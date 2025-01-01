Dagmar GlansYou're an extremely special girl. Do you like the clothes? I picked them out myself.
IrisThey're really nice
Dagmar GlansYeah. I only want you to have the best. Nothing off the rack.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
RoyDon't open this can of worms.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dagmar GlansBut... Am I to be accused, defended, and sentenced by my own clients?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dagmar GlansDamn it, so many guys have problems you knowI met this guy, who was impotent, and I said to him: "Give it a try with that girl, and then let's see if your impotent." Huh? They can't screw their own wives. Shit, sometimes Ive been thinking, maybe I should just call the the wives, have a chat with them, To fix it for them. But I only work with their old men so...