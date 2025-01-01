Jane Porter[explaining to George as the village sings around the campfire]They are singing the legend of Tarzan. For many moons he was thought to be an evil spirit - a ghost in the trees. They speak of his power over the animals of the jungle. Because his spirit came from them. He understood them. And learned to conquer them. His ape mother, Kala, loved him as her own. And his ape brother, Akut, treated him with kindness and respect. He considered all men to be his enemies, since other tribes would hunt his troop as a rite of passage. Chief Muviro knew what he was. You must get to him. Since no man ever started with less.
George Washington WilliamsLeopold has spent the last 7 years getting control of the Congo. He used up his entire fortune building that railroad of his, and shut off access to 99% of the country. Why? Because he wants to be the first monarch in history who doesn't want people to see his good deeds? I don't buy it.
Leon Rom[about chief Mbonga's vengeance]What did Tarzan do?
Title CardAt the Berlin conference of 1884 the world's colonial powers took it upon themselves to divide up the African Congo. King Leopold of Belgium claimed the vast Congo basin, rich in ivory and minerals. Five years later he had run up hige debts in his ambition to exploit his new colony. Desperate for funds and running out of money to pay his army, he sent his most trusted servant, Leon Rom, to the Congo to source the legendary diamonds of Opar.
Leon RomPeople love a good story. Yeah, few are born blue bloods like your husband. But everyone can relate to a low born scrapper who rescued his king from bankruptcy and saved the honor of his nation. That is a man who will never be forgotten.
John ClaytonAre you aware that you always seem not going to do something right before you do it?
