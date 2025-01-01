FatherWe were doing something great down here. We were gonna change the world. This was only the beginning. Why couldn't you leave us alone? What harm were we doing down here?
Andre[convulsing]Help me, mother... my mother, my sister, they are gone... poison... I ain't goin' to heaven. Don't leave me! I ain't goin' to heaven!
FatherYou fellas seem lost. Do you need someone to walk you back to your cottage?
Sam TurnerNo, we're fine.
FatherYou sure about that? You wouldn't wanna walk into the wrong place.
Sam TurnerWhy? Is there something you don't want us to see?
FatherIt's just an expression, friends. It's late. You wanna go pokin' around other people's business you go right on ahead. But if you put your hand into the dog's bowl, don't be surprised if you get bit.