Midnight Cowboy Movie Quotes

Ratso Rizzo I'm walking here! I'm walking here!
Gretel McAlbertson Why are you stealing food?
Ratso Rizzo I was just, uh, noticing that you're out of salami. I think you oughtta have somebody go over to the delicatessen, you know, bring some more back.
Gretel McAlbertson Gee, well, you know, it's free. You don't have to steal it.
Ratso Rizzo Well, if it's free, then I ain't stealin'.
Mr. O'Daniel Cowboy, huh?
Joe Buck Well, sir, I ain't a for real cowboy, but I am one hell of a stud!
[chuckles]
Mr. O'Daniel Take it easy, boy. Seems to me you're different from most of the boys that come to me. Most of those boys are troubled and confused. I'd say you know exactly what you want.
Joe Buck Oh you bet I do, sir.
Mr. O'Daniel Yeah. But I bet you got one thing in common with those other boys. I bet you are lonesome.
Joe Buck Well, not too. Uh.. I mean, a little.
Joe Buck Sometimes you make me want to puke, Ratso.
Ratso Rizzo Joe, uh, do me one favor, huh? This is my place. Am I wrong?
Joe Buck No, you ain't wrong.
Ratso Rizzo You know, in my own place, my name ain't Ratso. I mean, it just so happens that in my own place my name - is Enrico Salvatore Rizzo.
Joe Buck Well, I can't say all that.
Ratso Rizzo Rico, then. At least call me Rico in my own God damn place.
Joe Buck Ok. Rico, Rico, Rico. Rico, Rico, Rico, Rico. Is that enough for you?
Ratso Rizzo That's fine.
Joe Buck I only get car sick on boats. But, it seems to me that's more the fish smell than the bouncing.
Joe Buck You know, Cass, that's a funny thing you mentioning money - 'cause I was just about to ask you for some.
Cass You were gonna ask me for money? Huh?
Joe Buck Well, hell, why do you think I come all the way up here from Texas for?
Cass You were gonna ask me for money. Who the hell do you think you're dealing with? Some old slut on 42nd Street? In case you didn't happen to notice it - you big Texas longhorn bull - I'm one hell of a gorgeous chick!
Joe Buck I like the way I look. Makes me feel good, it does. And women like me, goddammit. Hell, the only one thing I ever been good for is lovin'. Women go crazy for me, that's a really true fact! Ratso, hell! Crazy Annie they had to send her away!
Ratso Rizzo Then, how come you ain't scored once the whole time you been in New York?
Ratso Rizzo Here I am, goin' to Florida, my leg hurts, my butt hurts, my chest hurts, my face hurts, and like that ain't enough, I gotta pee all over myself.
[Joe Buck laughs]
Ratso Rizzo That's funny? I'm fallin' apart here!
Joe Buck It's just - Know what happened? You just took a little rest stop that wasn't on the schedule!
[At the gravesite of his father]
Ratso Rizzo He was even dumber than you. He couldn't even write his own name. "X," that's what it ought to say on that goddamn headstone, one big lousy "X". Just like our dump. Condemned by order of City Hall.
Joe Buck [Rizzo polishes Joe's boots] Hey, you pretty damn good at that. I'll bet you could make a living at it if you tried.
Ratso Rizzo And end up a hunchback like my old man? You think I'm crippled, you should have caught him at the end of the day. My old man spent 14 hours a day down in that subway. He come home at night - 2,3 dollars worth of change stained with shoe polish. Stupid bastard coughed his lungs out from breathing in that wax all day. Even a faggot undertaker couldn't get his nails clean. They had to bury him with gloves on.
Ratso Rizzo Come on man, don't hit me. Come on, man. Come on, I'm a cripple!
Joe Buck I ain't gonna hit you!
Ratso Rizzo Come on...
Joe Buck I'm gonna STRANGLE you to death!
Ratso Rizzo You want the word on that brother-and-sister act, Hansel's a fag and Gretel's got the hots for herself, so who cares, right? Load up on the salami.
Ratso Rizzo I gotta get outta here, gotta get outta here. Miami Beach, that's where you could score. Anybody can score there, even you. In New York, no rich lady with any class at all buys that cowboy crap anymore. They're laughin' at you on the street.
Joe Buck Ain't nobody laughin' at me on the street.
Ratso Rizzo Behind your back, I've seen 'em laughin' at you, fella.
Joe Buck Aw, what the hell you know about women anyway? When's the last time you scored, boy?
Ratso Rizzo That's a matter I only talk about at confession. We're not talkin' about me now.
Joe Buck And when's the last time you've been to confession?
Ratso Rizzo It's between me and my confessor. And I'll tell ya another thing. Frankly, you're beginning to smell. And for a stud in New York, that's a handicap.
Joe Buck Well, don't talk to me about clean. I ain't never seen you change your underwear once the whole time I've been here in New York. And that's pretty peculiar behavior.
Ratso Rizzo I don't have to do that kind of thing in public. I ain't got no need to expose myself.
Joe Buck [cruelly] No, I bet you don't. I bet you ain't never even been laid! How about that? And you're gonna tell me what appeals to women!
Ratso Rizzo I know enough to know that that great big, dumb cowboy crap of yours don't appeal to nobody except every jockey on 42nd Street. That's faggot stuff! You wanna call it by its name? That's strictly for fags!
Joe Buck John Wayne! You wanna tell me he's a fag?
[after a long pause]
Joe Buck I like the way I look. It makes me feel good. It does. And women like me, god-dammit. Hell, only one thing I've ever been good for is lovin'. Women go crazy for me. That's a really true fact. Ratso, hell: Crazy Annie, they had to send her away.
Ratso Rizzo Then how come you ain't scored once, the whole time you've been in New York?
Joe Buck 'Cause, 'cause I need management, god-dammit. 'Cause you stole twenty dollars offa me. That's why you're gonna stop crappin' around about Florida. And, and get your skinny butt movin.' And earn twenty dollars worth of management which you owe me.
[first lines]
Joe Buck Whoopee-tee-yi-yo. Get along little dogies. It's your misfortune and none of my own.
Sally Buck You look real nice, lover boy, real nice. Make your old grandma proud. You're gonna be the best-looking cowboy in the whole parade.
Ratso I'm Rico, all the time. OK? We're gonna tell all these new people my name's Rico.
Shirley You fell. Hey fella, you fell.
Ratso Rizzo The two basic items necessary to sustain life, are sunshine and coconut milk. Didya know that? That's a fact! In Florida, they you got a terrific amount of coconut trees there. In fact, I think they even got 'em in the, eh, gas stations over there.
Joe Buck Well, I hope you know what you're in for. I'm a truly dangerous person, I am. And some- someone does me bad, like you... I swear, if I'd have caught up with you that night there would've been one dead Ratso along by now, you understand me? You hear?
Ratso Rizzo [deadpan] I'm impressed. You're a killer.
Joe Buck Hey, you know, Ratso, Rico, I mean, I got this damn thing all figured out. When we get to Miami, what I'm gonna do is get some sort of job, you know? 'Cause, hell, I ain't no kind of hustler. I mean, there must be an easier way of makin' a livin' than that!
Cass [Cass is on the phone while Joe Buck is foreplaying with her] Oh God... Nothing, I'm talking to Baby. I'm talking to the dog, Maury... please, you're annoying me! Here, why don't you say hello to Baby?
[She puts the phone near her toy poodle's ear]
Maury (voice on phone) Hello, Baby. Hello, Baby! Hello, ya goddamn dog! Bow wow wow! Bow wow wow!
Joe Buck I'm brand, spankin' new in this here town and I was hopin' to get a look at the Statue of Liberty.
Cass It's up in Central Park, taking a leak. If you hurry, you can catch the supper show.
Ratso Rizzo I mean I understand, a dame starts crying, I'd cut my heart out for her.
Jackie - New York [passing by] I'd call that a very minor operation. In fact, you just sit comfy, and I'll cut it out with my fingernail file, Ratso.
Ratso Rizzo The name's Rizzo.
Jackie - New York That's what I said: Ratso.
Joe Buck Hey, now you heard him.
Ratso Rizzo Oh, that's all right, Joe. I mean, uh, you know, I'm used to these types that get their kicks pickin' on cripples. I mean, the sewer's full of 'em.
Ratso Rizzo Excuse my vulgarity.
Party Girl What's the matter? How did you get crippled?
Ratso Rizzo I slipped on a banana peel.
Joe Buck Well it just ain't right cheatin' from a pregnant lady.
Ratso Rizzo What did it cost her?
Joe Buck What do you mean what did it cost her?
Ratso Rizzo Get outta here. The laundry syndicate lost a couple coins. I'm cryin'.
Jackie - New York I just want to ask you one question, cowboy. If you're sitting over here, and he's sitting all the way over there, then how's he gonna get his hand into your pocket?
Joe Buck Well suppose you and me were...
Jackie - New York [interrupting] Oh, but I guess he's got that all figured out. Goodnight, sweets.
[walks away]
Ratso Rizzo Faggot!
Jackie - New York [offscreen] Provolone!
Ratso Rizzo Faggot!
Shirley And why a cowboy whore? Did you know we were gonna make it?
Ratso Rizzo So, you really wanna do business?
Shirley Who is he?
[Joe Laughs]
Shirley Don't tell me you two are a couple.
[Joe and Rizzo laugh]
Gretel McAlbertson Hey. Why are you laughing, Joe? Are you really a cowboy?
Joe Buck Well, I'll tell you the truth now. I ain't a for-real cowboy, but I am one hell of a stud!
Ratso Rizzo A very expensive stud, and I happen to be his manager.
Shirley How much is this gonna cost me?
Ratso Rizzo Twenty bucks.
Shirley Okay.
Ratso Rizzo And taxi fare for me.
Shirley Oh, get lost, will ya?
Ratso Rizzo I agree, but for that service I charge one buck taxi fare. Okay?
Shirley Yeah, okay, okay, okay.
Ratso Rizzo You didn't kill him, did you? You got blood on your jacket.
Joe Buck I don't want to talk about it.
Mr. O'Daniel Yeah. Lonesome! I'm lonesome, so I'm a drunk. I'm lonesome, so I'm a dope fiend.
Woman - Mr. O'Daniel's Neighbor Oh, shut up!
Mr. O'Daniel I'm lonesome, so I'm a thief. I'm lonesome, so I'm a fornicator, a whoremonger!
Woman - Mr. O'Daniel's Neighbor [pounds on wall] You phony!
Mr. O'Daniel Poop, I say, poop! I've heard it all. I've heard it all and I'm sick of it. Sick to death!
Joe Buck Yes, sir, I can see that!
Mr. O'Daniel Lonesomeness. Lonesomeness is something you take, you hear? Damn it, you take it and you go right on with your work. That's all there is to it.
Joe Buck I'm rarin' to go, sir!
Mr. O'Daniel Yes, I believe you are. Cowboy, eh?
Joe Buck Yes, sir.
Mr. O'Daniel Yeah. Ready for some hard work, son?
Joe Buck I'm ready for anything!
Mr. O'Daniel Yeah, I reckon, it's gonna be a lot easier for you, Joe Buck, than for most others.
Joe Buck It's gonna be like money from home, sir!
Mr. O'Daniel Money from home! There's your strength son, see? You've got the way of putting things earthy so that anybody can understand them. I warn you, Joe Buck. I'm gonna use you. I'm gonna run you ragged!
Joe Buck [whooping]
Mr. O'Daniel Ahh! You're wonderful, boy. You and me, we're gonna have fun together. It don't have to be joyless!
Joe Buck Hell no, it don't have to be.
Mr. O'Daniel Say, why don't you and me get right down on our knees right now? How's that strike you?
Joe Buck Where?
Mr. O'Daniel Right here! Here! Here!
[opens bathroom door, exposing a light-up Jesus statue, which he turns on]
Mr. O'Daniel Right now! Why not? Why not? I've prayed on the streets. I've prayed in the saloons. I've prayed in the toilets. It don't matter where, so long as He gets that prayer!
Joe Buck [in over his head] Shit!
Mr. O'Daniel Ah, that's the ticket, boy! Just open your heart and let it flow, wash over! As long as you get that love behind him, don't be frightened, son.
Preacher - Texas [in flashback] I baptize thee, my brother, in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.
Mr. O'Daniel Don't run from Jesus. Pray and you shall be heard!
[Joe frantically exits the apartment and runs away]
Mr. O'Daniel Don't be frightened, son! Don't! Don't run from Jesus!
Joe Buck I'm Joe Buck from Texas.
Ratso Rizzo Enrico Rizzo, from the Bronx.
Joe Buck And I'm gonna buy you a drink. What the hell you think of that?
Ratso Rizzo Well, I don't mind if I do.
Ralph - Texas What are you gonna do back East?
Joe Buck Lot of rich women back there, Ralph, beggin' for it. Payin' for it too.
Ralph - Texas Yeah?
Joe Buck Yeah. Hell, yeah. An the men, they're mostly tutti-fruttis.
Ralph - Texas Oh, I'll bet you it's a mess back there.
Joe Buck So, I'm gonna cash in on some of that, right!
Ralph - Texas I don't know. I don't know nothin' about it.
Joe Buck Hell! What do I got to stay around here for? I got places to go, right!
Ratso Rizzo It's stupid, a stud like you paying. You don't wanna be stupid.
Ratso Rizzo Okay, go ahead. Come on. Take a look.
Joe Buck Don't rush me, boy. Gotta take your time here. Get myself primed up, like I was turnin' on the charm for some pretty little blonde lady, you know? Then when I'm feelin' cool and good - I spin around! And there you are, you handsome devil you!
Ratso Rizzo Not bad. Not bad. For a cowboy. You're okay. You're okay.
Ratso Rizzo Go ahead. Get the money. Listen, get the cash! Remember that lady in the penthouse. Get the cash! Those rich ladies write out a check at night and then in the morning they call the bank and stop payment. Go ahead.
Ratso Rizzo How was she?
Joe Buck Well, she went crazy, if you want to know the damn truth of it.
Ratso Rizzo Yeah?
Joe Buck Yeah. She turned into a damn alley cat.
Ratso Rizzo It's a come-on.
Joe Buck Yeah, you know what this is? This is a come-on to a party, is what it is.
Ratso Rizzo It's a couple of wackos advertising. Where does it say to go? Klein's Bargain Basement? You go there and get a ten-year subscription to the Encyclopedia Britannica.
Shirley 'Gay' ends in 'Y'. Hmm? Do you like that?
Joe Buck Cut that out.
Shirley Gay. Fay. Is that your problem, baby?
Joe Buck I'm gonna show you my darn problem!
Shirley Well, it happens. Don't worry about it.
Joe Buck Well, it ain't never happened to me before! You can bet your bottom dollar on that. Where's the matches, ma'am?
Shirley Over there behind that thing. Maybe if you didn't call me ma'am' - things might work out better.
Joe Buck That's the first goddamn time the thing ever quit on me. That's a fact. You think I'm lyin' to you?
Shirley No. No, I don't think you're lying. I just had this funny image. I had this image of a policeman without his stick and a bugler without his horn etcetera, etcetera, etcetera.
[laughs]
Shirley Oh. Well, I think I'm making it worse. Maybe we oughta take a little nap and see what happens.
Joe Buck I ain't sleepy.
Shirley Oh. I know. Scribbage!
Ratso Rizzo I'm scared.
Joe Buck What are you scared of?
Ratso Rizzo You know what they do to you when they know you can't... When they find out that you can't wa - walk. Oh, Christ!
Ratso Rizzo Some people believe you can come back in another body.
Joe Buck I hope I don't come back in your body.
Ratso Rizzo I ain't asking you to. I'm just saying you could come back as anything... as a dog... or a president.
Joe Buck If I had that choice I'd come back as a president. I ain't that dumb. Don't you think?
Ratso Rizzo Well maybe you got to think about those things for a while.
Joe Buck Damn, I know when I give satisfaction. I give her satisfaction. I mean, you see what I'm getting at here? She got a penthouse up there, with a color TV and more goddamn diamonds than the archbishop, and she bust out bawlin' when I asked her for money.
Ratso Rizzo For what?
Joe Buck For money.
Ratso Rizzo Wait a minute, for money for what?
Joe Buck Hell, I'm a hustler. You didn't know that?
Ratso Rizzo Well how am I supposed to know that? I mean, you gotta tell a person these things.
Joe Buck I'm a hustler!
Ratso Rizzo [sharply shushes Joe] All right, yeah, you're a hustler. But I mean, you're pickin' up trade on the street like that. That's nowhere. I mean, you gotta get yourself some kinda management.
Joe Buck I think you put your finger on it.
Joe Buck Keep your meathooks off my radio!
Towny Oh, Joe it's... it's so difficult, I - You're a nice person, Joe, I- I- I should never have asked you up here, you're... You're a lovely person, really. Oh, God, I loathe life, I loathe it! Please go, please.
Joe Buck You want me to leave?
Towny No... I mean yes.
Joe Buck Buy yourself some medicine before you die on my damn hands.
Ratso Rizzo I ain't talkin' priest talk, I'm talkin' about what people believe in. Some people believe you can come back in another body.
Joe Buck Well, I hope I don't come back in your body!
Ratso Rizzo I ain't asking you to come back in my body. I'm just sayin' you can come back as anything. You could come back as a - a dog or a president.
Joe Buck If I had my choice, of bein' a dog or a president, I'd come back as a president. I ain't that dumb.
Towny It's my first night here, and I'd feel privileged if you'd have dinner with me. There's a little French restaurant not too far from here. Italian restaurant? Does that appeal to you? Don't worry about how you're dressed. They know me. Besides, I'll tell 'em you're with the rodeo. There's always a rodeo in town, damn it. Besides, you look very elegant.
Ratso Rizzo Get outta here. What do a couple of fruity wackos like that want with characters like you and me?
Joe Buck It don't say nothin' about you. It don't say nothin' about you.
Ratso Rizzo It don't say nothin' about you, either!
Joe Buck [singing] I got a telephone call from Jesus, I got him on the line. I'm gonna call him up, ring him up, til the sun will shine. I got a telephone call from Jesus. I got him on the line.
Hat Shop Owner - New York No, it no - it no belong to yours. It belongs somebody else.
Ratso Rizzo So, what are you drivin' at? You want me to get lost so you can go to your fancy-ass party?
Joe Buck What a minute. Wait a second. I didn't say nothin' about that. Did I say that? Did I? I'll just tell 'em, 'You want me, I don't go nowhere without my buddy here.'
Ratso Rizzo I ain't even dressed for a party.
Jackie - New York Ratso.
Ratso Rizzo The name's Rizzo.
Jackie - New York That's what I said. Ratso.
Annie - Texas Do you love me, Joe? Do you love me? Do you love me? You're the only one, Joe. You're the only one. You're better than the rest of them. You're better than any of them. You love me, Joe? You're better than all of them. You're the best. Love me, Joe. Joe! Joe? Joe. Do you love me, Joe? Do you love me? Love me. You're the only one, Joe. You're the only one. You're the best, Joe. You're the best.
Ratso Rizzo Where you been? 42nd Street? That's where you been.
Ratso Rizzo You got more ladies in Miami than in any resort area in the country there. I think per capita, on a given day, there's probably, eh, three hundred of 'em on the beach. In fact, you can't even scratch yourself without getting a belly button there up the old kazoo there.
Ratso Rizzo I'm invitin' you. I mean, if you're not located, I got a place. I'm invitin' you, goddammit!
Joe Buck You're invitin'! Shit!
Ratso Rizzo Sir, where's mine? The black homburg. I brought it in at the same time.
Hat Shop Owner - New York Well, I tell-a you, I don't know. You no have a-hats a-here, mister. You gotta bring me the ticket and you get a-hat.
