidney, just rip that out, throw it in a cooler and we are outta here while you bleed out.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cab Driver
I don't know, man. Weed is truth.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Thomas Middleditch
Lance Reddick
Adam Pally
Jason Mantzoukas
