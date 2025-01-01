Menu
Kinoafisha Films Love & Air Sex Love & Air Sex Movie Quotes

Kara I'm such a terrible friend.
Cathy No, you're not. No.
Kara Yes, I am. I am.
Kara Well, maybe today, but not usually.
Kara [to Ralph] How you're related to him, I do not know. Maybe your mom forgot to put in her diaphragm while she was working the donkey show.
Kara I live with Jeff's dick. It's just so familiar. I see his pee coming out of it and I'm like, "Oh! I have sex with that sometimes."
Jeff You can't be an unfuckable asshole, you have to be discreet. You have to... you have to say things to women that appear nice, at first...
Stan Very discreet.
Jeff Right, they appear nice, but really they're kind of mean.
