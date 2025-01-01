Robot [At the Octan loading bay] Who are you here to see?

Batman I'm here to see... your butt!

Robot Is that a last name Butt, first name Your...?

Robot [Batman throws a Batarang at the Robot decapitating him] Oh, my gosh!

[Batman and Benny laugh then Batman throws another Batarangs at the gate button but fails to hit it]

[he throws another which still doesn't hit it]

[he throws another and misses again]

[he then repeatedly throws the Batarangs until it finally hits the button making it go green]