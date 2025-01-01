Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Love & Air Sex
Love & Air Sex Movie Quotes
Love & Air Sex Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Kara
I'm such a terrible friend.
Cathy
No, you're not. No.
Kara
Yes, I am. I am.
Kara
Well, maybe today, but not usually.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kara
[to Ralph]
How you're related to him, I do not know. Maybe your mom forgot to put in her diaphragm while she was working the donkey show.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kara
I live with Jeff's dick. It's just so familiar. I see his pee coming out of it and I'm like, "Oh! I have sex with that sometimes."
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jeff
You can't be an unfuckable asshole, you have to be discreet. You have to... you have to say things to women that appear nice, at first...
Stan
Very discreet.
Jeff
Right, they appear nice, but really they're kind of mean.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Sara Paxton
Ashley Bell
Zach Cregger
Michael Stahl-David
Now Playing
New Releases
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Ivan Semyonov. Pervyy potseluy
2025, Russia, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Atel-Matel
2025, Russia, Comedy
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree