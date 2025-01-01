Bud CarterSaint Augustine once wrote, "hate is like drinking poison and hoping the other guy dies."
Title CardIn the spring of 1983 a single arrest led a cop to an informant in southern Louisiana. Together they brought down a criminal empire.
Bud CarterCops got rules, criminals don't. And if you up and cross that line, it just might cost you your life. Welcome to Dixie.
MorrisLook, the less you know, the better off you are.
WatkinsOkay. Then the less information I give you, the better I feel.
[first lines]
Bud Carter[voice over]South Louisiana in the 1980s was a different kind of time and place. Some called it lawless. But it wasn't. Others said we just got a certain way of doing things down here. But it ain't that either. Instead, I call it what it was. Hell with the lid off.