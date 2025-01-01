Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Riot Club The Riot Club Movie Quotes

The Riot Club Movie Quotes

Alistair Ryle This bourgeois outrage when we do anything, say anything. Anything we ever build or achieve. Anything with the slightest whiff of magnificence. How did they get everywhere? How did they make everything so fucking second-rate? Them thinking they're better because there's more of them! That's not sweat on their palms, it's envy. It's resentment! And it stinks like a fucking drain! I'm sick to fucking death of poor people!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[as Alistair is using a cash machine, two muggers walk up close behind him]
Mugger [pulling out a knife] Don't scream. Don't look at me. Just put in the PIN number, take out 200.
Young Hooded Man Come on, put in the fucking PIN number!
Alistair Ryle [as he waits for machine to give him the money] It's uh, it's actually just "PIN".
Mugger What?
Alistair Ryle The N stands for number, it's Personal Identification Number. So, if you say "PIN Number" you're saying "number" twice. You're saying "Personal Identification Number Number". It's just... it's just wrong.
[the second mugger shoves him and he bangs his head against the wall and falls to the ground]
Mugger You think you're fucking clever?
Alistair Ryle Jesus, please!
Mugger Shut it, you posh twat. Pompous little prick.
[he spits on him and walks away]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charlie I'm really sorry, I don't do more than two visits in a row without a break, so...
Alistair Ryle What break do you need, if you're just lying there?
Charlie I'm not just a live version of the sock you wank into.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Harry Villiers So, we're at the top university in the world, yeah?
Alistair Ryle Arguably.
Harry Villiers And so are 20,000 other people. But there are no more than ten in the Riot Club. The top ten.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Harry Villiers I'm just bringing the sexy back.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
George Balfour Back to the trenches boys.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Guy Bellingfield Excuse me, I'm in charge here!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lauren Miles, are you... posh?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Alistair Ryle Could have been a mistake.
Jeremy People like us don't make mistakes, do we?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jeremy Maybe you've got it in you to do something special one day. And I'd rather you'd be doing it in my camp than somebody else's.
[hands Alistair his card]
Jeremy I'm not just offering you a better lawyer, Alistair, I am offering you a future.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lauren My dad cried, you know, when I told him I'd got into Oxford. Maybe it was just the tuition fees.
Miles You see, my dad would have cried if I hadn't gotten into Oxford.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eager Chap Am I right in thinking you might be a member of the Riot Club?
George Balfour Uh, well, uh, you know, not supposed to say, really. Uh, cloak and dagger and all that.
Eager Chap Well, it's just, I was wondering how I might go about applying for membership.
George Balfour Yes. Um, the thing is, and I'm terribly sorry about this, but I'm afraid if you've got to ask, you're not really the right sort of chap.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alistair Ryle So, OK, they want all the stuff. Nice car, massive telly. So they borrow more money than they can ever afford to pay back. Then, when the great New Labour shop in the sky goes up in flames, they vote us back in to sort it out.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Guy Bellingfield It's because you've got no heritage, that's why.
Dimitri I've got a boatload of heritage.
Guy Bellingfield No, mate, you've got a boat.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ed How do you make an Eton mess? Tell him he only got into Bristol.
[he and his friend giggle]
Lauren My best friend's at Bristol.
Ed It's a very good university.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Harry Villiers [to Dimitri] Why didn't you get a Lamborghini?
Guy Bellingfield Mate, he's Greek. He's doing austerity measures.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hugo We could all get sent down from college.
Miles And that's the worst possible thing you could imagine happening is it?
Hugo Miles I have holes in my pockets and no one useful on speed dial. I'm built for hiding in libraries.
Miles I'm not gonna lie to the police so you can ponce around in a fucking cape for the rest of your life!
James The thing is mate. It's nine against one whatever you say... ..
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alistair Ryle [to the owner of the restaurant that the Riot Club has just wrecked] Shut up and listen. This is how it works. You go back out there quietly, we do this and we pay you very generously.
Chris People let you do this?
Alistair Ryle Oh, most people are smart enough to take the treats and shut up.
Chris I don't want your money.
Alistair Ryle [laughing] Then what are you trying to do with this tawdry little cum shack?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chris People like you think you can buy your way out of everything, don't you? You think the world just revolves...
Alistair Ryle Oh, I know, I know. You're torn up inside because you think you don't like me. News for you, you fucking love me. You'd like to be me. You just can't quite admit it, can you?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dimitri [George wants to be president of the Riot Club] Better start my campaign, then.
Guy Bellingfield You?
Dimitri Election's next term, isn't it? What, you think I wouldn't be good?
Guy Bellingfield Just didn't think you would be going for president.
Dimitri [in an Ali G voice] Is it 'cos I is Greek?
[Bellingfield smiles but doesn't answer]
Dimitri Jesus, Bellingfield, it's because I'm Greek?
Guy Bellingfield No. No, mate, come on. Mate, how long have we been friends?
Dimitri Since the first day of school and you think I couldn't be president because I'm Greek?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alistair Ryle We apologise. We apologise for being who we are. We pretend we're the same, we do it to ourselves. We need to stop apologising, because it's only going to get worse.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chris You're no better than a bunch of kids breaking shop windows. You're just spoiled little brats.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Ivan Semyonov. Pervyy potseluy
Ivan Semyonov. Pervyy potseluy
2025, Russia, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more