The Crimson Rivers Movie Quotes

The Crimson Rivers Movie Quotes

Fanny Ferreira [descending into the crevasse] Welcome to the time machine, Commissaire.
[first lines]
Captain Dahmane We'll touch base in two hours.
Policeman Which way do we go?
Captain Dahmane There. Okay? See you later, guys.
[looks at Niemans]
Captain Dahmane Can I help you?
Pierre Niemans Got a light?
Captain Dahmane Who let you through?
Pierre Niemans Your men. Commissioner Pierre Niemans.
Pierre Niemans [to Fanny] I think you're cute, all right?
Max Kerkerian Supercop scared of a little pooch? Son of a bitch!
Pierre Niemans Commissaire Niemans. Sorry, I'm scared of dogs.
Pierre Niemans [to Max] Did the Police Academy teach you to pick locks?
Max Kerkerian [after smashing the bar mirror with a stool] Well, now we do.
Max Kerkerian Next time you pull a stunt like that, check for bullets first, asshole.
Max Kerkerian [startled by a sawn-off head in a specimen jar] What the fuck is this shit?
Sister Andrée I'm talking about Demons, and you talk to me about the police?
Max Kerkerian [after winning a fight] Max Kerkerian WINS!
[last lines]
Max Kerkerian Can I ask a question? What do you have against dogs?
Pierre Niemans [pause] It was a long time ago...
