[after the battle, Dave is revealed made cute by the ray, shrunk and trapped inside a snow globe]
Dave
What? Are you kidding me?
[the snow globe falls from the duct tape, Skipper catches him]
Dave
You think this is over? I'm just getting started! I'm about...
Kowalski
What do we do with him now?
[Rico attempts to swallow the snow globe, but Skipper pulls it away]
Girl with Snow Globe
Aww...
Dave
[to the Penguins]
Open this right now!
[Skipper tosses the snow globe to the girl, Dave looks at her]
Girl with Snow Globe
Cool.
[the girl sets a finger on the snow globe's glass. Dave puts a tentacle in the same spot and smiles]
Skipper
I hope you find happiness, Dave.
[the girl begins to shake the snow globe hard]
Girl with Snow Globe
It's snowing, it's snowing, it's snowing, it's snowing!
[She runs off shaking the snow globe with Dave whimpering, much to the surprise of the Penguins and the North Wind]