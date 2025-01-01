Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
The German Doctor
The German Doctor Movie Quotes
Lilith
That is why I chose Wakolda. It was the strangest of them all. Just like me.
Enzo
We are not all the same; that is what makes us unique.
Lilith
He convinced him that they were perfect dolls, in series.
Lilith
And those drawings? My family.
Mengele
Poets write what they see; painters paint it. I measure and weigh the things that interest me.
Lilith
Do we interest you?
Mengele
You.
Mengele
Hybridization defiles the blood and destroys the memory.
Lilith
What's up to remember?
Mengele
Who we were.
Lilith
Who were we?
Mengele
Sonnenmenschen.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Florentsiya Bado
Diego Peretti
Alex Brendemühl
