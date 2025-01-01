Owen Chase It's a privilege to know the moment of one's death in advance - be able to prepare for it. Cursed to be so far from home - without a chance to say goodbye, without a chance to make peace; without a chance to settle scores. Then let us at least settle those between us, Captain.

George Pollard Captain of what?

Owen Chase The Essex was lost through no fault of yours. I was as much to blame for...

George Pollard You are not the captain! But you were born to do this job. I was just born into it.

Owen Chase What do we do, do you think, George? And what offense did we give God to upset him so?

George Pollard The only creature to have offended God here is the whale.

Owen Chase Not us? In our arrogance, our greed. Look were we find ourselves.

George Pollard We are supreme creatures made in God's own likeness. Earthly kings, whose business it is to circumnavigate the planet bestowed to us. To bend nature to our will.

Owen Chase You really feel like an earthly king after everything that we've been through? We're nothing. We're... we're specks. And dust.