Let's Be Cops Movie Quotes

Let's Be Cops Movie Quotes

Justin I look like somebody hit me in the face with Lil Wayne.
Ryan I got promoted to sergeant.
Justin You promoted yourself?
Ryan Yeah, I feel like I deserved it.
Ryan We're the law, bitch!
Justin I feel like Danny Glover before he got too old for this shit.
Josie Sorry, we don't serve liars here. Can I get you a cup of bullshit for the road?
Ryan That's what you GET!
Ryan Even the cops think we're cops.
Pupa It means suck balls and cock, you cock sucka.
Justin Life can get confusing, and you lose sight of the person you wanted to be. Sometimes, you have to go through hell and back. To see that the problems you thought were so big in your life, weren't so big after all. And that courage you always wanted, you always had it. You just needed to get in the game. And with hard work, and a little help from a friend, you can become that guy you have always wanted to be.
Ryan [reading a text message thread to try to calm a situation between two fighting women, as DeAndre] "What are you doing?"
Justin [reluctantly sighs, as JaQuandae] "Eating soup, trying to lose some weight and stuff."
Ryan "Girl, you ain't gotta lose shit, 'cause you fine as wine."
Justin "Look, DeAndrae don't be texting me again, okay?"
Ryan [to the women] You see?
Justin "Unless you wanna get them nuts up in my guts."
[the fight ensues and escalates]
