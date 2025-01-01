Ben Taylor[to Blake that trap inside of a vehicle]There's not a chance in hell we're leaving you in there.
Lawrence HayesIt will be so big, that even though it's happening here in California, you will feel it on the East Coast.
Lawrence Hayes[looking directly into the zooming camera]Now I cannot emphasize this enough to the people of San Francisco: You need to get out. And I mean now. And if you can't, you need to find any means possible to drop, cover, and hold on. Because your life is gonna depend on it. God be with you.
Emma Gaines[about Mallory]If you couldn't save our daughter, then nobody could have.
[after Emma is told that Daniel cowardly abandoned her daughter, she furiously calls him]
Emma GainesYou left my daughter alone? If you're not already dead, I'm going to fucking kill you!