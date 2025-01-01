Menu
The Drop Movie Quotes

The Drop Movie Quotes

Bob There are some sins that you commit that you can't come back from, you know, no matter how hard you try. You just can't. It's like the devil is waiting for your body to quit. Because he knows, he knows that he already owns your soul. And then I think maybe there's no devil. You die... and God, he says, Nah, nah you can't come in. You have to leave now. You have to leave and go away and you have to be alone. You have to be alone forever.
Detective Torres No one ever sees you coming, do they, Bob?
Bob Fucking punk. Go out to dinner dressed like you're still in you living room! You wear those big hippity-hoppity clown shoes! You speak to women terribly! You treat then despicably! You hurt harmless dogs that can't defend themselves! I'm tired of you man. I'm tired of you. You embarrass me! You know, he would have kept coming back. That's what he would have done. People like this, you let them take something from you, they just act like... and they keep coming back and you still owe them and they never, never change. You can never change their mind!
Nadia Hey... you just... I mean, you just fucking shot him.
Bob Yes, I did. Absolutely. He was going to hurt our dog.
Nadia Bob?
Bob Hum?
Nadia Can I... can I go now?
Bob Yeah, yeah, of course. You can.
Nadia So you... you'll let me go?
Bob Sure, sure. Why not? And, and nobody will ever hurt you again. Okay? This is done. Okay? You got your stuff? Go on now.
Nadia But now... now you'll think I'll talk. I won't talk Bob.
Bob I know you won't.
Nadia I promise. I won't.
Bob Nadia, you can't. Not with these people. They won't...
Nadia Your people Bob.
Bob No, they're not my... I'm not them. And I'm not THIS.
Nadia You just... I mean, you just fucking shot him.
Bob Yes, I did. Absolutely. He was gonna hurt our dog.
Bob Are you doing something desperate? Something we can't clean up this time?
Bob Biggest day in the world tomorrow, I can't get you on the phone.
Cousin Marv Oh yeah, yeah I forgot to tell you, I don't feel good... so I'm not coming in. Call the BarTemps.
Bob I did already. Super Bowl. We always use them.
Cousin Marv So what you need me for?
Bob I don't. But... you're blowing off the biggest tip day of the year.
Cousin Marv What, I work for tips now?
[pauses]
Cousin Marv You ever go to the front of the bar and take a look at the sign on the bar? Whose name is on it? That's my name. 'Cause I used to own it once.
Bob Yeah, you been playing that flute for a long time now.
Cousin Marv And you've been awfully fresh since you got that dog you mistake for a kid.
Bob Marv, you can't redo it. All right? They pressed, you blinked. It's done. It's over. It's been over for a while now.
Cousin Marv Well, I'm not the guy who wasted his entire life waiting for it to start.
Bob I did that?
Cousin Marv At least I had something once. I was respected. I was feared! When I walked into a place, people sat up. They sat up straight. They noticed! What'd you ever have?
Cousin Marv And the fucking bar stool you put that old biddy at! You bought her free drinks and don't you think I know you did it on purpose? That was my stool, and nobody sat on that stool because it was cousin Marv's stool! And that meant something! That meant something!
Bob But it didn't. Ever. It was just a stool.
Bob I shot him in the face, twice. Then I wrapped his head in a towel, and I stabbed him in the chest in his heart, so he would bleed out, and I put him in my bathtub and watched him drain. Then I put him in an oil tank with laundry detergent and lye, and I sealed it back up.
Cousin Marv "Find my money." If we knew where their money was, it would mean we knew who robbed us. Which would mean we were in on it, which means they'd shoot us in the face. These fucking Chechnyans.
Bob Chechens, Marv.
Cousin Marv What?
Bob They're Chechens. They're from Chechnya, but you call them Chechens.
Cousin Marv Yeah, they're from Chechnya.
Bob Yeah, I said that. You don't call people from Ireland Irelandians, do you?
Bob Yeah, Marv thought he was a tough guy. We had a crew once. Back in the day, when we was young, we made a little money but it was never, you know... So a mean crew rolls into town, and, you know... we flinched. That's it. End of the crew.
Nadia But you're still in the life.
Bob Me?
Nadia Yeah.
Bob No. No. No, no, no. No, I just tend the bar.
Eric Deeds I killed Richie Whelan, all right?
Bob Sure you did.
[shoots Eric Deeds]
[last lines]
Nadia Let me go and get my jacket.
Bob Yeah? Sure, great. Great.
Bob [on looking after his new puppy] I mean, it's a huge responsibility, right?
Cousin Marv Well, it's a dog. It's not like some long lost retarded relative shows up at your door in a wheelchair and a colostomy bag hanging out of his ass. Says "I'm yours now. Take care of me." It's not that. It's a dog.
Cousin Marv [to Bob] It's like you're wrapping a piece of meat. Like you've done it a thousand times.
Bob Listen here pal, you can't come walking into people's lives and...
Eric Deeds Listen to me. That is life. That's what it is. People, like me, coming along where you're not looking.
[first lines]
Bob [narrating] There are places in my neighborhood no one ever thinks about. You see them every day and every day you forget about them. These are the places where all the things happen that people are *not* allowed to see. You see, in Brooklyn, money changes hands all night long. It's just not the kind you can deposit in a bank. All that money needs to end up somewhere. They call it a drop bar. A bar the bosses choose randomly each night to be the safe for an entire city. You never know up front when *your* bar becomes the drop bar. You just take all the city's dirtiest money and bag men come and go from all over town and nobody ever sees it coming. Nobody ever sees it going. And then they could tell you to be the drop bar next week. Or maybe even next year.
Bob The point is, you never know. In the meantime, me, I just tend bar. And wait.
Bob Some fuckin' day, Marv.
Cousin Marv Yeah, some fuckin' day!
Nadia He killed a kid named "glory days."
Bob Yeah. I heard that. Yeah, I heard that. Richie Whelan. And... Why?
Nadia I don't know. He's not a big fan of "why," Eric.
Bob It's my dog. You beat him.
Eric Deeds I'll tell the cops you did it.
Bob What do you want?
Eric Deeds It's kinda sunny, right?
Eric Deeds [takes one of Bob's umbrellas and observes it] But you never know, I guess.
[leaves]
Fitz I don't understand a fucking word you're saying. It's like you're speaking Brazilian.
Cousin Marv It's not fucking Brazilian. Brazilians speak Portuguese.
Nadia But you're still in the life.
Bob Me? No. No. No, no, no. I just tend the bar.
Nadia I don't "know him" know him, you know. I know him from around.
Bob You know he's had some trouble, Marv. Yeah. Like, about 10 years ago, man, he had... He had a problem with the cards.
Eric Deeds Yeah. I didn't know that, Bob.
Bob But he was more of a loan shark back then. And I remember this kid... he was into him for a shitload of money. Hopeless case when it came to the dogs and B-ball. Just degenerate, really. Kind of kid who'd never be able to pay back what he owed.
Eric Deeds It's 1:57, all right?
Bob And then the kid goes to A.C. and he hits up a slot machine for 22 grand. Bam. Who'd have thunk it? It was, like, a fraction more than what he owed Marv.
Eric Deeds Yeah, so? He didn't pay him back and you roughed him up.
Bob No, no. That's not what happened. He paid back Marv, every cent. He was a good guy.
Eric Deeds It's 1:58, all right?
Bob What he didn't account for was Marv skimming off his own stash. Because of his habits and his gambling debts. And this kid coming out of the blue with 22 grand was a- what'd he say? "A viable business opportunity." That's my cousin Marv. So long as nobody knew that he'd paid Marv back off, you know? You see where this is going?
Eric Deeds Yeah, kid had to be ripped off.
Bob No. Kid had to be killed. So nobody'd know he'd paid Marv back off. So that's what we did.
Eric Deeds So you...
Bob Yeah.
Eric Deeds ...killed him.
Bob Yeah, I did. I shot him in the face, twice.Then I wrapped his head in a towel and stabbed him in the heart so he would bleed out, put him in my bathtub and watched him drain. Then I put him in an oil tank with laundry detergent and lye and sealed it back up. Want to know what his name was?
Eric Deeds It's 2:00, Bob. It's 2:00.
Bob His name.
Eric Deeds I would not know, Bob.
Bob Yes, you do. This is something you know.
Eric Deeds I wouldn't know that, Bob.
Bob Guess.
Eric Deeds Yeah?
Bob Yeah.
Eric Deeds I know it's 2:00, and you got to open the safe!
Bob Listen to me. His name... was Richie Whelan. Everybody called him Glory Days?
Bob I killed Richie Whelan, all right?
Bob Sure you did.
[Shoots Eric Deeds twice, he falls to the ground, dead. Bob walks out from behind the bar towards Deeds' lifeless body]
Bob Fucking punk. Go out for dinner dressed like you're still in your living room. You wear those big hippity-hoppity clown shoes. You speak to women terribly. You treat them despicably. You hurt harmless dogs that can't defend themselves. I'm tired of you, man. I'm tired of you. You embarrass me.
[Speaking to Nadia]
Bob You know, he would've kept coming back, that's what he would've done. People like this, they take something from you and you let them... and they just act like they keep coming back. And you still owe them something and they never, never change. You can never change their mind.
Nadia Now you're arguing with me just to argue with me.
Dottie Maybe it's time.
Cousin Marv Yeah. Just kill him. Our father. Because it's inconvenient.
Dottie He's dead, Marv.
Cousin Marv So what are all those beeps coming out of the machines... he's hooked up to, and the waves on the screen of the thing? That's life.
Dottie That's electricity, is what that is.
Bob There- There are some sins that you commit that you can't come back from, you know. No matter how hard you try, you just can't, you know? It's like the devil is waiting for your body to quit. Because he knows, he knows that he already owns your soul. And then I think maybe, you know, there's no devil. You die, and God he says, "Nah. Nah, you can't come in. You have to leave now. You have to leave and go away and you have to be alone. You have to be alone forever."
Dottie Never mind. It's okay. I'll get to Europe in another life.
