[as Alistair is using a cash machine, two muggers walk up close behind him]

Mugger [pulling out a knife] Don't scream. Don't look at me. Just put in the PIN number, take out 200.

Young Hooded Man Come on, put in the fucking PIN number!

Alistair Ryle [as he waits for machine to give him the money] It's uh, it's actually just "PIN".

Alistair Ryle The N stands for number, it's Personal Identification Number. So, if you say "PIN Number" you're saying "number" twice. You're saying "Personal Identification Number Number". It's just... it's just wrong.

[the second mugger shoves him and he bangs his head against the wall and falls to the ground]

Mugger You think you're fucking clever?

Mugger Shut it, you posh twat. Pompous little prick.