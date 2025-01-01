All my life I've gone from wrong guy to wrong guy and now, finally, to have found a guy who's right... who's kind and decent and... beautiful inside and out. Because... you are the right guy. But it's not right. Not for me. I came here to find myself and I found you. This is the same thing I always do: running off into the arms of a man and losing myself. Er... it's incredible to me that someone as amazing as you want to marry me. How could I not get caught up in that? The big church wedding, this... It's everything I've ever dreamed of. Until now. I'm in love with love. But am I in love with you? I don't think that I am. I'm so sorry. You deserve to be loved wholeheartedly.