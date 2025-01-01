DennySometimes you make choices in life, and sometimes choices make you.
Mia HallWhat am I gonna do? I am being completely torn in half.
KatYou're going to go to Julliard and play the hell out of your cello. Or, you're not. You're gonna stay with Adam and have lots of amazing adventures. Or you're not. Or maybe tomorrow, the Earth's gonna smash into a meteor, or it's not. Life is this big fat gigantic stinking mess. But that's the beauty of it too. Whatever you do, I support you. Either way, you win. And also either way there's something that you lose. What can I say, baby? True love's a bitch.
DennyOk, this is painful to watch. Look, who knows what time the mail is gonna even be delivered today. Come on you gotta come with us.
KatCome on baby, pretty soon you're gonna be going off to college no matter where you're going. How many snow days are we gonna be able to spend together?
Mia HallAre you guys really using the guilt card right now?
Mia HallIsn't it amazing how life is one thing and then, in an instant it becomes something else. Like here I am, Mia, the girl who thinks about the cello and Adam, and whether I get a stupid letter or not, and just like that...
DennyGuys play music for two reasons. To get laid, and because they got rage. But mostly to get laid.
[first lines]
Mia HallAt the age of 26, Ludwig Beethoven went deaf, ending his career as a successful concert pianist. But determined not to let a little thing like his hearing end his music career, my pal Ludwig became a composer. Turned out the new gig suited him. It's like that old saying, "Life is what happens when you're busy making other plans." Take my dad. When my little brother, Teddy, was born, he quit his band to get a real job. But then he fell in love with teaching. Now he spends his days in the mosh pit that is high school English class. Or my mom, a riot girl who found her calling as a part-time travel agent and a full-time supermom. These days she only moshes with Teddy.
KimSo many people have come to see you I've lost count of them all. There are like 30 people in that waiting room. Some are related to you and some aren't, but... but we're your family. You still have a family, Mia.
[pulls out phone to show picture]
KimLook. This is my favorite picture of you. Ever. You were so happy that day. And no matter what, that's the way I'm always going to remember you.
Nurse Ramirez[the nurse bends down to Mia, unconscious and about to be operated on, and speaks quietly into her ear.]Here's a secret, baby: you control this whole thing. If you live, if you die, it's all up to you. So whatever fight you got in you, you gotta pull it out now.