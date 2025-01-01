Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
McCanick
McCanick Movie Quotes
McCanick Movie Quotes
Simon Weeks
I don't wanna die.
Simon Weeks
What do you want from me?
Eugene 'Mack' McCanick
Something funny, you fat fuck?
Eugene 'Mack' McCanick
Fucking minivans.
Eugene 'Mack' McCanick
It's good you're reading a book.
Floyd Intrator
Oh yeah?
Eugene 'Mack' McCanick
It's good for a kid like you.
Eugene 'Mack' McCanick
Look at them. Car full of fucking suburban soccer kids, I hate them.
Floyd Intrator
It's a ray of sunshine, aren't you? Anything else you don't hate?
Eugene 'Mack' McCanick
Jerry Lewis.
Floyd Intrator
That's random. Jerry Lewis?
Eugene 'Mack' McCanick
Jerry Lewis is not random.
Quinn
Hey, know what a cop should do on his birthday?
Eugene 'Mack' McCanick
What's that?
Quinn
Not get killed.
Eugene 'Mack' McCanick
I hate pawnshops. They're the unwiped assholes of commerce.
