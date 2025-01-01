Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Lego Movie The Lego Movie Movie Quotes

The Lego Movie Movie Quotes

Batman [while under attack] To the Batmobile!
[the Bad Guys shoot at the Batmobile, blowing it up]
Batman Dang it...
Wonder Woman To the Invisible Jet!
[the Bad Guys shoot at an empty space next to the Batmobile, causing an explosion]
Wonder Woman Dang it...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Duplo We are from the planet Duplo, and we're here to destroy you.
Emmet Oh, man.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Batman I only work in black and sometimes very, very dark grey.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Robot [At the Octan loading bay] Who are you here to see?
Batman I'm here to see... your butt!
Robot Is that a last name Butt, first name Your...?
Robot [Batman throws a Batarang at the Robot decapitating him] Oh, my gosh!
[Batman and Benny laugh then Batman throws another Batarangs at the gate button but fails to hit it]
Batman Pow!
[he throws another which still doesn't hit it]
Batman Wham!
[he throws another and misses again]
Batman Kezap!
[he then repeatedly throws the Batarangs until it finally hits the button making it go green]
Batman First try!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Batman [to Lucy] If this relationship is going to work out between us I need to feel free to party with a bunch of strangers whenever I feel like it. I will text you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Green Lantern Don't worry, Superman, I'll get you out of there!
Superman [covered in gum] No, don't!
Green Lantern Oh, my gosh, my hands are stuck. My legs are stuck as well.
Superman I super hate you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emmet Uh, guys? We're about to crash into the sun.
Batman Yeah, but it's gonna look really cool.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emmet You don't have to be the bad guy. You are the most talented, most interesting, and most extraordinary person in the universe. And you are capable of amazing things. Because you are the Special. And so am I. And so is everyone. The prophecy is made up, but it's also true. It's about all of us. Right now, it's about you. And you... still... can change everything.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vitruvius We are entering your mind...
Emmet What?
Vitruvius To prove that you have the unlocked potential to be a Master Builder.
[Vitruvius and Wyldstyle make chanting noises around Emmet, followed by a big flash of light]
Emmet [floating in space] Whoa, are we inside my brain right now? It's big. I must be smart.
Vitruvius I'm not hearing a whole lot of activity in here.
Lucy I don't think he's ever had an original thought... in his life.
Emmet [chuckles] That's not true. For instance, one time I wanted a bunch of my friends over to watch TV, not unlike this TV that just showed up magically. And not everybody can fit on my one couch, and I thought to myself, well, what if there's such a thing as a bunkbed but as a couch? Introducing the double decker couch! So everyone could watch TV together and be buddies!
Lucy That's literally the dumbest thing I ever heard.
Vitruvius Please, Wyldstyle, let me handle this. That idea is just the worst.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bad Cop Darn, darn, darn, darny-darn!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emmet Hey, uh, listen. Do you think you can explain to me why I'm dressed like this? And what those big words in the sky were all about? And, like, where we are... in time?
Lucy Your home, Bricksburgh, is one of many realms in the universe. There's also this one, Pirates Cove, Knights Club, Vikings Landing, Clown Town, and a bunch of others we don't even mention. Lord Business, or as you think you know him, President Business, stole the Kragle, the most powerful object in the universe...
[in slow dreamy voice]
Lucy ... blah, blah, blah. Proper name. Place name. Backstory stuff...
Emmet Mmm-hmmm
Lucy [in normal voice] ... is the Special. The Special...
[in slow dreamy voice]
Lucy ... I'm so pretty. I like you. But I'm angry with you for some reason...
Emmet Mmm-hmmm
Lucy [in normal voice] ... put the Piece of Resistance onto the Kragle and disarm it forever!
Emmet Great. I think I got it. But just in case... tell me the whole thing again, I wasn't listening.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bad Cop Playing dumb, Masterbuilder?
Emmet No! I- Masterbuilder?
Bad Cop Oh, so you've never heard of the prophecy?
Emmet No, I...
Bad Cop Or the Special?
Emmet No! No, I...
Bad Cop You're a liar!
[Starts kicking and wrestling a chair]
Emmet Look, um... I watch a lot of cop shows on TV... isn't there supposed to be a-... Isn't there supposed to be a good cop?
Bad Cop [Body slams chair and then throws it across the room] Oh yes, but we're not done yet.
[Face changes to the cheerful Good Cop]
Bad Cop Hi, buddy! I'm your friendly neighborhood police officer! Would you like a glass of water?
[Sets cup of water on table]
Emmet Yeah.
[reaches for cup]
Emmet Yeah, actually...
Bad Cop [face changes back to Bad Cop] Too bad.
[Knocks cup off the table]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Batman I don't mean to spoil the party, but does anyone else notice we're stuck in the middle of the ocean on this couch? I mean it's not like a like a big gigantic ship is just gonna come out of nowhere and save us MY GOSH.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emmet That's the signal, but the shield is still up.
Batman Then I guess we'll just have to wing it.
[Beat]
Batman That's a bat pun.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emmet [while driving] I wanna go home!
[a house lands in the middle of the roadway and Emmet crashes into it]
Emmet That's not what I meant!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[to Lord Business]
Vitruvius One day, a talented lass or fellow, a special one with face of yellow, will make the Piece of Resistance found from its hiding refuge underground, and with a noble army at the helm, this Master Builder will thwart the Kragle and save the realm, and be the greatest, most interesting, most important person of all times. All this is true because it rhymes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
President Business All I'm asking for is total perfection.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Benny Disable the shield! Come on! You are undermining me!
Computer Which phrase would you like me to underline?
Benny Disable the shield!
Metalbeard Let me try.
[to the computer]
Metalbeard Be ye disabling of yond shield.
Computer Disabling shield.
Benny What?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lucy [to Emmet] Come with me if you want to not die.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lucy [about Batman's song] This is real music, Emmet. Batman's a true artist. Dark. Brooding.
Emmet Hey, I can be dark and brooding too - Guys, look, a rainbow!
[Suddenly Emmet notices something ahead]
Emmet Guys, look, a rainbow!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emmet [to the Master Builders] I have no experience fighting, leading or making plans. It's going to be really hard, but I...
Metalbeard [Gets up from his seat, yelling] Really hard?
[Looming over Emmet]
Metalbeard WIPING YER BUM WITH A HOOK FOR A HAND IS REALLY HARD! THIS BE IMPOSSIBLE!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Abraham Lincoln A house divided against itself... would be better than this!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lucy [President Business demands the Piece de Resistance which Emmet has] We'd rather he die than give it to you.
Emmet I... would not rather he died.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Benny Spaceship!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Man Upstairs You know the rules, this isn't a toy!
Finn Um... it kind of is.
The Man Upstairs No, actually it's a highly sophisticated inter-locking brick system.
Finn But we bought it at the toy store.
The Man Upstairs We did, but the way I'm using it makes it an adult thing.
Finn The box for this one said "Ages 8 to 14"!
The Man Upstairs That's a suggestion. They have to put that on there.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emmet I'm just gonna come right out, I have no idea what's going on or what this place is at all.
Unikitty Hi! I am Princess Unikitty, and I welcome you all to Cloud Cuckoo Land!
Emmet So there are no signs on anything. How does anyone know what not to do?
Unikitty Here in Cloud Cuckoo Land, there are no rules: There's no government, no baby sitters, no bedtimes, no frowny faces, no bushy mustaches, and no negativity of any kind.
Lucy You just said the word "no" like a thousand times.
Unikitty And there's also no consistency.
Batman [the clown and the lizard man are dancing around him] I hate this place.
Unikitty Any idea is a good idea except the non-happy ones. Those we push down deep inside where you'll never, ever, ever, EVER find them!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lucy Today will not be known as Taco Tuesday. It will be known as freedom Friday, but still on a Tuesday!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Metalbeard [describing President Business' office] ... Guarded by a robot army and secondary measures of every kind imaginable. Lasers, sharks, laser sharks, overbearing assistants...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Vitruvius He's coming. Cover your butt.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
President Business Hi, I'm President Business, president of the Octan corporation and the world. Let's take extra care to follow the instructions or you'll be put to sleep, and don't forget Taco Tuesday's coming next week.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Batman [about Cloud Cukoo Land] I hate this place.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
President Business Hi, I'm President Business, president of the Octan corporation and the world. Let's take extra care to follow the instructions,
President Business [Whispering] or you'll be put to sleep.
President Business And don't forget Taco Tuesday's coming next week! That's the day every rule-following citizen gets a free taco and my love. Have a great day, everybody!
Emmet You have a great day too, President Business. Man, he's such a cool guy. I always wanna hear more of what...
Emmet [Realized about Business] Wait, did he say "put to sleep"?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vitruvius My fellow Master Builders. Including but not limited to Robin Hood, Mermaid Lady, Gandalf, Swamp Creature, 1980s Something Space Guy...
Benny Hello.
Vitruvius ...The 2002 NBA All Stars and Wonder Woman. You have traveled far to be here for a moment of great import. We have learned that Lord Business plans to unleash a fully-weaponized Kragle on Taco Tuesday to end the world as we know it.
[the crowd gets restless]
Vitruvius Please calm yourselves Green Ninja, Milhouse, Nice Vampire, Michelangelo, Michelangelo, and Cleopatra. There is yet one hope. The Special has arisen.
Gandalf Have the young man step forward.
Vitruvius As you wish, Dubbledore.
Gandalf I'm Gandalf!
Dumbledore It's pronounced Dumbledore.
Vitruvius Dubbledore?
Dumbledore No, Dumbledore.
Vitruvius I thought you said Dubbledore.
Gandalf Vitruvius!
Vitruvius Ah, we gotta write all that down 'cause I'm not gonna remember any of it, but here we go. The Special will now give an eloquent speech.
[to Emmet]
Vitruvius Go ahead man, you got this.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Unikitty So why did you come back?
Metalbeard This be-doubled land couch. I watched Lord Business' forces completely overlook it. Which means we need more ideas like it!
Emmet Oh, thank you.
Metalbeard Ideas so dumb and bad that no one would ever think they could possibly be useful.
Emmet Oh. Thank you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emmet Isn't there a good cop?
Bad Cop [Changes to good cop] Hi buddy! Want a cup of water?
Emmet Yeah, actually.
Bad Cop [Changes back to bad cop]
[Smacks water away]
Bad Cop Too bad!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Benny [suddenly appears] Hey, I'm Ben! But you can call me Benny! And I can build a spaceship. Watch this.
[starts building a spaceship]
Benny Spaceship! Spaceship! Spaceship! Spaceship! Spaceship!
Lucy No! You can't. The skies are surrounded.
Benny That's okay, I didn't really wanna build a spaceship. Anyway, that's cool.
[kicks his half built spaceship and it falls apart]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emmet President Business is going to end the world? But he's such a good guy! And Octan, they make good stuff: music, dairy products, coffee, TV shows, surveillance systems, all history books, voting machines... wait a minute!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vitruvius Emmet...
Emmet Who said that?
Vitruvius I did. I am Ghost Vitruvius. Oooooh. Emmet, you didn't let me finish earlier because I died. The reason I made up the prophecy was because I knew that whoever found the piece could become the special. Because the only thing anyone needs to be special is to believe that you can be. I know that sounds like a cat poster but it's true. Look at what you did when you believed you were special. You just need to believe it some more.
Emmet But how could I just decide to believe that I'm special when I'm not?
Vitruvius Because the world depends on it. Ooooohh.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vitruvius Are you ready?
Emmet Yes, I am, I think.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[after Batman flies in and saves them]
Batman Relax, everybody, I'm here.
Emmet Batman!
[to Lucy]
Batman What's up, babe?
Lucy Babe!
Emmet What?
Lucy Oh, sorry.
[to Batman]
Lucy Batman, this is Emmet.
[to Emmet]
Lucy Emmet, this is my boyfriend. Batman.
Batman I'm Batman.
Emmet That's your boyfriend?
[Batman swerves his aircraft to avoid getting hit by Bad Cop as he chases after them]
Emmet Batman, huh? Where did you guys meet?
Lucy It's actually a funny story. Right, Bat...?
[she turns to see Batman has disappeared]
Bad Cop There he is!
Batman Police to meet you, Bad Cop.
[Bad Cop sees Batman has landed on his vehicle]
Bad Cop Batman! The pleasure is all mine!
[Bad Cop punches Batman, then they start fighting on top of Bad Cop's vehicle]
Batman Guess what, you big dumb baby? Your car is a baby carriage.
[Batman transforms Bad Cop's vehicle into a baby carriage and it starts plummeting to the ground]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vitruvius I liked Emmett before it was cool.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bad Cop You were found at the construction site convulsing with a strange piece.
Emmet That's disgusting!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
TV Presenter Tonight on "Where Are My Pants?"...
"Where are my pants?" guy Honey? Where are my paaaaaaaants?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shaq Y'all ready for this?
Shaq Oh no! They were ready for that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Unikitty Business, business, business. Numbers. Is this thing working?
Robot Yes.
Unikitty Yeah!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vitruvius Emmet, you had a vision.
Emmet I did?
Vitruvius MasterBuilders spend years training themselves to clear their minds enough to have even a fleeting glimpse of The Man Upstairs and yet, your mind is already so prodigiously empty that there is nothing in it to clear away in the first place. With proper training you could become a great MasterBuilder.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vitruvius My sweet Emmet, come closer. You must know something about the prophecy.
Emmet I know. I'm doing my best but... I don't-I don't.
Vitruvius The prophecy... I made it up.
Emmet What?
Vitruvius I made it up. It's not true.
Emmet But that means I'm just... I'm not the special?
Vitruvius You must listen. What I'm about to tell you will change the course of history...
[Dramatic pause. Then Vitruvius dies]
Vitruvius Blargh.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bad Cop Get off my train.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Batman Bruce Wayne? Uh... who's that? Sounds like a cool guy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Batman This is not how Batman dies.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vitruvius These mechanical birds will get our message out. They will go to an internet cafe and e-mail the remaining Master Builders, who will meet us in the secret realm of Cloud Cuckoo Land.
[haphazardly throws the birds out of the window]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Unikitty Marry a marshmallow.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emmet I think I heard a whoosh.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emmet Oh my G-O-S-H!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Batman Guess what, you big dumb baby? Your car is a baby carriage.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emmet Ahhhh! I wanna go home!
Emmet This is not what I meant!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emmet Wildstyle, you're such an amazing person. And, you know, if Batman can't see that then he's just , well, he's just as blind as a guy whose eyes stopped working.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
President Business Hey, not so special anymore, huh? Well guess what? No one ever told me I was special! I never got a trophy just for showing up! I'm not some special little snowflake! No! But as unspecial as I am, you are a thousand-billion times more unspecial than me!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Unikitty You need to be more friendly!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Batman First try.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Unikitty [to Metalbeard] So why did you come back?
Metalbeard This be doubled land couch. I watched Lord Business' forces completely overlook it. Which means we need more ideas like it!
Emmet Oh, thank you.
Metalbeard Ideas so dumb and bad that no one would ever think they could possibly be useful.
Emmet [Disappointed] Oh. Thank you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
President Business [after putting the Kragle with the Piece of Resistance] Emmet... thank you. And I just want you to know from the bottom of my heart, from this moment forward, I solemnly promise that I will never-
[the Kragle explodes]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Superman Can't get much worse than this.
Green Lantern Uh, hello, neighbor.
Superman Oh, no.
Green Lantern It's Green Lantern. Oh my gosh, we're roommates. How crazy is that?
Superman Does anyone have some kryptonite that they can give me?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emmet [to Metalbeard] Who are you?
Metalbeard The name be Metalbeard. And I'll tell you my tale of woe.
Vitruvius Oh, great, here we go again.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
President Business [after putting the Kragle with the Piece of Resistance] Emmet... thank you. And I just want you to know from the bottom of my heart, from this moment foward, I solemnly promise that I will never-
[the Kragle explodes]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Batman What're you losers talking about? Thought I'd help you guys out. Left the weird cat thing to stall.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
President Business It's not personal, just business... Lord Business.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Benny Hi! I'm Ben, but you can call me Benny, and I can build a Spaceship! Watch!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emmet Unikitty, you're supposed to follow the instructions, remember?
Unikitty Sorry.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Statue of Liberty [in French] Bonjour.
Superman [to the Statue] Girl, what are you doing right now?
Green Lantern Hey, Superman!
Superman Oh, hey. What's up?
Green Lantern Lantern. Green Lantern.
Superman Yeah, yeah.
Green Lantern You wanna sit together at the meeting?
Superman Um... I have to- I have to go back to Krypton.
[Superman flies away]
Green Lantern [Exits] Didn't- Didn't Krypton blow up?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Superman Can't move!
Green Lantern Don't worry, Superman! I'll get you outta there!
Superman No! Don't...
Green Lantern Ahh! Oh my gosh, my hands are stuck. My legs are stuck as well.
Superman I super hate you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bad Cop [after he shows to have joined Emmet's side] I hope there's still some "good cop" in me.
Good Cop [Spins his head around to where Good Cop's face was and draws a hackneyed smiley face on it] Yay!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lucy And, by the way, I have a boyfriend.
Emmet Uh, I'm not sure exactly why you'd bring that up.
Lucy It's super serious. You do not want to mess with him.
Emmet Okay.
Lucy So don't get any ideas.
Emmet I never have any ideas.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Metalbeard [after Benny tries to disable the shields several times with no luck] Let me try.
[to computer]
Metalbeard Be ye disabling of yon shields?
Computer Disabling shields.
Benny What?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Unikitty Your fellow Master Builders are gathered in the Dog.
Emmet The what?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Wyldstyle and Emmet are about to enter a saloon in "The Old West" to look for Vitruvius]
Lucy All you have to do is blend in, and act like you belong here.
Emmet Aw, perfect!
[Emmet bursts in, jumping around and speaking in a bad Southern drawl]
Emmet Well, HOWDY! I'm a cowboy! Bang-bang, bang-bang-bang!
[everyone in the saloon stares at him]
Emmet Shoot-shoot-shoot, bullet-bullet-gun! Zap-zap-zap-pow, zap-pow!
[Wyldstyle drags him back outside]
Emmet What are they looking at?
Lucy I-I-I made a mistake. You should just be still. Act like a stool... wait!
Emmet [bursts in again] Howdy, guys!
Lucy Quiet. Nope, stools don't talk...
Emmet [bends over and jumps around again] Don't sit on me!
Lucy [dragging Emmet back outside again] Stools don't talk... okay, sssh. Let me show you how it's done.
[Wyldstyle enters the saloon with Emmet in tow, holding a fan to her face. Then, she spits into a nearby spittoon]
Cowboy Whatta lady!
[the saloon patrons go back to their business]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emmet Brickowski Whoa whoa whoa. Hey, I didn't draw that. Is that me exploding?
Vitruvius Uh, I didn't mention that earlier? When you reunite the piece with the Kragle it might explode?
Emmet Brickowski No, but it might not, right?
Vitruvius [beat] Sure, sure sure. Let's go with that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
President Business What is going on? Just stop building that stuff! Just stop it!
[as they fly over Bricksburg]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
President Business Go ahead and finish the job.
Bad Cop Of course, sir.
Good Cop [switches] No, I don't want to!
Bad Cop [switches] You have to!
Good Cop [switches] I don't want to!
Bad Cop [switches] Will you please be quiet?
Good Cop [switches] I can't!
Bad Cop [switches] You must!
Good Cop [switches] But they...
Bad Cop [switches] Shut it!
Good Cop [switches] It's not nice!
Bad Cop [switches] It's your job!
Good Cop [switches] I can't do it! They're innocent!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Batman What... the heck... is that?
Emmet It's a double Decker couch, which seemed like a good idea at the time, but I now realize it's not super helpful. But it does, you know, it has cup holders, seats flip up with coolers underneath.
Batman You are so disappointing on so many levels.
Vitruvius Why are my pants cold and wet?
Lucy Ew.
Vitruvius Uh...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bad Cop President Business. I have him right here, sir. Yes, we've told him he'll live so he doesn't try to escape. But... we're lying to him.
Emmet Brickowski No wait, what did he just say?
Robot Hold still.
Emmet Brickowski There's obviously been a mix up here! You've got the wrong.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Good Cop Hi, everybody! How is the melting going?
[switches to Bad Cop]
Bad Cop Hey, hey, hey, HEY! Red alert! I need everyone, repeat 'everyone' to go after the special!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Ivan Semyonov. Pervyy potseluy
Ivan Semyonov. Pervyy potseluy
2025, Russia, Comedy
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Atel-Matel
Atel-Matel
2025, Russia, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Never Let Go
Never Let Go
2024, USA, Horror, Thriller
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more