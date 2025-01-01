One of the lawyers How did you meet Fredrik and Gottfrid?

Peter Sunde I don't remember, but I assume it was in a chat room on the internet.

One of the lawyers When was the first time you met IRL?

Peter Sunde We don't use the expression IRL. We say AFK. But that's another issue. But, I don't remember that either.

Tomas Norström - District Court Judge Got to know each other IRL? What is that?

One of the lawyers In Real Life.