BobThere are some sins that you commit that you can't come back from, you know, no matter how hard you try. You just can't. It's like the devil is waiting for your body to quit. Because he knows, he knows that he already owns your soul. And then I think maybe there's no devil. You die... and God, he says, Nah, nah you can't come in. You have to leave now. You have to leave and go away and you have to be alone. You have to be alone forever.
BobFucking punk. Go out to dinner dressed like you're still in you living room! You wear those big hippity-hoppity clown shoes! You speak to women terribly! You treat then despicably! You hurt harmless dogs that can't defend themselves! I'm tired of you man. I'm tired of you. You embarrass me! You know, he would have kept coming back. That's what he would have done. People like this, you let them take something from you, they just act like... and they keep coming back and you still owe them and they never, never change. You can never change their mind!
NadiaHey... you just... I mean, you just fucking shot him.
BobYes, I did. Absolutely. He was going to hurt our dog.
Cousin MarvAt least I had something once. I was respected. I was feared! When I walked into a place, people sat up. They sat up straight. They noticed! What'd you ever have?
Cousin MarvAnd the fucking bar stool you put that old biddy at! You bought her free drinks and don't you think I know you did it on purpose? That was my stool, and nobody sat on that stool because it was cousin Marv's stool! And that meant something! That meant something!
BobI shot him in the face, twice. Then I wrapped his head in a towel, and I stabbed him in the chest in his heart, so he would bleed out, and I put him in my bathtub and watched him drain. Then I put him in an oil tank with laundry detergent and lye, and I sealed it back up.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cousin Marv"Find my money." If we knew where their money was, it would mean we knew who robbed us. Which would mean we were in on it, which means they'd shoot us in the face. These fucking Chechnyans.
BobYeah, I said that. You don't call people from Ireland Irelandians, do you?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
BobYeah, Marv thought he was a tough guy. We had a crew once. Back in the day, when we was young, we made a little money but it was never, you know... So a mean crew rolls into town, and, you know... we flinched. That's it. End of the crew.
Bob[on looking after his new puppy]I mean, it's a huge responsibility, right?
Cousin MarvWell, it's a dog. It's not like some long lost retarded relative shows up at your door in a wheelchair and a colostomy bag hanging out of his ass. Says "I'm yours now. Take care of me." It's not that. It's a dog.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cousin Marv[to Bob]It's like you're wrapping a piece of meat. Like you've done it a thousand times.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
BobListen here pal, you can't come walking into people's lives and...
Eric DeedsListen to me. That is life. That's what it is. People, like me, coming along where you're not looking.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Bob[narrating]There are places in my neighborhood no one ever thinks about. You see them every day and every day you forget about them. These are the places where all the things happen that people are *not* allowed to see. You see, in Brooklyn, money changes hands all night long. It's just not the kind you can deposit in a bank. All that money needs to end up somewhere. They call it a drop bar. A bar the bosses choose randomly each night to be the safe for an entire city. You never know up front when *your* bar becomes the drop bar. You just take all the city's dirtiest money and bag men come and go from all over town and nobody ever sees it coming. Nobody ever sees it going. And then they could tell you to be the drop bar next week. Or maybe even next year.
BobThe point is, you never know. In the meantime, me, I just tend bar. And wait.
BobBut he was more of a loan shark back then. And I remember this kid... he was into him for a shitload of money. Hopeless case when it came to the dogs and B-ball. Just degenerate, really. Kind of kid who'd never be able to pay back what he owed.
BobWhat he didn't account for was Marv skimming off his own stash. Because of his habits and his gambling debts. And this kid coming out of the blue with 22 grand was a- what'd he say? "A viable business opportunity." That's my cousin Marv. So long as nobody knew that he'd paid Marv back off, you know? You see where this is going?
BobYeah, I did. I shot him in the face, twice.Then I wrapped his head in a towel and stabbed him in the heart so he would bleed out, put him in my bathtub and watched him drain. Then I put him in an oil tank with laundry detergent and lye and sealed it back up. Want to know what his name was?
[Shoots Eric Deeds twice, he falls to the ground, dead. Bob walks out from behind the bar towards Deeds' lifeless body]
BobFucking punk. Go out for dinner dressed like you're still in your living room. You wear those big hippity-hoppity clown shoes. You speak to women terribly. You treat them despicably. You hurt harmless dogs that can't defend themselves. I'm tired of you, man. I'm tired of you. You embarrass me.
[Speaking to Nadia]
BobYou know, he would've kept coming back, that's what he would've done. People like this, they take something from you and you let them... and they just act like they keep coming back. And you still owe them something and they never, never change. You can never change their mind.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
NadiaNow you're arguing with me just to argue with me.
BobThere- There are some sins that you commit that you can't come back from, you know. No matter how hard you try, you just can't, you know? It's like the devil is waiting for your body to quit. Because he knows, he knows that he already owns your soul. And then I think maybe, you know, there's no devil. You die, and God he says, "Nah. Nah, you can't come in. You have to leave now. You have to leave and go away and you have to be alone. You have to be alone forever."
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
DottieNever mind. It's okay. I'll get to Europe in another life.