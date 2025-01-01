Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
The Crimson Rivers
The Crimson Rivers Movie Quotes
The Crimson Rivers Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Quotes
Fanny Ferreira
[descending into the crevasse]
Welcome to the time machine, Commissaire.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Captain Dahmane
We'll touch base in two hours.
Policeman
Which way do we go?
Captain Dahmane
There. Okay? See you later, guys.
[looks at Niemans]
Captain Dahmane
Can I help you?
Pierre Niemans
Got a light?
Captain Dahmane
Who let you through?
Pierre Niemans
Your men. Commissioner Pierre Niemans.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pierre Niemans
[to Fanny]
I think you're cute, all right?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Max Kerkerian
Supercop scared of a little pooch? Son of a bitch!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pierre Niemans
Commissaire Niemans. Sorry, I'm scared of dogs.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pierre Niemans
[to Max]
Did the Police Academy teach you to pick locks?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Max Kerkerian
[after smashing the bar mirror with a stool]
Well, now we do.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Max Kerkerian
Next time you pull a stunt like that, check for bullets first, asshole.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Max Kerkerian
[startled by a sawn-off head in a specimen jar]
What the fuck is this shit?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sister Andrée
I'm talking about Demons, and you talk to me about the police?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Max Kerkerian
[after winning a fight]
Max Kerkerian WINS!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Max Kerkerian
Can I ask a question? What do you have against dogs?
Pierre Niemans
[pause]
It was a long time ago...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Nadia Farès
Karim Belkhadra
Jean Reno
Vincent Cassel
Dominique Sanda
Now Playing
New Releases
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Ivan Semyonov. Pervyy potseluy
2025, Russia, Comedy
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree