Kinoafisha Films Penguins of Madagascar Penguins of Madagascar Movie Quotes

Penguins of Madagascar Movie Quotes

Dave Charlize, they're on the ray! Helen, hunt them down! William, hurt them! Halle, bury them! Hugh! Jack! Man the battle stations! Kevin! Bake on! We're still going to need that victory cake!
Dave Nicolas! Cage them!
Private Hello! Are you my family?
[the three penguins turn, knowing that they're far away from land, and nod to each other before turning back to face Private]
Kowalski You don't have a family, and we're all going to die. Sorry.
Private W-What?
[Skipper elbows Kowalski]
Kowalski What? I thought that was what we were all nodding about.
Skipper [hits Kowalski] No one's gonna die.
[to Private]
Skipper You know what you got, kid? You've got us. We've got each other. And if that ain't a family, I don't know what is.
[salutes Private, who salutes back]
Skipper [tussles Private's head] So adorable.
[to Kowalski]
Skipper Kowalski, what's our trajectory?
Kowalski Ninety-five percent certain we're still doomed.
Skipper And the, uh... other five percent?
Kowalski Adventure and glory like no penguins have ever seen before.
Skipper I'll take that action.
Private Where are going?
Skipper The future, boys. The glorious future.
Classified Remain calm, penguins. You're now under the protection of the North Wind.
Skipper Private, dibble me.
[Private takes a dibble bag out of Rico's body, gives it to Skipper, then he jumps in front of Classified]
Skipper We're not going anywhere with you.
[munches]
Skipper We don't even know who the heck you are.
Classified The North Wind is an elite undercover inter-spe...
[Skipper munches]
Classified an elite undercover inter-species...
[Skipper munches again]
Classified task for...
[Skipper munches again]
Classified force...
[Skipper munches again]
Classified dedicated to help...
[Skipper munches again]
Classified to help...
[Skipper munches again]
Classified dedicated to...
[Skipper munches again]
Classified dedicated to helping animals who can't
[Skipper munches again]
Classified help
[Skipper munches again]
Classified themselves.
[Skipper munches again for the last time, then Classified growls]
Skipper Debbie!
Kowalski Dave.
Skipper Dave!
Corporal He hacked into our system.
[There's no sound onscreen as Dave speaks]
Eva Where's the sound?
Kowalski Dave, your microphone, it's not on.
Classified Click on the button with the picture of the microphone.
Short Fuse Every time a villain calls in, this happens.
Dave Hello?
[the screen goes off]
Dave Hello?
Kowalski But, now we can hear you.
Short Fuse So annoying!
Kowalski But we cannot see.
Short Fuse Every time!
Classified It's like talking to my parents.
[They've arrived in Shanghai]
Kowalski We've arrived in the center of Dublin, Ireland.
Skipper We gotta blend in. River dance.
[They start river dancing]
Skipper Follow me, boys! We're going in hot!
Private [as his butt goes on fire] Hot! Hot! Hot! Hot! Hot! Hot! Hot! Hot! Hot! Hot!
Skipper No one likes a show off, Private.
Skipper Leopard seals! Nature's snakes.
Kowalski Aren't snakes nature's snakes?
Skipper How should I know? I live on a flippin' frozen tundra!
Dave Drew! Barry! More power!
Classified Short Fuse, you were supposed to handcuff them to the raft!
Short Fuse I tried, but they don't have hands, they just have flippers, Boss! And I have flippers. So it's flipping useless!
Skipper Alright, you! Where's Dave?
[repeatedly slaps a baby squid]
Skipper Give us the goods.
Kowalski Sir, that's a baby squid.
[the baby squid starts crying, then Skipper puts the baby squid down]
Skipper Sorry, laddie.
[the Penguins are dressed as German folk musicians]
Skipper We take this shame to our graves.
Kowalski Agreed.
[slap dance starts]
[the penguins have just blown up an old ship]
Skipper Kowalski, analysis?
Kowalski We are really... awesome at this!
Skipper Boys, we did it! Mission accomplished! Hey, we could do our thing! High one!
[They all high five, until Skipper accidentally hits the egg they saved]
Skipper Ooh. My bad.
[the penguins all look in awe as the egg is about to hatch]
Skipper Look! It's the miracle of birth.
Kowalski A moment of extraordinary beauty.
[Suddenly, Private's egg explodes open, much to the disgust of the three penguins]
Skipper Daaagh! That's disgusting! I think I have amniotic sac in my mouth!
Kowalski Sir, how long do we stand here like this?
Skipper Until we reach maximum coolness.
[Beat]
Skipper There it is.
Skipper You're up, Private.
[Private comes out behind a "Wet Floor" sign, dressed as a mermaid]
Skipper You just mermaid my day.
Private Skipper wouldn't care. Plan or no! Fancy equipment or no! He'd never leave a man behind!
[first lines]
Documentary Filmmaker Antarctica, an inhospitable wasteland, but even here, on the Earth's frozen bottom, we find life. And not just any life: penguins. Joyous, frolicking, waddling, cute and cuddly life. Look at them, tumbling onto their chubby bum bums. Who could take these frisky snow-clowns...
[as the older penguins almost fall on baby Skipper, Rico, and Kowalski, they quickly move out of the way]
Skipper Seriously? Does anyone even know where we're marching to?
Antarctic Penguin Who cares?
Antarctic Penguin I question nothing.
Antarctic Penguin Me too.
Antarctic Penguin Me too.
Skipper Well, fine. We'll just fly to the front of the line and see for ourselves. Kowalski, Rico, engage aerial surveillance.
[they flap their wings but cannot fly]
Kowalski Skipper, we appears to be flightless.
Skipper [looks at his wings] Oh, well what's the point of these?
[Rico seems to have an idea. He hits Skipper's wing in some sort of high five]
Skipper Woah, I like it! Hey, this could be our thing! What're we going to call it? Let's call it the, uh... high one.
Dave [holding a microphone] I'M HAPPY! And yet...
[realizes his revenge succeeded]
Dave Now, that I have my revenge, I feel... empty. As if, what I needed all along was... MORE REVENGE! In fact, Robin, write this down. Tomorrow, we move on: Kittens, then Puppies, Bunnies, Pandas...
[he sees the Penguins' using his ray, gasping, then is angry]
Dave [talking to his minions on the microphone] Charlize, they're on the ray!
[he runs and rips off his human disguise]
Dave Helen, hunt them down! William, hurt them! Halle, bury them! Hugh! Jack! Man the battle stations! Kevin! Bake on! We're still going to need that victory cake!
Private So... how do I look?
Kowalski You're hideously disfigured and will probably be hunted for sport.
Private What?
[Skipper elbows Kowalski]
Kowalski What?
Skipper If there's anything we've learned from this delightful adventure, KOWALSKI, it's that looks don't matter. It's what you do that counts.
[overwhelmed with emotion]
Skipper And look at what you did.
[the penguins from different countries look at Private, to his delight. Baby penguins pop out from behind parent penguins]
Skipper Yes, sir. You are the most meaningful and valued member of this team.
[Private salutes Skipper, who salutes back. Kowalski and Rico salute as well. Skipper does Private's salute by crossing his eyes and sticking out his tongue. Private did the same and laughs. All the penguins and the North Wind cheer for Private]
Dave The only thing that has kept me going all these years is my BURNING thirst for revenge...
[Skipper and Kowalski are confused]
Dave ...and my precious souvenir snow globe collection.
[sees Rico swallowing all of his snow globes]
Dave [groans] What is WRONG with you?
Rico [mumbles] I dunno.
Classified What is that?
[they see numerous painful weapons as they are going to be killed on the ride]
Classified Oh, great.
Short Fuse Oh, no! This it it!
Corporal I don't wanna die, I'm squishy!
[before they are killed by one of the weapons, the ride stops and goes reverse to see Private knocked out the squid controlling the ride]
Classified OH NO, WE'RE DEAD! DEAD! DEAAAAAAAAAAD!
Private [to the North Wind team] I pushed a button!
Classified We are the North Wind, and no one, NO ONE, breaks the Wind.
Classified Just tell me everything you know.
Skipper All right!
[Inaudible word]
Skipper Never trust a Dutchman in a tulip fight.
Classified [taking notes] Tulip fight...
Skipper Canada is secretly training an army of Sasquatch.
Classified Sasquatch...
Skipper Hot dogs are, in fact, only 17% actual dog.
Classified [exasperated] Not everything-everything! Everything regarding your abduction by Dr. Octavius Brine...
Skipper Aaaah! Why didn't you say so?
Skipper Lost visuals. Kowalski! Be my eyes.
[as Dave prepares to use his ray on Private]
Kowalski You're the monster!
Dave [angrily] Yes! I'm the monster. Everyone made that clear to me every day in my entire life. But now, let's see how much everyone loves YOU when YOU'RE the monster!
Skipper [after waking up from being tranquilized] What did North Wind do to us?
Private [Turns around and shows the dart stuck in his back] They gave us badges!
Skipper [Snatches the dart from his own shoulder] No, not badges... Tranquilizer darts!
[Looks around and realizes they're in a plane]
Skipper Classified. That low-down, dirty dog is trying to kick us off the mission!
Kowalski He thinks we can't do anything because we're just
[makes quotation marks with his flippers]
Kowalski "penguins".
Skipper Well, penguins are our flesh and feathers! They're US! And if anyone's going to save us, it's us.
Kowalski But sir, we've got to be five miles up. That pretty much limits our options.
Skipper I MAKE MY OWN OPTIONS.
[Punches the button closest to him, which opens the cargo hatch]
Dave Elijah, would you please take them away!
Classified What you, of course, could not know is that Dr. Brine's laboratory in Venice is secretly developing a doomsday weapon called: the Medusa Serum.
Skipper Ah! But what you don't know is that Dirk...
Kowalski Dave.
Skipper Dave, wont be using his Bazooka Serum...
Kowalski Medusa Serum.
Skipper Medusa Serum on anybody!
Kowalski That part is accurate.
Skipper Show 'em, Rico.
[Rico regurgitates the canister of Medusa Serum onto the table. Skipper stands triumphantly over it]
Classified [shocked] You... you stole the Medusa Serum?
Skipper Well, stole the serum. Saved the day. Did your job for you. Call it what you will.
Skipper [Dave drops from the ceiling in human disguise] Who are you?
Dave The humans know me as Doctor Octavius Brine, renowned geneticist, cheese enthusiast, and frequent donor to NPR pledge drives... but you know me by a different, much older name. A name perhaps you hoped you'd never hear again. A PHANTOM! A shadow of a former life! I... AM...
[rips off disguise, but wig remains on his head]
Dave Dave!
Skipper [Whispers] Kowalski?
Kowalski [Whispers back] Sorry, sir, no clue.
Dave [Looks up, sees the wig on his head, and pulls it off] Dave!
Skipper Dave?
Kowalski Dave...?
Dave Dave!
Private [Smiles] Dave!
Dave [Annoyed] DA-VUH!
Rico [Rolls his eyes] Bleh.
[when Dave breaks in his own ray to get Private]
Private Hi-ya!
[punches Dave in the face with his butt-hand]
Dave Parker! Posey! Go all terrain!
Dave [fixes the video connection] How about now?
Private Hurray!
Classified Yes! Way to go, looks fantastic!
Dave Excellent! Now, where was I?
[laughs maniacally]
Kowalski Dave!
Short Fuse Grrrr!
Dave Greetings, North Wind. I see you've met my old zoo-mates.
Skipper We were never "mates." There was no mating.
Classified Turn yourself in, David. You are powerless now that I have stolen your precious Medusa Serum.
Skipper What? You didn't steal that!
Classified It's over.
Dave It's over?
[mock-confusion]
Dave Then... why did I call you? Wierd. OH! Maybe it was to show you *this*!
[turns camera to reveal a large vat of Medusa Serum]
Kowalski [collective gasp from everyone] That is a lot of serum for four penguins.
Dave Oh, you thought this was just about you four? No, no-no-no-no. We're just getting started.
[takes a selfie]
Dave Now, if you will excuse me, I have to go do some shopping... FOR REVENGE!
[hits button, buzzer sounds. hits button again, same result]
Dave Wait. How do you...?
Squid [gurgles instructions]
Dave What do I push?
Squid [points and gurgles]
Dave Is it the red, or...
Squid 2 [points, gurgles, and slaps own head in frustration]
Dave I thought it was... it's not this -
[screen goes black]
Skipper If you won't work with us, you better work for us. Our plan requires a diversion.
Classified I give the orders around here and as much as it pains me to say this, I need you to act as the die-version for our operation, understood?
Skipper No. This is our plan and it requires you to cause a diversion!
Classified Die-version.
Skipper Deh-version.
Classified Die!
Skipper Deh!
[Skipper and Classified continue arguing pronouncing diversion; Eva lands in front of them]
Eva Gentlemen. There's only one way to resolve this.
Kowalski We should kiss.
Eva Plan-off.
Kowalski Yep. Plan-off. That's what I was gonna say. Plan-off...
[Skipper, Kowalski, and Rico, still dressed as German folk singers, have successfully evaded Dave's octopus minions]
Kowalski We lost them, Skipper.
Skipper Not a moment too soon. These hosen are riding up my Bundesliga!
Skipper [the penguins wake up in a box labeled, "Ship to: Madagascar"]
[groggy]
Skipper Uhhh... Where the heck are we?
Kowalski Oxygen content is low. I suggest we limit our breathing.
[SQUEAKY TOOT]
Skipper Oh, Private!
Skipper Skipper, Kowalski, Private, Rico: [they poke holes in the box with their beaks to gasp for air] GASP!
Private Sorry, I get gassy when I fly.
Skipper Tout suite! He does!
Kowalski [looking through a hole] We must be on a plane.
[after the battle, Dave is revealed made cute by the ray, shrunk and trapped inside a snow globe]
Dave What? Are you kidding me?
[the snow globe falls from the duct tape, Skipper catches him]
Skipper Dave. Oh-ho, look at you.
Dave You think this is over? I'm just getting started! I'm about...
Kowalski What do we do with him now?
[Rico attempts to swallow the snow globe, but Skipper pulls it away]
Girl with Snow Globe Aww...
Dave [to the Penguins] Open this right now!
Skipper Here you go, kid.
[Skipper tosses the snow globe to the girl, Dave looks at her]
Girl with Snow Globe Cool.
[the girl sets a finger on the snow globe's glass. Dave puts a tentacle in the same spot and smiles]
Skipper I hope you find happiness, Dave.
[the girl begins to shake the snow globe hard]
Girl with Snow Globe It's snowing, it's snowing, it's snowing, it's snowing!
[She runs off shaking the snow globe with Dave whimpering, much to the surprise of the Penguins and the North Wind]
