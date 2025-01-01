Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Nobody's Daughter Haewon
Nobody's Daughter Haewon Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Similar
Quotes
Jungwon
Be good to your woman.
Seongjun
I'm trying, but it's hard.
Jungwon
Still, it's worth it. It's worth the most.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Haewon
You can't do everything you want to in life!
Seongjun
I'm not trying to do everything. All I did was love you!
Haewon
No! You didn't think of me.
Seongjun
Don't say that.
Haewon
It's too hard! People can't take it if it gets too hard! No one can take it. Isn't it hard for you?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Seongjun
I won't leave anything behind.
Haewon
I think the same way.
Seongjun
Right. No, I'll leave at least 3 things. My child, my films... and people's memories of me?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Seongjun
In time, everything will pass.
Haewon
Sir?
Seongjun
What?
Haewon
Nothing's a secret. No such thing as a secret. You know? Everyone eventually finds out.
Seongjun
Then what?
Haewon
Death resolves all.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Seongjun
Do you... really love me? I love you so much.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Haewon
You're still here?
Seongjun
I don't want to go. I really don't. I... can't do anything without you. I'm nothing without you.
Haewon
Please don't cry.
Seongjun
Why? Can't we love each other? Why do you make it so hard for us?
Haewon
Wait just a bit.
Seongjun
What?
Haewon
Wait a little longer. It'll all be better.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Haewon
Waking up, I realized he was the nice, old man from before.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Kim Ee-seong
Kim Eui-sung
Sun-kyun Lee
Eun-chae Jung
