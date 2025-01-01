Owen ChaseIt's a privilege to know the moment of one's death in advance - be able to prepare for it. Cursed to be so far from home - without a chance to say goodbye, without a chance to make peace; without a chance to settle scores. Then let us at least settle those between us, Captain.
Owen ChaseThe Essex was lost through no fault of yours. I was as much to blame for...
George PollardYou are not the captain! But you were born to do this job. I was just born into it.
Owen ChaseWhat do we do, do you think, George? And what offense did we give God to upset him so?
George PollardThe only creature to have offended God here is the whale.
Owen ChaseNot us? In our arrogance, our greed. Look were we find ourselves.
George PollardWe are supreme creatures made in God's own likeness. Earthly kings, whose business it is to circumnavigate the planet bestowed to us. To bend nature to our will.
Owen ChaseYou really feel like an earthly king after everything that we've been through? We're nothing. We're... we're specks. And dust.
George PollardWe sail into the sun at dawn. If we are to die, then with God's grace, let us die as men.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Herman Melville[in his letter] How does one come to know the unknowable? What faculties must a man possess? Since it was discovered that whale oil could light our cities in ways never achieved before, it created global demand. It has pushed man to venture further and further into the deep blue unknown. We know not its depths, nor the host of creatures that live there. Monsters. Are they real?
[a huge whale passes]
Herman MelvilleOr do the stories exist only to make us respect the sea's dark secrets?
Title CardNANTUCKET ISLAND Massachusetts February 1850
Herman MelvilleThe question both vexes and excites me, and is the reason I've written you a second time to request a meeting. A conversation with you, sir, I believe will serve me well for the novel I intend to write, currently entitled: Moby Dick. I hope you will reconsider my offer. The unknown. That is where my imagination yearns to venture. And so the question plagues me still: How does a man come to know the unknowable? Sincerely, Herman Melville.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Peggy Chase[when Owen returns alive]Oh my God... Oh my God...
Old Thomas NickersonGreed took hold of our captain and first mate. So we headed out. A thousand leagues along the equator. Where knowledge ended, speculation began. That's where the whales had gone to hide. As far from man as they could possibly go. But we hunted them down. Centuries before, sailors feared sailing off the edge of the Earth. But we where headed for the edge of sanity. Trust gave way to doubt. Hope to blind superstition.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
George Pollard[upon meeting]"Chase." That's an off-island name, isn't it?
Owen ChaseYes, it is. And very shortly we will be off-island for some time, and I'll be very much at home.
Owen ChaseLook at me. Look at me, Benjamin. No right-minded sailor discards what might yet save him.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Owen ChaseTo return to port without a single barrel of oil would be a mistake, sir. And not behoove a man whose name is Pollard. Or Chase, for that matter. And the best thing for both of us would be to work all hours Gods sends us, fill this ship with oil and be home inside a year and rid of one another as quickly as possible. Trust me, I am every bit as desirous of that as you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paul MasonBlood, Mr. Chase. You can have all the voyages under your belt you want, but blood will always win out.
Owen CoffinYes, well, blood is not gonna fill a ship with oil, Mr. Mason.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pollard SeniorTo be a captain, you cannot be a friend. You are their superior. Never forget that. Never let *them* forget it.