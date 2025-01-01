Menu
Kinoafisha Films If I Stay If I Stay Movie Quotes

If I Stay Movie Quotes

Mia Hall How come you never written a song about me?
Adam I'm not really good at writing about things that make me happy. If you wanna song you're gonna have to like, cheat on me.
Mia Hall What do I have to do for a whole album?
Adam Come on don't get greedy.
Denny Sometimes you make choices in life, and sometimes choices make you.
Mia Hall What am I gonna do? I am being completely torn in half.
Kat You're going to go to Julliard and play the hell out of your cello. Or, you're not. You're gonna stay with Adam and have lots of amazing adventures. Or you're not. Or maybe tomorrow, the Earth's gonna smash into a meteor, or it's not. Life is this big fat gigantic stinking mess. But that's the beauty of it too. Whatever you do, I support you. Either way, you win. And also either way there's something that you lose. What can I say, baby? True love's a bitch.
Denny Ok, this is painful to watch. Look, who knows what time the mail is gonna even be delivered today. Come on you gotta come with us.
Kat Come on baby, pretty soon you're gonna be going off to college no matter where you're going. How many snow days are we gonna be able to spend together?
Mia Hall Are you guys really using the guilt card right now?
Kat We'll let you pick the music.
Mia Hall And bribery.
Denny Honey, guilt and bribery are the glue that have held parents and teenagers together for generations. Don't fight tradition.
Mia Hall Fine.
Mia Hall I don't know, when he comes offstage I just wanna... lick the side of his face.
Kim Oh... baby.
Mia Hall Isn't it amazing how life is one thing and then, in an instant it becomes something else. Like here I am, Mia, the girl who thinks about the cello and Adam, and whether I get a stupid letter or not, and just like that...
Mia Hall You wrote me a song.
Mia Hall Why do I get this feeling you're about to mess up my entire life?
Adam A little mess never hurt anybody.
[kisses her]
Kat She shouldn't be scared to hang out with those guys, they're us.
Denny Exactly.
Adam Mia?
Mia Hall I WANT IT TO BE OVER!
Denny Guys play music for two reasons. To get laid, and because they got rage. But mostly to get laid.
[first lines]
Mia Hall At the age of 26, Ludwig Beethoven went deaf, ending his career as a successful concert pianist. But determined not to let a little thing like his hearing end his music career, my pal Ludwig became a composer. Turned out the new gig suited him. It's like that old saying, "Life is what happens when you're busy making other plans." Take my dad. When my little brother, Teddy, was born, he quit his band to get a real job. But then he fell in love with teaching. Now he spends his days in the mosh pit that is high school English class. Or my mom, a riot girl who found her calling as a part-time travel agent and a full-time supermom. These days she only moshes with Teddy.
Kat Schooch over, dude.
Mia Hall And then there's me. I thought I knew where I was going. I thought I had it all mapped out. Turns out, I had no idea.
Mia Hall There are two types of people in the world, Kim. Those who like real coffee, and those who like froufrou drinks with ridiculous names.
Kim Um, wow. You know, I'm not ashamed to be a cinnamon-spice chai latte lover. Thank you very much.
Mia Hall Yeah, well, it kind of smells like Christmas threw up in your mug.
Kim Fine by me.
Kat Babe, are you sure it's a bee?
Adam Oh, yeah. We gotta get this stinger out.
Mia Hall No, we're not doing that!
Adam Trust me, this is the only thing I learned in Boy Scouts.
[gently sucks on her hand]
Adam Got it.
[family applause]
Kat Wow.
Willow Way hotter than tweezers.
Henry Stand down, woman, you're already knocked up.
Adam You know, you should get stung more often. I'm sorry to sat that's the furthest we've gotten since our first date.
Adam Your parents seem pretty cool.
Mia Hall So they tell me.
Kim Hey.
Mia Hall Hey.
Kim So many people have come to see you I've lost count of them all. There are like 30 people in that waiting room. Some are related to you and some aren't, but... but we're your family. You still have a family, Mia.
[pulls out phone to show picture]
Kim Look. This is my favorite picture of you. Ever. You were so happy that day. And no matter what, that's the way I'm always going to remember you.
Nurse Ramirez [the nurse bends down to Mia, unconscious and about to be operated on, and speaks quietly into her ear.] Here's a secret, baby: you control this whole thing. If you live, if you die, it's all up to you. So whatever fight you got in you, you gotta pull it out now.
