Kinoafisha Films Nobody's Daughter Haewon Nobody's Daughter Haewon Movie Quotes

Jungwon Be good to your woman.
Seongjun I'm trying, but it's hard.
Jungwon Still, it's worth it. It's worth the most.
Haewon You can't do everything you want to in life!
Seongjun I'm not trying to do everything. All I did was love you!
Haewon No! You didn't think of me.
Seongjun Don't say that.
Haewon It's too hard! People can't take it if it gets too hard! No one can take it. Isn't it hard for you?
Seongjun I won't leave anything behind.
Haewon I think the same way.
Seongjun Right. No, I'll leave at least 3 things. My child, my films... and people's memories of me?
Seongjun In time, everything will pass.
Haewon Sir?
Seongjun What?
Haewon Nothing's a secret. No such thing as a secret. You know? Everyone eventually finds out.
Seongjun Then what?
Haewon Death resolves all.
Seongjun Do you... really love me? I love you so much.
Haewon You're still here?
Seongjun I don't want to go. I really don't. I... can't do anything without you. I'm nothing without you.
Haewon Please don't cry.
Seongjun Why? Can't we love each other? Why do you make it so hard for us?
Haewon Wait just a bit.
Seongjun What?
Haewon Wait a little longer. It'll all be better.
Haewon Waking up, I realized he was the nice, old man from before.
Kim Ee-seong
Kim Eui-sung
Sun-kyun Lee
Eun-chae Jung
