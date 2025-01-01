[My mother]

was a victim, you know? Sweet, you know, but a victim. A reformed drunk, on her knees at church begging, you know, Jesus, Mary and Joseph, and every goddamn saint in Heaven to forgive her for giving birth to Cruella De Fag, you know. Being a slave to my father before he died. You would have loved each other. He thought Archie Bunker was a flaming liberal.