Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Sol nad zlato Sol nad zlato Movie Quotes

Sol nad zlato Movie Quotes

Salt King People strive only for gold and now they have it. You can not recognize true gifts of Mother Earth!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Salt King They fight and kill each other, lead wars, loot the insides of the mother Earth for silly vanity.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sister of Salt King Not everywhere can be the waterwell, but it is important to try.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Ladislav Chudík
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Ivan Semyonov. Pervyy potseluy
Ivan Semyonov. Pervyy potseluy
2025, Russia, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more