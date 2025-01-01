Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Lines of Wellington
Lines of Wellington Movie Quotes
Lines of Wellington Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Similar
Quotes
Bordalo
There is no need to be disgusted. Death doesn't stick.
[picking a pair of boots from a dead soldier]
Bordalo
[subtitled version]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Adriano Luz
Now Playing
New Releases
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Ivan Semyonov. Pervyy potseluy
2025, Russia, Comedy
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Atel-Matel
2025, Russia, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Never Let Go
2024, USA, Horror, Thriller
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree