Love Liza Movie Quotes

Model Boat Man HEY! There's no swimming today!
Wilson Joel Do you know who I am?
[pause]
Wilson Joel I am a big fan of Radio Control!
Mary Ann Bankhead [Finding Wilson sleeping on the floor] Why aren't you on the couch?
Wilson Joel Because I like it here.
Mary Ann Bankhead The floor can't make you feel better.
Wilson Joel I don't know... I don't know.
Mary Ann Bankhead You wanna be near the bedroom?
Wilson Joel Look, Mary Ann, I found a place to sleep, that's all. I know it's a stupid place, but it's the place I found. Okay? Okay.
Wilson Joel 2 on 1 gas.
Gas Station Somebody over at Arlington hobby said they never heard of a plane that runs on gasoline.
Wilson Joel Well mine does.
Gas Station He said it was impossible because
Wilson Joel I own a plane and it runs on gas and I wanna fly the thing right fucking now!
Gas Station You don't have to yell.
Wilson Joel Well, I just want to buy 2 dollars worth of fucking gas! 2 on 1... 2 on 1.
Mary Ann Bankhead What did she say?
Wilson Joel You wanna read it? Go ahead
Mary Ann Bankhead It doesn't have my name on it.
Wilson Joel Yea you're right. It doesn't.
Mary Ann Bankhead But if it did I would open it, because that's what she wants.
Wilson Joel Wanted. What she wanted.
Mary Ann Bankhead And you refuse to honor that.
Wilson Joel Is there something you wanna know?
Mary Ann Bankhead No, I think there is something you don't wanta know.
Wilson Joel I don't. I don't, I loved well. I did. I did, I loved well I don't want a letter. I don't want a fucking letter!
Mary Ann Bankhead She left reasons Wil.
Wilson Joel It's my name!
Wilson Joel Do you have the yellow pages?
Cashier at Pancake House Customer copy out of the phone book.
Wilson Joel It's all torn to shreds.
Cashier at Pancake House I apologize, but that's our customer copy.
Wilson Joel Can I use your copy?
Cashier at Pancake House Sorry, convenient store next door might have one.
Wilson Joel But, you have one.
Cashier at Pancake House Sir, I'm sorry. Try next door.
Wilson Joel I just got finished eating your bad pancakes and got my plane stolen out of my car in your parking lot.
Cashier at Pancake House Want me to call the police? I can call the police.
Wilson Joel No, I just want to see the yellow pages.
Cashier at Pancake House What are you looking for?
Wilson Joel Planes.
Cashier at Pancake House Planes?
Wilson Joel Yea, model planes. You know remote control planes?
Cashier at Pancake House Toy Planes?
Wilson Joel Yea, toy planes.
Cashier at Pancake House You're not gonna find anything like that.
Wilson Joel Let me look... let me look.
Cashier at Pancake House You're not going to find it.
Wilson Joel Haha, yea you see that? You see that? One of your fucking friends stole my plane. Somebody who eats the bad food in this place all the time. That plane is going to ruin this whole place.
Denny So what do you got in there?
Wilson Joel What do I got?
Denny Yeah, Maura said you have a plane.
Wilson Joel Yeah. It's really, really... I just got it.
Denny Oh yeah, when?
Wilson Joel Oh, not today. I mean... not today! You know?
