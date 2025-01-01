Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Sol nad zlato
Sol nad zlato Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Similar
Quotes
Salt King
People strive only for gold and now they have it. You can not recognize true gifts of Mother Earth!
Salt King
They fight and kill each other, lead wars, loot the insides of the mother Earth for silly vanity.
Sister of Salt King
Not everywhere can be the waterwell, but it is important to try.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Ladislav Chudík
