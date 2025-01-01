Menu
Kinoafisha Films Hard Eight Hard Eight Movie Quotes

Hard Eight Movie Quotes

Sydney You know the first thing they should've taught you at hooker school? You get the money up front!
Sydney Never ignore a man's courtesy.
John Finnegan I will fuck you up if you fuck with me, ok? I know three kinds of Karate: Jujitsu, Aikido, and regular Karate.
Jimmy What I mean - what I believe... is that you killed his father... like the stories I heard go. Now, if somebody killed my father... I would feel the need to do something. The stories I heard - you know, stories get around - is that you used to be a hard-ass. You were a hard-ass and you took his dad out, Sydney. So you think - what? You can just walk through this life... without being punished for it? Shit, man. I know all those guys you know. Floyd Gondolli, Jimmy Gator, Mumbles O'Malley. They like to sit around in Clifton's and talk, talk, talk. They love to tell stories. You can sit there and look at me sideways all you want. You probably think I'm some kind of asshole or something... but I'm not a killer... like you. You walk around like you're Mr. Cool, Mr. Wisdom... but you're not. You're just some old hood. The other night in the bar, you asking me a question... like do I do parking lot security? Well, the answer is no! I'm trusted security inside the casino. I'm trusted with security, and I don't fuck it up.
Sydney Good that you have such a sturdy sense of responsibility.
Jimmy Don't! Don't! Don't fuckin' do that! You understand? I can see right through that shit! You look at me as some idiot, huh? I know you do. I know you. You old guys, you old hoods... you think you're so fuckin' above it... so high and mighty. What am I to you? Some loser? No. No! Not with a gun in my hand. Not with the facts I know. Bottom line, Sydney. No matter how hard you try - you're not his father.
Sydney [John has called Sydney to his hotel room asking for help. Sydney knocks, John answers from behind the closed door] John?
Sydney ...Sid?
Sydney Yeah. Open up.
John Finnegan ...everything cool?
Sydney What? Yeah, everything's cool. Are you alright?
John Finnegan I'm fine.
Sydney You gonna open the door?
John Finnegan I said on the phone, you know... it's kinda screwed up.
Sydney Yeah, so? Open the door, let's see what's going on.
John Finnegan ...you promise you'll help me?
Sydney [growing exasperated] John, it's cold out here, open the door.
John Finnegan ...is everything cool?
Sydney John, open the goddamn door, will ya?
Sydney [John finally unlocks and opens the door; Sydney enters] Now what's going on, John?
John Finnegan Just - shut the door.
[the door is closed]
Sydney Why are the lights out?
John Finnegan Okay, Sid?
Sydney Okay I'm not gonna...
John Finnegan -let's just leave them off for a second...
Sydney -I'm not gonna stand here with the lights out.
[Sydney flips the light on]
John Finnegan Okay now, you promised you'd help me.
Sydney ...what is this, John?
John Finnegan I'm sorry, Sid.
Sydney John, what is this? Who is this man?
John Finnegan He's uh... he's a hostage.
Sydney [to Jimmy] I have the money to give you right now, in this moment. I will give you all that I have. Maybe before you were gonna kill me. Maybe. I don't know. I know John, and I love him like he was my own child. But I can tell you this: I don't want to die. I killed his father. I can tell you what it was. This is not an excuse. I'm not begging for clemency. All that matters, I do not wish to sacrifice my life for John's well-being. But I will sacrifice this money for mine because you have asked me. Because after this, I will have done all I can for John and for myself. I'm going to ask you with all the heart and sincerety that I have, please do not put a bullet in me. And, please, don't tell John what I've done. I trust that once I gave you this money, you and I will take separate paths and that this negotiation will settle everything. That is my hope. I don't wanna die.
Sydney [at the cocktail lounge] Tell me something, are you required to flirt, to behave as you do toward that table of men over there, maybe as some part of your job?
Clementine Uh, they don't say to do it.
Sydney But if you don't?
Clementine Well, then I get questioned, like, "Why were you so rude to them?" and I mean, I can't talk back. I can't tell them to fuck off and leave me alone.
Sydney As a rule.
Clementine I'd also lose the tip.
Sydney Sounds like an occupational hazard. You don't have to do that with me.
[first lines]
Sydney Hey. Hey!
John [raises his head] What?
Sydney You want a cup of coffee? You want a cigarette?
John [groggily] What?
Sydney I'm a guy that's offering to give you a cigarette... buy you a cup of coffee.
Sydney This is a very fucked-up situation.
Sydney I have a friend in Los Angeles. Someone... maybe someone who can help. I can make a call for you, tell him you're a friend, so on and so forth, and we can work this thing out here. I think if you need help paying for your mother's funeral, we can work it out. I want you to see that my reasons for doing this are not selfish, only this: I'd hope that you would do the same for me.
John Finnegan I would. Thank you.
Sydney [shakes John's hand] It's always good to meet a new friend. I'll see you later.
Young Craps Player The way you look, I think you know what I'm sayin', Old Timer, I think you do. Jesus Christ, why don't you have some fun? Fun! Fun! Hahahahaha. Alright, shaka-lakka-doo, shaka-lakka-doobey-doobey-doo. Shaka-lakka-doo...
Young Craps Player Okay, I'm gonna light a cigarette now, Old Timer. See, the thing is, I like you. I'm gonna light a cigarette and let you have this time to place your bet before I finish lightin' this cigarette. And when I finish lightin' I'm gonna just roll and fuck you.
John Finnegan You know, what are, what are ya gonna do? You know, things happen. This happens. That happens. Shit just happens, you know? You just deal with it.
Jimmy Say, partner, let me get one of them cigarettes. Oh, damn, you ain't got no menthol?
John Finnegan No, man, I don't do menthol.
Jimmy Shit.
Jimmy The other night over at the El Dorado, I saw a cat have a heart attack right at the craps table. I mean, he's in the middle of a hot shoot, starts gettin' all bothered and sweaty and shit, and next thing you know, bam! The old motherfucker just keels over. Now, the joke of it is, the game just keeps going on. I mean, people are yelling, "Place the 8." "Somebody call an ambulance!" "Place the 9." "Place the 6." "Somebody dial 911!" Meanwhile, this old bastard's layin' on the floor, tongue out, turning purple and shit! And people are still playing!
Jimmy Jesus! We are fuckin' *surrounded* by pussy here.
Sydney Hey, hey, hey, hey, Jimmy.
Jimmy What?
Sydney Not for my ears, but hers. She can hear that sort of thing across the lounge. It puts her in a very uncomfortable position.
Jimmy Hey, hey, I doubt if hearin' she's got a great pussy puts her into an uncomfortable position.
Sydney I just don't want it coming from my table.
Clementine I have to make money, you know? I have bills. I have an apartment that I have to pay for. I have a car. I have a Camaro! I mean, that costs money, you know? Every month I have to pay bills. If I don't, my credit gets fucked up. And I can't have fucked-up credit because then I'm fucked.
Sydney Clementine. My darling, Clementine. Listen to me, will you? Are you listening?
Sydney Where did this thing go wrong?
Clementine Because he thought he was smart and I was stupid and I'm not stupid.
Sydney Well, this is a pretty *stupid* situation, isn't it?
Clementine Well, we'll see how *fucking* stupid I am when we get my money, won't we?
Sydney You got yourself in this situation. I did not get you here. So, you humble yourself, do you understand? You humble yourself!
Jimmy Mmm-mmm. Yeah, pull that shit off, baby. Let me see that pussy. Let me see it. Yeah, let me see that thing. Uh-huh. Yeah.
Sydney $2,000 hard eight.
Pit Boss $2,000 hard eight's the bet.
Young Craps Player What the fuck! Haha! Oh, man, you play that game, don't you? Oh, shit! Haha. You're big time. You are big time! Haha. Oh! Hard eight. Oh, okay, here we go. Alright, here we go. Alright, this is for you, Big Time. Alright, I'm not even looking. Here we go!
Jimmy Look, this motel thing's got nothin' to do with nothin' anymore. I mean, shit, thankfully that's done. That's over.
Jimmy Call me a tough guy, huh? Huh? Well, I am a tough guy. This gun in your face is real tough, ain't it?
Sydney If I were to give you $50, what would you do with it?
John Finnegan I'd eat.
Sydney How long can you eat, how long can you live on $50?
John Finnegan I don't know.
Sydney I would bet - not very long.
John Finnegan You would bet?
Jimmy So, you gave up big balls bets on the hard way to play keno, huh? What's that, a sign of aging?
Sydney It passes the time.
Sydney I tell you what, you come with me back to Vegas, I'll loan you $50, I'll show you what you did wrong.
John Finnegan Why? What? Wh-what are you, man? You think - you think you're St. Francis or something?
Sydney No, I don't think I'm St. Francis.
John Finnegan Are - look - are you looking for a fag? Because I'm not some boy hooker if that's what you're after.
Sydney I'm not looking for a hooker, John. I'm offering you a ride. I'm offering to teach you something.
John Finnegan Yeah, well, I'll telling you something right now. I don't suck dick, okay?
Jimmy Hey, I live up here. I know what flies and what don't. You know, you tell a babe she's got a nice ass is no crime, believe me.
Clementine Oh, my God! I'm so embarrassed. I'm so embarrassed, oh, my God. I feel like I might piss in my pants. I have two cats.
Jimmy Sydney, it was a pleasure seeing you again. John here's got my digits. Anything you need in this town, you call me.
Jimmy It's coming! Hard eight. Just like mine. Haha-hahaha. Woo!
Jimmy I don't know if you knew this, but, you know, half the women that work here are take-home whores, anyway. They get off on that shit. I got a friend, works over at the Sand Dune, where I work. This man's in charge of corralling all the cocktail waitresses for that sort of thing. I mean, he's in charge. He *is* the pussy patrol.
Clementine I don't do anything that I don't want to do. You understand?
Young Craps Player Come on, Old Timer, you gonna join us here, my friend? Come on! I don't wait for old people, I don't wait for old people. Alright, here we go. Let's see another 7.
Pit Boss 8 easy, 8 brought on. A point of 8. Bet it back hard.
