Judd AltmanWell, strangely, trust is not the first impulse I have when it comes to you.
Phillip AltmanBoner is a man of God now. I see Mom's new tits are present and accounted for
Wade BeaufortStop chasing tens. Bang a four. Bang a five. Look at the gratitude in their face. You be the best part of their year.
Wendy AltmanSo, you are going to sleep with Penny, so you can forgive Quinn, and then get back on the road more traveled, and forget you ever got off.
Paul AltmanDad would have hated this funeral. It's just one of the things I loved about him. He would have been counting the minuets, so that he could go down the hill, turn on the game, and he would have talked about how full of shit everyone was, and didn't really miss him. He would have been wrong. I do miss him.
Judd AltmanWe've come apart there Mom. Could you please close that robe, please. Cover it!
Hillary AltmanThey are just breasts, Judd. The same ones you suckled at.
Judd AltmanNo Mother, those are not the same breasts you nursed us with. Those are... those are... you've got bionic breasts now.
Hillary AltmanYour Father didn't see it that way. He used to like to put his penis...
Judd AltmanI spent my entire life playing it safe, just to avoid being exactly where I am now.
Penny MooreYa know, where you are right now? Right now, you're in a cool rink, on a hot day, listening to a Cindy Lauper classic, under some disco lights. Cut yourself some slack, Judd. Anything can happen. Anything happens all the time.