Bob You know he's had some trouble, Marv. Yeah. Like, about 10 years ago, man, he had... He had a problem with the cards.

Eric Deeds Yeah. I didn't know that, Bob.

Bob But he was more of a loan shark back then. And I remember this kid... he was into him for a shitload of money. Hopeless case when it came to the dogs and B-ball. Just degenerate, really. Kind of kid who'd never be able to pay back what he owed.

Eric Deeds It's 1:57, all right?

Bob And then the kid goes to A.C. and he hits up a slot machine for 22 grand. Bam. Who'd have thunk it? It was, like, a fraction more than what he owed Marv.

Eric Deeds Yeah, so? He didn't pay him back and you roughed him up.

Bob No, no. That's not what happened. He paid back Marv, every cent. He was a good guy.

Eric Deeds It's 1:58, all right?

Bob What he didn't account for was Marv skimming off his own stash. Because of his habits and his gambling debts. And this kid coming out of the blue with 22 grand was a- what'd he say? "A viable business opportunity." That's my cousin Marv. So long as nobody knew that he'd paid Marv back off, you know? You see where this is going?

Eric Deeds Yeah, kid had to be ripped off.

Bob No. Kid had to be killed. So nobody'd know he'd paid Marv back off. So that's what we did.

Eric Deeds So you...

Bob Yeah, I did. I shot him in the face, twice.Then I wrapped his head in a towel and stabbed him in the heart so he would bleed out, put him in my bathtub and watched him drain. Then I put him in an oil tank with laundry detergent and lye and sealed it back up. Want to know what his name was?

Bob His name.

Eric Deeds I would not know, Bob.

Bob Yes, you do. This is something you know.

Eric Deeds I wouldn't know that, Bob.

Eric Deeds I know it's 2:00, and you got to open the safe!

Bob Listen to me. His name... was Richie Whelan. Everybody called him Glory Days?

Bob I killed Richie Whelan, all right?

Bob Sure you did.

[Shoots Eric Deeds twice, he falls to the ground, dead. Bob walks out from behind the bar towards Deeds' lifeless body]

Bob Fucking punk. Go out for dinner dressed like you're still in your living room. You wear those big hippity-hoppity clown shoes. You speak to women terribly. You treat them despicably. You hurt harmless dogs that can't defend themselves. I'm tired of you, man. I'm tired of you. You embarrass me.

[Speaking to Nadia]