Rusty Zimmerman[My mother]was a victim, you know? Sweet, you know, but a victim. A reformed drunk, on her knees at church begging, you know, Jesus, Mary and Joseph, and every goddamn saint in Heaven to forgive her for giving birth to Cruella De Fag, you know. Being a slave to my father before he died. You would have loved each other. He thought Archie Bunker was a flaming liberal.
Leonard WilcoxDo you know the phrase, "two closed ears and one closed mouth"? Well, that's my motto and I follow it. To hear noting. To See nothing. To speak nothing.
Walt KoontzEh, I don't care what goes on in this rat-trap. Who do you think you're kidding, you got the biggest ears, the biggest nose, and the biggest mouth of anybody I ever met. Which makes you the biggest asshole...
Walt KoontzHow can a man cut off his balls, how do you do that?