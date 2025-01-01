Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Last Witch Hunter The Last Witch Hunter Movie Quotes

The Last Witch Hunter Movie Quotes

[Kaulder falls asleep]
Chloe [takes a selfie with him] Say "Witch Hunter"...
Kaulder Witch Hunter.
[Chloe freaks out]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kaulder You wanna quit?
Dolan Thirty-Seven No. I want a raise!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dolan Thirty-Six [smacks a fly with his newspaper] Try doing that with an iPad.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kaulder Do you know what I'm afraid of? Nothing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chloe Who said that a witch can't hunt witches?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chloe What do you know about us? We have green skin, wear pointy hats and got burned to the stake at Salem!
Kaulder Salem was wrong, those women were innocent!
Chloe You don't care, you weren't one of them!
Kaulder I'm not, but I do care.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dolan Thirty-Six [to Kaulder] I've been reading the history of your life. And I've written my fair share of it. But your story has no ending. You are the greatest soldier of the Axe and Cross, in a war between our world and the next.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kaulder I've seen people get old, retire, and die. Rarely on the same day.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Kaulder You know, I used to think the universe ran in endless circles, always repeating itself, always predictable.
Dolan Thirty-Six And now?
Kaulder I don't know what happens next.
Dolan Thirty-Six Do you know what we mortals call that? Living.
Kaulder You know, I still need you.
Dolan Thirty-Six Well then - I'm at your service... Come on. You're not getting any younger.
Chloe [standing next to the car] So you ready to go, or what? I'm driving.
Kaulder Okay...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kaulder [flying in turbulence] These are ancient runes. They can manipulate weather. Rain, wind, cold, heat... And you just jammed them together in your bag? You know what you get when you mix a thunderstorm with cool, moist air at 40,000 feet? It's simple science.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Witch Queen You cling to your pathetic life, those closest to you betray you and those you claim to protect don't even know your name
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kaulder We don't destroy witches anymore, incarcerate them, taken the most powerful witches that walked the Earth and put them in one place
Dolan Thirty-Six Witch prison
Kaulder They've been waiting to be released, to exact revenge, we created the perfect coven
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kaulder [to Witch Queen] You know the benefit of eternal life? I get to kill you twice
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dolan Thirty-Six I think you'll like my successor. I'm leaving you in more modern hands.
Kaulder What about the vow you took?
Dolan Thirty-Six I vowed to face death at your side. Not to work until I keel over.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dolan Thirty-Seven [to Kaulder] I've waited my whole life for the opportunity to help you!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kaulder [sniffing a decanter] Fear potion. Now, what in the world would you be afraid of?
Chloe Public speaking.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kaulder Do you know what it's like to live for ever?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kaulder Every generation has to be given their chance to destroy the world.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Witch Queen I've missed you, Kaulder.
Kaulder Here's what you don't understand. What your kind never understood. I've shown mercy. I could have killed every last one of you. I've done the math. I've had the time.
Witch Queen You're different now. So confident.
Kaulder Maybe you shouldn't have made me immortal.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bronwyn Are you gonna turn me over to the Witch Council?
Kaulder No.
Bronwyn You're gonna kill me?
Kaulder Kill you? I'm tryin' to stop you from killing yourself. Enjoy New York.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Witch Queen So many of us pretend to be something that we're not. But you, you've lived. A man who's walked through history. To have known Napoleon, Stalin, Hitler...
Kaulder No need to be nostalgic. We have enough evil now.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dolan Thirty-Six And so it begins...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Witch Queen [to Kaulder] I curse you with life. To never know peace. To walk the Earth alone for eternity. You will never die.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dolan Thirty-Six Witches live among us in secret. Their magic passed down from an ancient race, diluted, half-forgotten, but dangerously powerful. After centuries of conflict, a truce was forged. Witches would be allowed to live and govern themselves if they followed one strict rule, that magic never be used against humans. But a truce is a fragile thing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Max Schlesinger You must understand, anyone who would use this herb is not afraid of you. And that scares me!
Kaulder More than I scare you?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kaulder One means nothing. Two, a coincidence. Three, trouble.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dolan Thirty-Seven *to Kaulder* When I imagined my first prosecution in front of the council, I never thought it would be for a crime against one of our own.
Dolan Thirty-Seven *to Ellic* Ellic Lemasniel.
Ellic Hello Father. Whoo. You look like a good man. Tasty little thing, you. I never went...
Dolan Thirty-Seven *places mask back on Ellic*
Dolan Thirty-Seven Please don't think less of me.
Dolan Thirty-Seven *Punches Ellic in the stomach*
Ellic *grunts*
Kaulder *looks at Ellic impassively*
Dolan Thirty-Seven I'll confess it later.
Kaulder *pulls gate shut*
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dolan Thirty-Six What if you were retiring, too? I mean, what would you do if your next mission was your last?
Kaulder But it won't be.
Dolan Thirty-Six Humor me.
Kaulder I have no complaints. Every day I wake up, the world sleeps a little easier.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kaulder My name is Kaulder.
Sonia [shakes his hand] I need you to get back to your seat, Kaulder.
Kaulder I love to hear about growing up in Sefrou.
Sonia How'd you know? Haven't had an accent in years.
Kaulder I've met a lot of people in my life. You'd be amazed what you pick up.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Belial People shouldn't root around in their past. Some things are best left forgotten.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Witch Queen Clay cannot be turned to gold. Without magic, you're just a human.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kaulder So you're the new guy.
Dolan Thirty-Seven We've actually met before. A long time ago.
Kaulder You see that cornerstone? I watched them lay it in when this was nothing more than a cornfield. That was a long time ago.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Belial I swear to you, every single mother and daughter, father and son taken from us by the Black Plague will be avenged. It is their Witch Queen who brought this curse upon our lands. And in her death lies our salvation. Be warned, brothers. She will never truly perish until her heart beats its last. Let fear be dead to us. There is no going back, for there is nothing to go back to.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kaulder Salem was wrong, those women were innocent!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Ivan Semyonov. Pervyy potseluy
Ivan Semyonov. Pervyy potseluy
2025, Russia, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more