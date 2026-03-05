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Kinoafisha Films B.O.O.: Bureau of Otherworldly Operations

B.O.O.: Bureau of Otherworldly Operations

B.O.O.: Bureau of Otherworldly Operations
USA / Animation, Comedy, Family / 18+

Synopsis

B.O.O. (Bureau of Otherworldly Operations) is the super classified agency you've never heard of and certainly never seen. Dedicated to protecting humans from evil hauntings, the agents of B.O.O. have a secret weapon: they are ghosts themselves. When newbie agents Jackson Moss (Seth Rogen) and his odd-ball partner Watts (Melissa McCarthy) uncover a plot to destroy B.O.O. by the agency's Most Wanted Haunter, they must use every trick in their arsenal to defeat his powerful ghost army and save Earth from a ghostly fate.

Cast

Bill Murray
Bill Murray
Matt Bomer
Matt Bomer
Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy
Seth Rogen
Seth Rogen
Rashida Jones
Rashida Jones
Octavia Spencer
Octavia Spencer
Benjamin Stockham
Director Tony Leondis, John Wolfe, Tom McGrath
Writer Tom Wheeler
Composer Tyler Bates
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA
Runtime 0 minute
Also known as
B.O.O.: Bureau of Otherworldly Operations, B.O.O.: Oficina de Operaciones del Otro, B.O.O. : Agents fantômes, B.O.O.: Brigada do Outro MundO, B.S.P. - Bureau Sobrenatural de Proteção, Boo U., BOO: Büro für ominöse Ordnungswidrigkeiten, Отдел потусторонних дел

Cartoon rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films  Best Comedies 
Updated 5 March 2026
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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