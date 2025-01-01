EmmetYou don't have to be the bad guy. You are the most talented, most interesting, and most extraordinary person in the universe. And you are capable of amazing things. Because you are the Special. And so am I. And so is everyone. The prophecy is made up, but it's also true. It's about all of us. Right now, it's about you. And you... still... can change everything.
VitruviusTo prove that you have the unlocked potential to be a Master Builder.
[Vitruvius and Wyldstyle make chanting noises around Emmet, followed by a big flash of light]
Emmet[floating in space]Whoa, are we inside my brain right now? It's big. I must be smart.
VitruviusI'm not hearing a whole lot of activity in here.
LucyI don't think he's ever had an original thought... in his life.
Emmet[chuckles]That's not true. For instance, one time I wanted a bunch of my friends over to watch TV, not unlike this TV that just showed up magically. And not everybody can fit on my one couch, and I thought to myself, well, what if there's such a thing as a bunkbed but as a couch? Introducing the double decker couch! So everyone could watch TV together and be buddies!
LucyThat's literally the dumbest thing I ever heard.
VitruviusPlease, Wyldstyle, let me handle this. That idea is just the worst.
EmmetHey, uh, listen. Do you think you can explain to me why I'm dressed like this? And what those big words in the sky were all about? And, like, where we are... in time?
LucyYour home, Bricksburgh, is one of many realms in the universe. There's also this one, Pirates Cove, Knights Club, Vikings Landing, Clown Town, and a bunch of others we don't even mention. Lord Business, or as you think you know him, President Business, stole the Kragle, the most powerful object in the universe...
[in slow dreamy voice]
Lucy... blah, blah, blah. Proper name. Place name. Backstory stuff...
BatmanI don't mean to spoil the party, but does anyone else notice we're stuck in the middle of the ocean on this couch? I mean it's not like a like a big gigantic ship is just gonna come out of nowhere and save us MY GOSH.
EmmetThat's the signal, but the shield is still up.
VitruviusOne day, a talented lass or fellow, a special one with face of yellow, will make the Piece of Resistance found from its hiding refuge underground, and with a noble army at the helm, this Master Builder will thwart the Kragle and save the realm, and be the greatest, most interesting, most important person of all times. All this is true because it rhymes.
President BusinessHi, I'm President Business, president of the Octan corporation and the world. Let's take extra care to follow the instructions or you'll be put to sleep, and don't forget Taco Tuesday's coming next week.
Vitruvius...The 2002 NBA All Stars and Wonder Woman. You have traveled far to be here for a moment of great import. We have learned that Lord Business plans to unleash a fully-weaponized Kragle on Taco Tuesday to end the world as we know it.
[the crowd gets restless]
VitruviusPlease calm yourselves Green Ninja, Milhouse, Nice Vampire, Michelangelo, Michelangelo, and Cleopatra. There is yet one hope. The Special has arisen.
BennyThat's okay, I didn't really wanna build a spaceship. Anyway, that's cool.
[kicks his half built spaceship and it falls apart]
EmmetPresident Business is going to end the world? But he's such a good guy! And Octan, they make good stuff: music, dairy products, coffee, TV shows, surveillance systems, all history books, voting machines... wait a minute!
VitruviusI did. I am Ghost Vitruvius. Oooooh. Emmet, you didn't let me finish earlier because I died. The reason I made up the prophecy was because I knew that whoever found the piece could become the special. Because the only thing anyone needs to be special is to believe that you can be. I know that sounds like a cat poster but it's true. Look at what you did when you believed you were special. You just need to believe it some more.
EmmetBut how could I just decide to believe that I'm special when I'm not?
VitruviusBecause the world depends on it. Ooooohh.
VitruviusMasterBuilders spend years training themselves to clear their minds enough to have even a fleeting glimpse of The Man Upstairs and yet, your mind is already so prodigiously empty that there is nothing in it to clear away in the first place. With proper training you could become a great MasterBuilder.
VitruviusMy sweet Emmet, come closer. You must know something about the prophecy.
EmmetI know. I'm doing my best but... I don't-I don't.
EmmetWildstyle, you're such an amazing person. And, you know, if Batman can't see that then he's just , well, he's just as blind as a guy whose eyes stopped working.
President BusinessHey, not so special anymore, huh? Well guess what? No one ever told me I was special! I never got a trophy just for showing up! I'm not some special little snowflake! No! But as unspecial as I am, you are a thousand-billion times more unspecial than me!
President Business[after putting the Kragle with the Piece of Resistance]Emmet... thank you. And I just want you to know from the bottom of my heart, from this moment forward, I solemnly promise that I will never-
[the Kragle explodes]
BatmanWhat're you losers talking about? Thought I'd help you guys out. Left the weird cat thing to stall.