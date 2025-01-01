Menu
San Andreas Movie Quotes

San Andreas Movie Quotes

Emma You left my daughter alone? If you're not already dead, I'm going to fucking kill you.
Raymond Gaines [upon landing with Emma in a baseball stadium by parachute] It's been a while since I got you to second base.
Lawrence Hayes OK, who wants an "A" in independent study? I'm starting a new class: "how to save lives by hacking media outlets".
Stoner Hell yeah man, I'm in.
Lawrence Hayes Sweet bro. Get your laptop, let's go.
[last lines]
Emma Gaines So, what now?
Raymond Gaines [Rescue helicopters fly overheard. An American flag unfurls] Now, we rebuild.
Ollie Taylor [watching his brother, Ben make out with Blake following a rescue] Mum's going to love her
Raymond Gaines I wanna thank you guys for being there for Blake.
Emma Gaines Yeah, thank you.
Ben Taylor You're welcome. But it was more like she was there for us. I think.
Raymond Gaines This is not a normal day.
[before jumping out of the plane]
Raymond Gaines You ready?
Emma Gaines Do I sound ready?
Raymond Gaines Yep.
Ollie Taylor [waving goodbye to Blake] I can't wait to be 20.
Serena Johnson Are you saying you think the whole San Andreas fault might go off?
Lawrence Hayes Yes, that's exactly what I'm saying.
Phoebe Who should we call?
Lawrence Hayes Everybody.
Raymond Gaines [after shutting down the helicopter engine] I'm going to have to auto-rotate down.
Emma Gaines Au-auto... what?
Raymond Gaines We're gonna crash.
Emma Gaines Right. Okay.
Ben Taylor [to Blake that trap inside of a vehicle] There's not a chance in hell we're leaving you in there.
Lawrence Hayes It will be so big, that even though it's happening here in California, you will feel it on the East Coast.
Lawrence Hayes [looking directly into the zooming camera] Now I cannot emphasize this enough to the people of San Francisco: You need to get out. And I mean now. And if you can't, you need to find any means possible to drop, cover, and hold on. Because your life is gonna depend on it. God be with you.
Emma Gaines [about Mallory] If you couldn't save our daughter, then nobody could have.
[after Emma is told that Daniel cowardly abandoned her daughter, she furiously calls him]
Emma Gaines You left my daughter alone? If you're not already dead, I'm going to fucking kill you!
Lawrence Hayes [concluding an emergency broadcast] God be with you
Serena Johnson Hey. You did good.
Lawrence Hayes Thank you. We all did.
Margie I told you we should've gone the other way.
Herb Because you knew this was gonna happen?
