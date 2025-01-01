BoydHmm. That's okay. Nobody's perfect. I was just thinking about it. You know if he really wanted to make some money quick... a poltergeist abduction isn't a bad idea. Even if it turned out to be a fake. You go public with it, do some TV appearances. You get your own reality show. How cool would that be?
Griffin BowenWe don't want a reality show. We just want Maddy back.
Dr. Brooke PowellGhosts usually appear as harmless apparitions whereas poltergeists... they're noisy, they lash out, they're violent, they move objects. It comes, and then it can just suddenly go away.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
BoydBut I used a special time-lapse setting, on my camera. So, nailed the whole thing. Y-You can't catch that kind of thing with the naked eye so I...
[attempts to sit down on chair before it suddenly and violently flies up from underneath him and smashes against wall]
Eric Bowen[says sarcastically]Did you get all that on your time-lapse camera?