Kinoafisha Films A Most Violent Year A Most Violent Year Movie Quotes

Abel Morales When it feels scary to jump, that is exactly when you jump, otherwise you end up staying in the same place your whole life, and that I can't do.
Abel Morales You should know that I have always taken the path that is most right. The result is never in question for me. Just what path do you take to get there, and there is always one that is most right. And that is what this is.
Anna Morales This is one probably you're gonna regret.
Lawrence Excuse me?
Anna Morales My husband's an honorable man. We are not who you think we are.
Lawrence I think I knew your father.
Anna Morales Good for you.
Anna Morales My husband is not my father. Not even close. So if I were you, I would start treating us with a little more respect or I guarantee he will make it his mission in life to ruin you.
[Lawrence turns his head and grins sarcastically]
Anna Morales This was very disrespectful.
Julian I feel... Vulnerable.
Abel Morales Good... Because you are vulnerable. We all are.
Anna Morales You're not gonna like what will happen once I get involved.
Anna Morales I told you. I wasn't gonna continue to stand around and let these people come and get me and my children. Unlike you, who seems to be completely comfortable just standing around like some fucking pussy, I decided to do something about it.
Julian What is that supposed to mean?
Abel Morales I know what you wanted, I know. But you have to forget that now.
Julian You gave me a good chance, you gave me a good chance, correct?
Abel Morales Yes
Julian You gave me a better chance than i deserved, right?
Abel Morales No. You looking backwards. Look forward. its the only thing you can control. Julian?
Julian Please, take care of my family.
Anna Morales You're at war here.
Abel Morales What is that?
Anna Morales It's a gun. It's a fu-cking gun.
