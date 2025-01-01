Menu
Lilith That is why I chose Wakolda. It was the strangest of them all. Just like me.
Enzo We are not all the same; that is what makes us unique.
Lilith He convinced him that they were perfect dolls, in series.
Lilith And those drawings? My family.
Mengele Poets write what they see; painters paint it. I measure and weigh the things that interest me.
Lilith Do we interest you?
Mengele You.
Mengele Hybridization defiles the blood and destroys the memory.
Lilith What's up to remember?
Mengele Who we were.
Lilith Who were we?
Mengele Sonnenmenschen.
