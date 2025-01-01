Menu
Bad Country Movie Quotes

Bud Carter Saint Augustine once wrote, "hate is like drinking poison and hoping the other guy dies."
Title Card In the spring of 1983 a single arrest led a cop to an informant in southern Louisiana. Together they brought down a criminal empire.
Bud Carter Cops got rules, criminals don't. And if you up and cross that line, it just might cost you your life. Welcome to Dixie.
Morris Look, the less you know, the better off you are.
Watkins Okay. Then the less information I give you, the better I feel.
[first lines]
Bud Carter [voice over] South Louisiana in the 1980s was a different kind of time and place. Some called it lawless. But it wasn't. Others said we just got a certain way of doing things down here. But it ain't that either. Instead, I call it what it was. Hell with the lid off.
Lutin Adams You live by the brand you die by the brand
Catfish Stanton [shoots a Libyan gunrunner] Fuck you sand ni**er
[last lines]
Bud Carter [to an in-custody Lutin Adams] Wanna cup of coffee?
Morris I just need a favor.
Watkins It's not a favor, it's a felony!
John Nokes [on those marked for assassination] If I'm number two on this list... who the fuck is number one?
[Jesse nods towards Bud]
