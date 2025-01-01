Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Call Girl Call Girl Movie Quotes

Call Girl Movie Quotes

Iris You've got a groovy moped.
Tompa Thanks.
Iris Can I have a ciggy?
Sonja Hansson Where're you off to?
Svante Don't know. Nowhere.
Sonja Hansson Can we come?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kurt Nygren Thought you were the press officer, not a police officer.
Aspen Well... that thing with the ladies will have to be put under wraps. You, of all people, know what can happen when a situation gets sticky.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dagmar Glans We'll have another bottle. One for the girls as well.
Iris What does one of those cost? A real lot, I'll bet.
Dagmar Glans Aren't you the cutest.
Iris Me? There's not much special about me.
Dagmar Glans You're an extremely special girl. Do you like the clothes? I picked them out myself.
Iris They're really nice
Dagmar Glans Yeah. I only want you to have the best. Nothing off the rack.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roy Don't open this can of worms.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dagmar Glans But... Am I to be accused, defended, and sentenced by my own clients?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dagmar Glans Damn it, so many guys have problems you knowI met this guy, who was impotent, and I said to him: "Give it a try with that girl, and then let's see if your impotent." Huh? They can't screw their own wives. Shit, sometimes Ive been thinking, maybe I should just call the the wives, have a chat with them, To fix it for them. But I only work with their old men so...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Ivan Semyonov. Pervyy potseluy
Ivan Semyonov. Pervyy potseluy
2025, Russia, Comedy
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Atel-Matel
Atel-Matel
2025, Russia, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Never Let Go
Never Let Go
2024, USA, Horror, Thriller
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more