Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Legend of Tarzan The Legend of Tarzan Movie Quotes

The Legend of Tarzan Movie Quotes

Jane Porter [explaining to George as the village sings around the campfire] They are singing the legend of Tarzan. For many moons he was thought to be an evil spirit - a ghost in the trees. They speak of his power over the animals of the jungle. Because his spirit came from them. He understood them. And learned to conquer them. His ape mother, Kala, loved him as her own. And his ape brother, Akut, treated him with kindness and respect. He considered all men to be his enemies, since other tribes would hunt his troop as a rite of passage. Chief Muviro knew what he was. You must get to him. Since no man ever started with less.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
George Washington Williams You, are Tarzan. Lord of the apes, King of the jungle. "Me, Tarzan. You, Jane."
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John Clayton Your son killed the only person who ever cared about me.
Chief Mbonga It was an animal.
John Clayton She was my mother.
Chief Mbonga How was he to know? My son was just a boy! Not like you! Where was your honor?
John Clayton I... I had none. I had none.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John Clayton The Tekes say an elephant's eyes speak the greatest language. Who else can make you feel so much without a word?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
George Washington Williams What I wouldn't give for a horse right now. Why is it people don't ride zebras?
John Clayton Horses kick to escape. Zebras continue until you are dead.
George Washington Williams Zeebra. Zehbra. Tomayto. Tomahto.
John Clayton It's nearly impossible to take the wild out of something born to it.
George Washington Williams It seem to work with you. Look. I feel foolish for asking, but... Can you really talk to animals?
John Clayton You're an educated man, Dr. Williams. You tell me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
George Washington Williams You look like you're about to give me a hug.
John Clayton I wasn't.
George Washington Williams Looked like you were.
[they embrace]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
George Washington Williams Leopold has spent the last 7 years getting control of the Congo. He used up his entire fortune building that railroad of his, and shut off access to 99% of the country. Why? Because he wants to be the first monarch in history who doesn't want people to see his good deeds? I don't buy it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leon Rom [about chief Mbonga's vengeance] What did Tarzan do?
Jane Porter He killed his only son.
Leon Rom Oh.
Jane Porter Mm. And get ready, because that is nothing compared to what he will do to you.
Leon Rom Your husband's wildness disturbs me more than I can easily express. Whereas your spirit...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
George Washington Williams [looking out over the ledge] How are we suppose to catch a train going 40 miles an hour?
John Clayton Gravity...
[he and the natives jump off one at a time]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leon Rom Stop shooting! You'll hit the girl!
Leon Rom [watching her get away] That woman...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Title Card At the Berlin conference of 1884 the world's colonial powers took it upon themselves to divide up the African Congo. King Leopold of Belgium claimed the vast Congo basin, rich in ivory and minerals. Five years later he had run up hige debts in his ambition to exploit his new colony. Desperate for funds and running out of money to pay his army, he sent his most trusted servant, Leon Rom, to the Congo to source the legendary diamonds of Opar.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leon Rom People love a good story. Yeah, few are born blue bloods like your husband. But everyone can relate to a low born scrapper who rescued his king from bankruptcy and saved the honor of his nation. That is a man who will never be forgotten.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John Clayton Are you aware that you always seem not going to do something right before you do it?
George Washington Williams Yeah? Well. That's only since I've been saddled with your company.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jane Porter [narrating] They are singing the legend of Tarzan. For many moons he was thought to be an evil spirit - a ghost in the trees. They speak of his power over the animals of the jungle. Because his spirit came from them. He understood them. And learned to be as one with them.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
George Washington Williams I'm still coming with you.
John Clayton You can't keep up.
George Washington Williams I might not be able to keep up with Tarzan, but I sure as hell can keep up with *you*.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Leon Rom [Leon clings onto the bead chain Tarzan is clutching] Tarzan?
[Tarzan coldly starts releasing his grip]
Leon Rom TARZAN!
[Tarzan continues to let the bead chain slip from his hands]
Leon Rom John?
[Tarzan lets the bead chain slip from his fingers]
Leon Rom JOHN!
[falls back into the jaws of the approaching crocodiles]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Captain Moulle Mr. Rom.
Leon Rom [looking up at stone] Opar! We found it.
Belgian Soldier Captain Moulle?
Captain Moulle Form your lines...
Belgian Soldier [the machine gun is rolled forward] Maxim ready, sir!
Captain Moulle Steady... Wait... Fire!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John Clayton [Tarzan, George Washington Williams, and their native allies Kolo, Kwete, and Kanam are in pursuit of Leon Rom and his forces.] We'd lose two days going around.
George Washington Williams Around what?
John Clayton Mangani.
George Washington Williams Those gorillas you used to live with?
John Clayton They're not gorillas.
Kolo Gorillas are gentle. Mangani are not.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jane Porter We're from America, and my father's a professor, so I did not grow up believing in spirits.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jane Porter My husband is no ordinary man.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Ivan Semyonov. Pervyy potseluy
Ivan Semyonov. Pervyy potseluy
2025, Russia, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Atel-Matel
Atel-Matel
2025, Russia, Comedy
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more