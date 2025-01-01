Menu
TPB AFK Movie Quotes

TPB AFK Movie Quotes

One of the lawyers How did you meet Fredrik and Gottfrid?
Peter Sunde I don't remember, but I assume it was in a chat room on the internet.
One of the lawyers When was the first time you met IRL?
Peter Sunde We don't use the expression IRL. We say AFK. But that's another issue. But, I don't remember that either.
Tomas Norström - District Court Judge Got to know each other IRL? What is that?
One of the lawyers In Real Life.
Peter Sunde We don't like that expression. We say AFK - Away From Keyboard. We think that the internet is for real.
Professor Roger Wallis I support copyright, but only if it has a function of encouraging creativity, or economic incitement, or is an incentive to create. Not the way copyright is developing now, as a huge control mechanism for people who sit on large swathes of rights.
Monique Wadstead - Hollywood's Lawyer The pirate movement's idea to fight for free file sharing just isn't accepted anymore. It was just a little fad. I never thought it would survive.
