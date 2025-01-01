Menu
Poltergeist Movie Quotes

Poltergeist Movie Quotes

Madison Bowen They're here.
Amy Bowen Take your pants off.
Eric Bowen Yes, ma'am. Really?
Amy Bowen Yes.
Eric Bowen Wow.
Amy Bowen Take if off.
Eric Bowen Alright.
Griffin Bowen [Eric's pants are down just when his kid enters the room] Dad?
Eric Bowen Yes?
Amy Bowen Aaah!
Eric Bowen Hey... What's up buddy?
Griffin Bowen There's something upstairs. I think there's something in my room.
Eric Bowen I'll be up there in a second.
[the kid exits]
Eric Bowen So much for my luck. Don't move.
Amy Bowen Ok.
Eric Bowen I'll be right back, think dirty thoughts.
Madison Bowen They're coming.
Kendra Bowen I'll get a job when you get a job.
Eric Bowen Hey, she has a job! You kids are her job!
Eric Bowen [the moving truck smashed his mail box] Oh c'mon, man!
Dr. Brooke Powell Why do you do that?
Carrigan Burke What?
Dr. Brooke Powell You tell your old war stories and you make yourself sound like an old man.
Carrigan Burke Comes with the territory. We age in dog years.
Young Realtor Wait till you see the inside: four proper bedrooms and the place is just swimming in closet space.
Amy Bowen That's not really high on our wish list.
Madison Bowen Our last closet ate me.
Madison Bowen We're gonna get in big trouble.
Boyd Let me ask you something. Your dad... he's been out of work a while, right?
Griffin Bowen Yeah, I guess.
Boyd Hmm. That's okay. Nobody's perfect. I was just thinking about it. You know if he really wanted to make some money quick... a poltergeist abduction isn't a bad idea. Even if it turned out to be a fake. You go public with it, do some TV appearances. You get your own reality show. How cool would that be?
Griffin Bowen We don't want a reality show. We just want Maddy back.
Boyd You're good, kid. Very good.
Eric Bowen What happened?
Dr. Brooke Powell That, Mr. Bowen... that's Maddy's way out. But I think we're gonna need some help in getting her there.
Amy Bowen What kind of help?
Dr. Brooke Powell Have you ever heard of Carrigan Burke?
Kendra Bowen No effing way.
Carrigan Burke Brooke tells me that this development was built on a cemetery. Right?
Kendra Bowen Dad, really?
Eric Bowen Calm down. It's a former cemetery. Former. They moved the bodies a long time ago. They relocated...
Amy Bowen Yeah, they moved them to a nicer neighborhood.
Carrigan Burke I don't think that they are. I think that they just told people they moved the cemetery. I think they just moved the headstones.
Amy Bowen And they left the bodies? Oh, my God.
Amy Bowen Do you have kids, Mr. Burke?
Carrigan Burke Sadly, no. My wife didn't think it was a good idea given our line of work.
Dr. Brooke Powell It wasn't just the work.
Amy Bowen Oh! The two of you were...
Dr. Brooke Powell Briefly.
Carrigan Burke We were young and stupid.
Dr. Brooke Powell Only one of us was stupid.
Carrigan Burke Ah, don't be so hard on yourself. I was irresistible back then.
Dr. Brooke Powell I'm gonna check the readings upstairs.
Carrigan Burke And she goes, just like she fled our marriage. Straight into the arms of academia. Safe, stable academia. Still misses me, though.
Dr. Brooke Powell No, I don't.
Carrigan Burke You do, a little.
Dr. Brooke Powell No, not even a little bit.
Carrigan Burke She forgets I can sense these things. I have special powers, you know.
Dr. Brooke Powell They're not that special.
Dr. Brooke Powell From my experience this doesn't seem to be a classic haunting. What you have... here, is probably closer to a poltergeist intrusion.
Eric Bowen What's the difference?
Dr. Brooke Powell Ghosts usually appear as harmless apparitions whereas poltergeists... they're noisy, they lash out, they're violent, they move objects. It comes, and then it can just suddenly go away.
Boyd But I used a special time-lapse setting, on my camera. So, nailed the whole thing. Y-You can't catch that kind of thing with the naked eye so I...
[attempts to sit down on chair before it suddenly and violently flies up from underneath him and smashes against wall]
Eric Bowen [says sarcastically] Did you get all that on your time-lapse camera?
Eric Bowen You're all I've got, so let's do it.
Madison Bowen [while packing up the car to leave the house] Are we ever coming back?
Amy Bowen No, sweetie. There's no way in hell.
[repeated line]
Carrigan Burke The house... is clean!
Eric Bowen We just want our daughter back, okay? We just want our daughter back.
Boyd Screw it.
Dr. Brooke Powell Is everything alright?
Carrigan Burke If it was I wouldn't be here.
Eric Bowen I'm counting on you.
[first lines]
Amy Bowen Griffin, what did I say?
Griffin Bowen I'm in the middle of a game.
Amy Bowen You can't play that in the car unless you take your Dramamine.
Eric Bowen Too late for Dramamine. We're practically there.
