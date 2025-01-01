[after the battle, Dave is revealed made cute by the ray, shrunk and trapped inside a snow globe]

Dave What? Are you kidding me?

[the snow globe falls from the duct tape, Skipper catches him]

Skipper Dave. Oh-ho, look at you.

Dave You think this is over? I'm just getting started! I'm about...

Kowalski What do we do with him now?

[Rico attempts to swallow the snow globe, but Skipper pulls it away]

Girl with Snow Globe Aww...

Dave [to the Penguins] Open this right now!

Skipper Here you go, kid.

[Skipper tosses the snow globe to the girl, Dave looks at her]

Girl with Snow Globe Cool.

[the girl sets a finger on the snow globe's glass. Dave puts a tentacle in the same spot and smiles]

Skipper I hope you find happiness, Dave.

[the girl begins to shake the snow globe hard]

Girl with Snow Globe It's snowing, it's snowing, it's snowing, it's snowing!