Erin CastletonYou should have said it was a pain in the ass. An American would have.
Erin Castleton[reading/quoting William Wordsworth, "The Prelude"]"When from our better selves we have too long Been parted by the hurrying world, and droop, Sick of its business, of its pleasures tired, How gracious, how benign, is Solitude."
Personal Ad RespondentI'm a temp. But that's not, like, a permanent thing.
Andre de SilvaYou like my country's music, right? I can tell there is a little bit of Brazil in you.
Andre de SilvaSee, you are sad and happy. You don't smile but you are content. You are sad and happy at the same time. In Brazil we have a term for that - it's 'Saudade'. It's like ... melancholic, nostalgic; it's very Bossanova.
Cab driverBrazil... that's way past Medford.
CricketDon't you just hate men?
Erin CastletonOh God, I wish I did. That would make my life so much easier.