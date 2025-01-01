Michael Green You are okay?

Alice Green Never better.

Michael Green What happened, something at A.A.?

Alice Green Uh... I'll be okay. It's just a really bad day.

Michael Green You wanna tell me what's wrong? Something I can do?

Alice Green Thank you, but...

Michael Green Can't fix it, unless we know it's broke.

Alice Green How was your meeting?

Michael Green First time, I'll get used to it. There was a lot of people there feeling sorry for themselves. It's like an alcoholic has ruined their lives and they'd rather be a victim than try and fix it.

Alice Green Fix it, huh?

Michael Green What'd I do now, Alice?

Michael Green am talking about some losers at my meeting. You're taking it personally.

Alice Green The trouble with al these losers at your meeting is that they are not perfect like some people. They're married to alcoholics who are bouncing off the walls and they don't know what the fuck to do. So you might have to be a little tolerant, give them the benefit of your expertise in problem solving.

Michael Green Good meeting huh? You guys drop acid or something?

Alice Green Like I said... I'm having a really bad day and I don't mean to take it out on you.

Michael Green What is it? You want a drink real bad?

Alice Green That wouldn't distinguish it from any other day, Michael.

Michael Green One of your friends fall of the wagon?

Alice Green Nothing happened, Michael. Nothing has to happen for me to have a bad day. That's the thrilling part of all this. It just comes and hits and runs me over like a goddamn freight train.

Michael Green Okay, when is the next freight train coming through? You got a printed schedule? Cause I could plan around these things, you know, and give you the space so you can, you know, smoke.