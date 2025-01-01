Abel MoralesWhen it feels scary to jump, that is exactly when you jump, otherwise you end up staying in the same place your whole life, and that I can't do.
Abel MoralesYou should know that I have always taken the path that is most right. The result is never in question for me. Just what path do you take to get there, and there is always one that is most right. And that is what this is.
Anna MoralesYou're not gonna like what will happen once I get involved.
Anna MoralesI told you. I wasn't gonna continue to stand around and let these people come and get me and my children. Unlike you, who seems to be completely comfortable just standing around like some fucking pussy, I decided to do something about it.