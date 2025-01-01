One of the lawyersHow did you meet Fredrik and Gottfrid?
Peter SundeI don't remember, but I assume it was in a chat room on the internet.
One of the lawyersWhen was the first time you met IRL?
Peter SundeWe don't use the expression IRL. We say AFK. But that's another issue. But, I don't remember that either.
Tomas Norström - District Court JudgeGot to know each other IRL? What is that?
One of the lawyersIn Real Life.
Peter SundeWe don't like that expression. We say AFK - Away From Keyboard. We think that the internet is for real.
Professor Roger WallisI support copyright, but only if it has a function of encouraging creativity, or economic incitement, or is an incentive to create. Not the way copyright is developing now, as a huge control mechanism for people who sit on large swathes of rights.
Monique Wadstead - Hollywood's LawyerThe pirate movement's idea to fight for free file sharing just isn't accepted anymore. It was just a little fad. I never thought it would survive.