Dolan Thirty-Six[to Kaulder]I've been reading the history of your life. And I've written my fair share of it. But your story has no ending. You are the greatest soldier of the Axe and Cross, in a war between our world and the next.
KaulderI've seen people get old, retire, and die. Rarely on the same day.
[last lines]
KaulderYou know, I used to think the universe ran in endless circles, always repeating itself, always predictable.
Kaulder[flying in turbulence]These are ancient runes. They can manipulate weather. Rain, wind, cold, heat... And you just jammed them together in your bag? You know what you get when you mix a thunderstorm with cool, moist air at 40,000 feet? It's simple science.
Witch QueenYou cling to your pathetic life, those closest to you betray you and those you claim to protect don't even know your name
KaulderWe don't destroy witches anymore, incarcerate them, taken the most powerful witches that walked the Earth and put them in one place
Witch Queen[to Kaulder]I curse you with life. To never know peace. To walk the Earth alone for eternity. You will never die.
Dolan Thirty-SixWitches live among us in secret. Their magic passed down from an ancient race, diluted, half-forgotten, but dangerously powerful. After centuries of conflict, a truce was forged. Witches would be allowed to live and govern themselves if they followed one strict rule, that magic never be used against humans. But a truce is a fragile thing.
Max SchlesingerYou must understand, anyone who would use this herb is not afraid of you. And that scares me!
KaulderYou see that cornerstone? I watched them lay it in when this was nothing more than a cornfield. That was a long time ago.
[first lines]
BelialI swear to you, every single mother and daughter, father and son taken from us by the Black Plague will be avenged. It is their Witch Queen who brought this curse upon our lands. And in her death lies our salvation. Be warned, brothers. She will never truly perish until her heart beats its last. Let fear be dead to us. There is no going back, for there is nothing to go back to.
KaulderSalem was wrong, those women were innocent!