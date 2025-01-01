Menu
Kinoafisha Films Flawless Flawless Movie Quotes

Flawless Movie Quotes

Rusty Zimmerman Darling, I am more man than you will ever be, and more woman than you will ever get.
Walt Koontz I'm not as stupid as you think I am.
Rusty Zimmerman Honey, you could never be as stupid as I think you are.
Rusty Zimmerman Oh yeah? Well life's a bitch, so I became one, honey!
Rusty Zimmerman Poor me, poor me, pour me another.
Rusty Zimmerman You're ashamed of us, but we're not ashamed of you. As long as you go down on your Banana Republican knees and suck dick, you're my sisters, and I love you. And fuck off!
Rusty Zimmerman I'm an artist, you know?
Walt Koontz Bullshit. You're a fucking drag queen.
Rusty Zimmerman Let me savour those lovely words for a moment. What are you, channeling Jesse Helms?
Walt Koontz Don't be so sensitive. You can take a dick - you can take an insult.
Rusty Zimmerman It costs a lot to look this cheap.
Drag queen [fight breaks out, Drag Queen yells into walkie-talkie] I need some butch faggots over here!
[fight continues]
Drag queen I need some dykes!
Rusty Zimmerman You're a big hero, you know.
Walt Koontz I'm not a big hero, I'm... I'm scared.
Rusty Zimmerman Well, what could you be scared of, huh? What's the worst fear, that you'll fall in the street? That someone'll make fun of you? I mean, what?
Walt Koontz That no one will want to sleep with me anymore.
Rusty Zimmerman Guess what, somebody won't.
Walt Koontz I can't do it!
Rusty Zimmerman Yeah? Well "can't" lives on "won't" street.
Rusty Zimmerman [My mother] was a victim, you know? Sweet, you know, but a victim. A reformed drunk, on her knees at church begging, you know, Jesus, Mary and Joseph, and every goddamn saint in Heaven to forgive her for giving birth to Cruella De Fag, you know. Being a slave to my father before he died. You would have loved each other. He thought Archie Bunker was a flaming liberal.
EMS Technician [entering ambulance] Oh I'm sorry, relatives only.
Rusty Zimmerman I'm his sister.
Walt Koontz ...He's my sister.
Cha-Cha I shot my best friend in the tit with my cufflink!
Rusty Zimmerman [opens door] Oh let me guesss, a Jehovah's Witness?
Walt Koontz I was wondering, uh if I could pay you for singing lessons?
Rusty Zimmerman Oh hahaha, oh, honey,
[sudden serious voice]
Rusty Zimmerman I'd rather suck Hitler's dead dick.
[slams door]
Walt Koontz [shouts through door] I bet you already did!
Rusty Zimmerman [singing can be heard from Rusty's open window] Yeah, gitchi gitchi ya ya da da, gitchi gitchi ya ya here, mocha chocolata ya ya...
Walt Koontz [shouts out the window] Hey! Hei! Shut the fuckin' window or shut the fuck up!
Rusty Zimmerman [Really fast] You shut you'r fuckin' window!
Walt Koontz Fuckin' faggots!
Rusty Zimmerman The gay community thanks you for your support, fucker!
Walt Koontz Fuck you and the gay community!
Rusty Zimmerman Fuck you and your "Lets get married, have kids and beat up the fuckin' dog" community, Fucker!
Rusty Zimmerman [singing really loud out of the window] Go sister, go sister, go sister, hei sister go sister, go sister...
Walt Koontz Fuckin' demented fuckin' fruitcakes!
Walt Koontz She took everything. Everything. The dog, everything.
Rusty Zimmerman Honey, you should have gotten another dog.
Rusty Zimmerman God Bless you and Fuck Off.
Leonard Wilcox Do you know the phrase, "two closed ears and one closed mouth"? Well, that's my motto and I follow it. To hear noting. To See nothing. To speak nothing.
Walt Koontz Eh, I don't care what goes on in this rat-trap. Who do you think you're kidding, you got the biggest ears, the biggest nose, and the biggest mouth of anybody I ever met. Which makes you the biggest asshole...
Walt Koontz How can a man cut off his balls, how do you do that?
Rusty Zimmerman Because, I'm a woman trapped in a man's body.
Walt Koontz Eh, you're ain't no woman.
Rusty Zimmerman I'm just not *your* idea of a woman, Walt.
Walt Koontz You're nobody's idea of a woman.
Walt Koontz You pay for sex?
Rusty Zimmerman Honey, there's no romance without finance.
Rusty Zimmerman I left sensitivity back in the sand pile.
Cha-Cha [about The Hunchback of Notre-Dame] It's about this guy who's really mis-shapen. Even worse than you.
