Mr. O'Daniel Yeah. Lonesome! I'm lonesome, so I'm a drunk. I'm lonesome, so I'm a dope fiend.

Woman - Mr. O'Daniel's Neighbor Oh, shut up!

Mr. O'Daniel I'm lonesome, so I'm a thief. I'm lonesome, so I'm a fornicator, a whoremonger!

Woman - Mr. O'Daniel's Neighbor [pounds on wall] You phony!

Mr. O'Daniel Poop, I say, poop! I've heard it all. I've heard it all and I'm sick of it. Sick to death!

Joe Buck Yes, sir, I can see that!

Mr. O'Daniel Lonesomeness. Lonesomeness is something you take, you hear? Damn it, you take it and you go right on with your work. That's all there is to it.

Joe Buck I'm rarin' to go, sir!

Mr. O'Daniel Yes, I believe you are. Cowboy, eh?

Mr. O'Daniel Yeah. Ready for some hard work, son?

Joe Buck I'm ready for anything!

Mr. O'Daniel Yeah, I reckon, it's gonna be a lot easier for you, Joe Buck, than for most others.

Joe Buck It's gonna be like money from home, sir!

Mr. O'Daniel Money from home! There's your strength son, see? You've got the way of putting things earthy so that anybody can understand them. I warn you, Joe Buck. I'm gonna use you. I'm gonna run you ragged!

Mr. O'Daniel Ahh! You're wonderful, boy. You and me, we're gonna have fun together. It don't have to be joyless!

Joe Buck Hell no, it don't have to be.

Mr. O'Daniel Say, why don't you and me get right down on our knees right now? How's that strike you?

Mr. O'Daniel Right here! Here! Here!

[opens bathroom door, exposing a light-up Jesus statue, which he turns on]

Mr. O'Daniel Right now! Why not? Why not? I've prayed on the streets. I've prayed in the saloons. I've prayed in the toilets. It don't matter where, so long as He gets that prayer!

Joe Buck [in over his head] Shit!

Mr. O'Daniel Ah, that's the ticket, boy! Just open your heart and let it flow, wash over! As long as you get that love behind him, don't be frightened, son.

Preacher - Texas [in flashback] I baptize thee, my brother, in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.

Mr. O'Daniel Don't run from Jesus. Pray and you shall be heard!

[Joe frantically exits the apartment and runs away]