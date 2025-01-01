Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films When a Man Loves a Woman When a Man Loves a Woman Movie Quotes

When a Man Loves a Woman Movie Quotes

Michael Green My wife is an alcoholic. Best person I ever met. She has 600 different smiles. They can light up your life. They can make you laugh out loud, just like that. They can even make you cry, just like that. That's just with her smiles. You'd have to see her with her kids. You'd have to see how they look at her, when she's not looking. To think of all the things she lives through, and I couldn't help her.
Alice Green Maybe helping wasn't your job.
Michael Green Well, it wasn't. See I love her. And I tried everything, except really listening, really listening, and that's how I left her alone. I was so ashamed of that, and I couldn't even tell her. Maybe if I tell her she'd love me anyway.
Alice Green Or more. She would have loved you even more. I think you should tell all this stuff to your wife.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alice Green I think I could love you again if you could, for once, say 'I don't know.'
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alice Green Fuck that! Fuck making it better. It's not getting better! I don't know how to make it better and I swear to God you don't either!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michael Green You are okay?
Alice Green Never better.
Michael Green What happened, something at A.A.?
Alice Green Uh... I'll be okay. It's just a really bad day.
Michael Green You wanna tell me what's wrong? Something I can do?
Alice Green Thank you, but...
Michael Green Can't fix it, unless we know it's broke.
Alice Green How was your meeting?
Michael Green First time, I'll get used to it. There was a lot of people there feeling sorry for themselves. It's like an alcoholic has ruined their lives and they'd rather be a victim than try and fix it.
Alice Green Fix it, huh?
Michael Green What'd I do now, Alice?
Alice Green Nothing, Michael. Nothing.
Michael Green am talking about some losers at my meeting. You're taking it personally.
Alice Green The trouble with al these losers at your meeting is that they are not perfect like some people. They're married to alcoholics who are bouncing off the walls and they don't know what the fuck to do. So you might have to be a little tolerant, give them the benefit of your expertise in problem solving.
Michael Green Good meeting huh? You guys drop acid or something?
Alice Green Like I said... I'm having a really bad day and I don't mean to take it out on you.
Michael Green What is it? You want a drink real bad?
Alice Green That wouldn't distinguish it from any other day, Michael.
Michael Green One of your friends fall of the wagon?
Alice Green Nothing happened, Michael. Nothing has to happen for me to have a bad day. That's the thrilling part of all this. It just comes and hits and runs me over like a goddamn freight train.
Michael Green Okay, when is the next freight train coming through? You got a printed schedule? Cause I could plan around these things, you know, and give you the space so you can, you know, smoke.
Alice Green Maybe you shouldn't have to, Michael. One of the women at my meetings is going to a half way house, because she is not making it in her home environment and I...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alice Green It's horrifying how much you can hate yourself for being low and weak and he couldn't save me from that. So I turned it on him; I tried to empty it onto him. But there was always more, you know. When he tried to help I told him that he made me feel small and worthless. But nobody makes us feel that, we do that for ourselves. I shut him out because I knew if he ever really saw who I was inside, that he wouldn't love me. And we're separated now, he's moved away, and it was so hard not to beg him to stay. And I don't know if I'm going to get a second chance but I have to believe. That I deserve one. Because we all do.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alice Green I drink a quart a day. It's vodka so you couldn't smell it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alice Green That is a sad little ensemble!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Casey Green Cat got your tongue?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michael Green Come on, let's be real. You're clean. You stay hopeless and confused. Keep polishing those skills. And I'll take the heat. 'Cause I got some needs of my own. When I touch my wife, I like it better if her skin doesn't crawl.
[Alice tries to interrupt]
Michael Green . My wife hurts. I need to be able to say 'What's wrong, honey? Something I can do? And I love you. So fuck me.'
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alice Green No Michael, we're supposed to try to be real. And when you feel alone, you are not together, and that is real.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alice Green It's a press-on tattoo!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alice Green I'm waiting for my spanking.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michael Green I was thinking... about this weekend. I call Ed and trade him for the Mexico route. - I spoke to Amy.
Alice Green Michael, don't you think this is just a little bit inappropriate?
Michael Green What?
Alice Green I mean maybe I should learn to live in reality before I start trying to escape from it again. I mean, Rachel was in my group. She - She's 46. She taught Russian history at Berkeley. She has two kids. Her family has money... and she was living under a bench in Golden Gate park for three years... before her sister found her there. Do you think that can't happen to me? Ask me how much I want a drink right now.
Michael Green How come we haven't talked about this?
Alice Green How come we haven't talked about a lot of things?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Ivan Semyonov. Pervyy potseluy
Ivan Semyonov. Pervyy potseluy
2025, Russia, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Atel-Matel
Atel-Matel
2025, Russia, Comedy
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more