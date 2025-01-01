Menu
Love Liza Movie Quotes
Model Boat Man
HEY! There's no swimming today!
Wilson Joel
Do you know who I am?
[pause]
Wilson Joel
I am a big fan of Radio Control!
Mary Ann Bankhead
[Finding Wilson sleeping on the floor]
Why aren't you on the couch?
Wilson Joel
Because I like it here.
Mary Ann Bankhead
The floor can't make you feel better.
Wilson Joel
I don't know... I don't know.
Mary Ann Bankhead
You wanna be near the bedroom?
Wilson Joel
Look, Mary Ann, I found a place to sleep, that's all. I know it's a stupid place, but it's the place I found. Okay? Okay.
Wilson Joel
2 on 1 gas.
Gas Station
Somebody over at Arlington hobby said they never heard of a plane that runs on gasoline.
Wilson Joel
Well mine does.
Gas Station
He said it was impossible because
Wilson Joel
I own a plane and it runs on gas and I wanna fly the thing right fucking now!
Gas Station
You don't have to yell.
Wilson Joel
Well, I just want to buy 2 dollars worth of fucking gas! 2 on 1... 2 on 1.
Mary Ann Bankhead
What did she say?
Wilson Joel
You wanna read it? Go ahead
Mary Ann Bankhead
It doesn't have my name on it.
Wilson Joel
Yea you're right. It doesn't.
Mary Ann Bankhead
But if it did I would open it, because that's what she wants.
Wilson Joel
Wanted. What she wanted.
Mary Ann Bankhead
And you refuse to honor that.
Wilson Joel
Is there something you wanna know?
Mary Ann Bankhead
No, I think there is something you don't wanta know.
Wilson Joel
I don't. I don't, I loved well. I did. I did, I loved well I don't want a letter. I don't want a fucking letter!
Mary Ann Bankhead
She left reasons Wil.
Wilson Joel
It's my name!
Wilson Joel
Do you have the yellow pages?
Cashier at Pancake House
Customer copy out of the phone book.
Wilson Joel
It's all torn to shreds.
Cashier at Pancake House
I apologize, but that's our customer copy.
Wilson Joel
Can I use your copy?
Cashier at Pancake House
Sorry, convenient store next door might have one.
Wilson Joel
But, you have one.
Cashier at Pancake House
Sir, I'm sorry. Try next door.
Wilson Joel
I just got finished eating your bad pancakes and got my plane stolen out of my car in your parking lot.
Cashier at Pancake House
Want me to call the police? I can call the police.
Wilson Joel
No, I just want to see the yellow pages.
Cashier at Pancake House
What are you looking for?
Wilson Joel
Planes.
Cashier at Pancake House
Planes?
Wilson Joel
Yea, model planes. You know remote control planes?
Cashier at Pancake House
Toy Planes?
Wilson Joel
Yea, toy planes.
Cashier at Pancake House
You're not gonna find anything like that.
Wilson Joel
Let me look... let me look.
Cashier at Pancake House
You're not going to find it.
Wilson Joel
Haha, yea you see that? You see that? One of your fucking friends stole my plane. Somebody who eats the bad food in this place all the time. That plane is going to ruin this whole place.
Denny
So what do you got in there?
Wilson Joel
What do I got?
Denny
Yeah, Maura said you have a plane.
Wilson Joel
Yeah. It's really, really... I just got it.
Denny
Oh yeah, when?
Wilson Joel
Oh, not today. I mean... not today! You know?
