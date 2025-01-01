Menu
Kinoafisha Films McCanick McCanick Movie Quotes

McCanick Movie Quotes

Simon Weeks I don't wanna die.
Simon Weeks What do you want from me?
Eugene 'Mack' McCanick Something funny, you fat fuck?
Eugene 'Mack' McCanick Fucking minivans.
Eugene 'Mack' McCanick It's good you're reading a book.
Floyd Intrator Oh yeah?
Eugene 'Mack' McCanick It's good for a kid like you.
Eugene 'Mack' McCanick Look at them. Car full of fucking suburban soccer kids, I hate them.
Floyd Intrator It's a ray of sunshine, aren't you? Anything else you don't hate?
Eugene 'Mack' McCanick Jerry Lewis.
Floyd Intrator That's random. Jerry Lewis?
Eugene 'Mack' McCanick Jerry Lewis is not random.
Quinn Hey, know what a cop should do on his birthday?
Eugene 'Mack' McCanick What's that?
Quinn Not get killed.
Eugene 'Mack' McCanick I hate pawnshops. They're the unwiped assholes of commerce.
