Kinoafisha Films Next Stop Wonderland Next Stop Wonderland Movie Quotes

Erin Castleton But wouldn't you say that consistency is the hobgoblin of little minds?
Alan Well, actually, its "a foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of little minds." That's Ralph Waldo Emerson.
Bookseller [after Erin Castleton has dropped the book] : Don't close it. You should never close a book until you've read something from it.
Erin Castleton What?
Bookseller Well, just a sentence or a word. It can be very, very revealing. Just read something, anything. Well, read from the top, then.
Andre de Silva It was a pleasure having you care for me...
Erin Castleton You should have said it was a pain in the ass. An American would have.
Erin Castleton [reading/quoting William Wordsworth, "The Prelude"] "When from our better selves we have too long Been parted by the hurrying world, and droop, Sick of its business, of its pleasures tired, How gracious, how benign, is Solitude."
Personal Ad Respondent I'm a temp. But that's not, like, a permanent thing.
Andre de Silva You like my country's music, right? I can tell there is a little bit of Brazil in you.
Erin Castleton Oh yeah?
Andre de Silva See, you are sad and happy. You don't smile but you are content. You are sad and happy at the same time. In Brazil we have a term for that - it's 'Saudade'. It's like ... melancholic, nostalgic; it's very Bossanova.
Cab driver Brazil... that's way past Medford.
Cricket Don't you just hate men?
Erin Castleton Oh God, I wish I did. That would make my life so much easier.
Erin Castleton Sean left me, Mom.
Piper Castleton No! And you let him?
Erin Castleton Did I have a choice?
Piper Castleton Dear, sweetness, light of my life - with men, you always have a choice.
Julie You're such a pill.
Alan What are you talking about? I'm not a pill. I like a good time as much as the next guy. I'm just... not the next guy.
