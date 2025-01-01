Alistair RyleThis bourgeois outrage when we do anything, say anything. Anything we ever build or achieve. Anything with the slightest whiff of magnificence. How did they get everywhere? How did they make everything so fucking second-rate? Them thinking they're better because there's more of them! That's not sweat on their palms, it's envy. It's resentment! And it stinks like a fucking drain! I'm sick to fucking death of poor people!
[as Alistair is using a cash machine, two muggers walk up close behind him]
Mugger[pulling out a knife]Don't scream. Don't look at me. Just put in the PIN number, take out 200.
Young Hooded ManCome on, put in the fucking PIN number!
Alistair Ryle[as he waits for machine to give him the money]It's uh, it's actually just "PIN".
Alistair RyleThe N stands for number, it's Personal Identification Number. So, if you say "PIN Number" you're saying "number" twice. You're saying "Personal Identification Number Number". It's just... it's just wrong.
[the second mugger shoves him and he bangs his head against the wall and falls to the ground]
JeremyMaybe you've got it in you to do something special one day. And I'd rather you'd be doing it in my camp than somebody else's.
[hands Alistair his card]
JeremyI'm not just offering you a better lawyer, Alistair, I am offering you a future.
LaurenMy dad cried, you know, when I told him I'd got into Oxford. Maybe it was just the tuition fees.
MilesYou see, my dad would have cried if I hadn't gotten into Oxford.
Eager ChapAm I right in thinking you might be a member of the Riot Club?
George BalfourUh, well, uh, you know, not supposed to say, really. Uh, cloak and dagger and all that.
Eager ChapWell, it's just, I was wondering how I might go about applying for membership.
George BalfourYes. Um, the thing is, and I'm terribly sorry about this, but I'm afraid if you've got to ask, you're not really the right sort of chap.
Alistair RyleSo, OK, they want all the stuff. Nice car, massive telly. So they borrow more money than they can ever afford to pay back. Then, when the great New Labour shop in the sky goes up in flames, they vote us back in to sort it out.